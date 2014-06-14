Best and Worst of ’22 Jump Street’

One of the first conversations I had on Twitter after arriving home from London on Thursday evening was about whether or not “22 Jump Street” is a good comedy. I really enjoyed the movie, and I think it's got a lot going on just below the surface. It's like the world's most insane subversion of the “Beverly Hills Cop” model ever attempted, and it made me laugh like a maniac.
It's clear, though, that some of us at HitFix laughed harder at the film than others, and that's fine. That's how comedies normally are. There are any number of comedies that I adore that people hate, and I would never try to argue the point with them. For me, laughter is an involuntary thing, and when I spend pretty much the entire running time of a film laughing, I'd call that a successful comedy. It was true of the first “21 Jump Street,” and it's equally true of the sequel.
We decided to look at the best and worst things about “22 Jump Street” here, and the whole HitFix editorial team took a shot at it.
For me, the one thing I can't decide if I liked or disliked is a pretty big spoiler so I didn't mention it in my first review. I guess I liked this one thing, but disliked the way it was resolved in the film. As they work undercover to find a new drug being sold to college students, Jenko (Channing Tatum) tries to get close to a football player named Zook (Wyatt Russell). From the moment Jenko and Zook meet, they've got a relationship right out of a romantic comedy, and they play it over the entire film. I wish they would have had Jenko realize at some point in the film that he's actually gay, because I think it would have been a fascinating way to twist the buddy comedy norms. Tatum's such a super-cop in the film that revealing he's gay would challenge expectations in a big way.
What are the things the rest of Team HitFix liked and disliked? Open the gallery below, and let's see how many you agree and disagree with.
“22 Jump Street” is in theaters now.
Jenko’s prolonged realization of who Schmidt left with is my favorite scene in the film. Tatum is BRILLIANT. That little skip he does around the “cube of ice” is physical perfection. And when he exclaims, “You high-fived him for fucking your daughter!”, I lost my shit.
@Drew “Whenever you correct someone’s grammar just remember that nobody likes you.” – Jim Gaffigan
Also applying lame award show Best/Worst lists to movies in a spoil heavy “article” is a stupid idea.
What they should do next isn’t 23 Jump Street.
No, they should do 21 Jump Street: 22 Jump Street Part 2.
You wanna take on the next level of turning sequels inside out?
Explore how in both of Sylvester Stalone’s big 80’s franchises, which started out as terrific, ennui-heavy dramatic films, his main characters of Rocky Balboa and John Rambo became, in essence, superheroes; comic book superheroes.
So give us 21 Jump Street: 22 Jump Street Part 2.
Give us Jenko and Schmidt on top of the world, taking down drug rings and crooks right and left only to be taken down by a ridiculous, Mr. T-like villain who also kills their mentor (Ice-T), and then they have to have their rivals, or better yet, former enemy Mr. Walters, to train them up to take down said villain.
Yeah, it makes no sense… but it would be frakking AWESOME.
Prison rape is plenty funny. Know why? Because, they’re in prison and for the most part deserve it. It’s why you’ll never see anyone bat an eye over a Nazi getting shot in the face on screen: they deserve it. When we realize that the convict deserves it, that takes the sting out of the realization that rape is actually occurring. Think about that scene in “American History X” where the bitchy skinhead gets it in the shower. Not only was he a scumbag, but he flaunted his stupidity by abandoning his support structure and his punishment was trying to fit ten pounds of Nazi cock into his one pound asshole. That’s funny. The one big laugh that godawful piece of crap film contained. One of the main threats about prison is getting raped. I’m glad prison rape occurs and actually think there should be some sort of institutionalized staff/convict board in every prison to make sure that every prisoner gets his or her fair share of raping from Death Row on down to minimum security. Convicts raping each other is not only hilarious, but an important part of every convict’s prison experience. You may think I’m way off base here and all rape is horribly wrong and you’re free to think that way. Me on the other hand? I’m glad convicts get raped. They’re criminals and they should suffer as much as humanly possible.
Well, you’re a delight.
@GUYLODGE
Yes, yes I am.
How the Fuck did people like this comment
I think it would be funny if you got raped. By ex-cons! LOLOLOL
shit