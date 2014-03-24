Best and Worst of ‘Divergent’: Shailene Woodley, Kate Winslet, Ashley Judd

Fans of Veronica Roth's “Divergent” finally got to see their favorite novel come to life on the big screen this weekend as the Neil Burger movie opened to a massive $54.6 million at the box office. That's the second biggest opening of the year after “The Lego Movie” and the film's “A” Cinemascore grade proves that Summit Entertainment has a potent new franchise on their hands. Of course, while the HitFix crew enjoyed “Divergent” more than a majority of nation's critics, the movie has its pros and cons.

On the one hand, we think Theo James is a bonafide movie star, the supporting cast including Zoe Kravitz, Miles Teller and Maggie Q were excellent and Junkie XL's score was fantastic. Then again, the climatic scene between Jeanine (Kate Winslet) and Tris (Shailene Woodley) still doesn't work (the reshoot didn't help), all that Dauntless running is just silly and too many training sequence make the movie much longer than it needs to be. But, that's not all.

To find out our overall best and worst of “Divergent,” check out the embedded gallery in this post. Agree, disagree? Share your thoughts below.