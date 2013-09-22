Best and Worst of the 2013 Emmys: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, Michael Douglas and more

#Jeff Daniels #Elton John #Amy Poehler #Tina Fey
, , , and 09.23.13 5 years ago 19 Comments

It may have been a night of unpredictable wins and a shakier-than-normal Neil Patrick Harris, but the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards was anything but abnormal in one major area: it was still way too freakin’ long. Luckily there were enough individual moments staggered throughout the ceremony to keep us entertained and/or mortified, and below you can find HitFix’s list of the best, worst and best/worst moments from tonight’s show.

After scrolling through the gallery below, let us know what you thought of tonight’s show in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeff Daniels#Elton John#Amy Poehler#Tina Fey
TAGSAMY POEHLERBOB NEWHARTCARRIE UNDERWOODELTON JOHNEmmy Awards 2013Emmys 2013JEFF DANIELSJulia LouisDreyfusMerritt WeverMICHAEL DOUGLASNEIL PATRICK HARRISshemar mooreTINA FEYTONY HALE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP