Best and Worst of the 2013 Emmys: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, Michael Douglas and more

It may have been a night of unpredictable wins and a shakier-than-normal Neil Patrick Harris, but the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards was anything but abnormal in one major area: it was still way too freakin’ long. Luckily there were enough individual moments staggered throughout the ceremony to keep us entertained and/or mortified, and below you can find HitFix’s list of the best, worst and best/worst moments from tonight’s show.
Bobby Cannavale winning over Jonathan Banks was a travesty. Nothing against Bobby, but Banks is a master actor and a class act. He deserved the win.
It wasn’t a travesty. Cannavale’s character was one of the most awesome, despicable, scariest characters ever on a show. I was surprised he won but not at all disappointed. And if Espisito didn’t win for his role last year then I figured that Banks wouldn’t win either.
You forgot a Best: Awarding the Choreography Emmy on the show and allowing their creativity to shine via their dance number. What I don’t understand is how the Glee choreography team wasn’t nominated for their brilliant rendition of Fred Astaire’s dancing around the revolving room.
We did include this as a Best (see: “Best: Middle of the show musical number/Choreography routine”).
Worst: Cliched griping about “white male dominance” in the comedy writers categories.
You know, I’m politically liberal and I almost never begrudge anybody’s inclination to make another plea for gender equality. But if a comedy show is nominated for an Emmy for writing, and certainly if it wins an Emmy for writing, then that show has a team of writers that works and it should keep that team of writers that works. It should not mess with that chemistry just because, collectively, the group is a lot whiter than average or more male than average. It happens. It’s like, Okay, Liane Bonin Starr, I guess Stephen Colbert should hire one of the legions of non-white, non-male comedy writers who fit the sensibilities of the show and who will plug in perfectly to replace the existing writer who will be dropped, so as to still preserve the Emmy-calibre of the teams’s writing. Who do you have in mind?
There are tons a lot of funny women and funny African Americans, of course. But sometimes the chemistry of a team just is what it is and it isn’t necessarily driven by diversity.
You’re assuming that comedy show writing staffs don’t change. They certainly do.
And, Jesus, “chemistry” has been an argument for maintaining the status quo for decades. Major institutions like professional sports, schools, and the armed forces have survived increased diversity. I’m pretty sure comedy shows can weather that storm.
I think W. Kamau Bell’s Totally Biased provides an useful contrast of a late-night show that clearly goes out of its way to hire writers who aren’t white men. It’s far too early to say if Totally Biased will hit the heights of the Colbert Report, but Bell and co. are turning out a solid nightly show with a distinctive point of view.
Hopefully they continue doing good work and can break into the field next year. Bill Maher can’t stay nominated forever, right?
Good call Jedi. Starr needs to stop her whining. Maybe women and minorities should up their game in the political comedy arena and become more attractive to the Colbert Report. It just so happens their staff is white and male, and since they’re winning Emmy’s, why change? Affirmative action is no reason to screw up a winning formula. If the ratings start declining, maybe look into changing the writers, but until then, enjoy the success.
Jeff Daniels winning for the horrible The Newsroom pretty much ruined the entire night. Is Jon Hamm destined to be for drama what Steve Carrell is for comedy? If so… then SHAME on all those dopes in Hollywood who vote for these awards. You screwed Steve Carrell, and it looks like you’re gonna screw Jon Hamm. And it’s so predictable that you people would vote for Daniels’ performance in such a naval-gazing, revisionist history, garbage show like The Newsroom. Sigh.
Not even Anna Gunn, Merritt Weaver, and Breaking Bad could make up for that.
I literally made the sound of disgust when they said he won. “Uhggh.”
Anyway… I kind of liked the opening bit. ESPECIALLY Kevin Spacey’s part in it. Sorry, but I guess I can be a bit of a soft touch. I will say, everyone on stage with NPH, except Kimmel, could’ve created a fantastic opening number. I think it was a huge missed opportunity, although, as we found out later, they were conning us the whole time.
Also, while disappointed in being conned by NPH and the producers, I did love the Number in the Middle of the Show. I especially loved how Nathan Fillion and Sarah Silverman seemed to be in different musical numbers, with Captain Hammer channeling Dean Martin and Princess Vanillope vamping like Amy Winehouse.
The whole Elton John thing and Carrie Underwood thing… I don’t need to pile on. They were terrible. Let’s move on.
For me, easily the best moment of the night was Tony Hale and Julie Louis Dreyfus. Just… brilliant.
Finally, while American Jedi makes a good point, Liane makes a good point, too, and a point I’ve long tried to make as well.
Most politically correct people, when they talk about this issue, they talk about the people in front of the camera. They want everything to appear more diverse. They don’t actually care about the real problems with diversity on shows like, I don’t know, SNL… they just want to put more minorities in front of the camera so it doesn’t appear to be a problem.
Liane correctly identifies the problem: the writing staff sets the culture of a show, and the more diverse the writing staff, the better the show will play to a wider demographic. And the better the onscreen minority talent is served by having writers who actually know what to do with them. If you scream for more minority cast members on SNL, all you’ll get is a lot of talented people who are misused by the elitist, Harvard-educated writers who have no clue how to write for them. They’ll wither on the vine, as Jay Pharaoh has done.
Jedi’s point is also valid: who do you let go? Do you bring in a minority just to bring in a minority? It’s a complicated issue not best served by demanding the on-air talent be more diverse, but by first asking why the behind-the-camera talent isn’t. And not just diverse ethnically and gender-wise, but culturally as well. The Northeastern-college educated writer’s rooms at shows like SNL and Colbert are funny, but are often out of touch culturally with the majority of the country. They talk down to everyone who isn’t from LA or NYC, and it gets old for us in “flyover country.” Scout for comedy from the South or the Pacific Northwest, or the Midwest outside of Chicago.
Stop hiring 20-sometimes who graduated from Harvard who have no clue what the real world is like and look down their noses at the people who do.
“Bomb” is such an overused term. NPH didn’t bomb during the opening. Was it the best opening ever? No. Would it have been better to open with a musical number? Certainly. Did he bomb? No.
Huh… Just because “bomb” is an overused term doesn’t mean NPH didn’t bomb the opening in the opinion of the person who wrote it. And guess what: it’s my opinion too. Probably not his fault, but that opening was terrible.
“Just because ‘bomb’ is an overused term doesn’t mean NPH didn’t bomb the opening…”
And that’s not what I was saying. “Bomb” implies an audience-wide rejection of the opening, which clearly isn’t true since the in-theater audience was laughing quite a bit.
Saying he “bombed the opening” is like going to a comedy club, not laughing at a comedian because you don’t think his material was funny, and saying he bombed even though other people were laughing. That just isn’t what bombing means.
I’m no NPH fanboy, and I didn’t even think this opening was particularly good. But he didn’t bomb.
What’s written on the bottom of the Emmy Award? In this picture of Jeff Daniels:
Jeff Daniels’ acceptance speech should have been, “I would like to thank all the men you expected to get this for splitting the vote so that I can take it home.”
I wouldn’t be surprised if vote splitting was indeed a big factor. I’m sure it was VERY close between Cranston, Spacey, and perhaps Lewis. Daniels definitely benefited from that.
Perhaps Lewis? Lewis was the best of the nominees, just not as popular as Cranston.
Well, Lewis probably had the strongest submission episode of the bunch, so my use of the word “perhaps” was not a knock on his performance. I was merely stating that I think his chances were perceived as being a bit lower than Cranston’s or Spacey’s, so I’m a bit less certain that he was fully in the thick of the race. Then again, I think Daniels was probably the fifth most likely (out of six) in most people’s minds, so I should also have mentioned that Jon Hamm could have cut in on some of the action that paved the way for Daniels’s upset victory. Because if it were merely a two-way race between Cranston and Spacey, surely a normal split would have resulted in a win for either Lewis or Hamm. Daniels was really far out of left field.
Two things: First, diversity is always a nice goal to have, but it’s not like you can say the Colbert Show/Daily Show suffer due to “lack of differing prospective”. Let female comedy writers prove their funny with their resumes before they land what is the Shanghai-La of comedy writing in today’s world.
Second, while upsets make the Emmy telecast itself more entertaining, Bobby Canavale’s “performance” on Boardwalk Empire spent more time as cartoon than as anything approaching an interesting character. And Daniels win… oy… I’d like to know what his submission episode was, because having watched all of Season 1 of the Newsroom, I never thought “wow, his portrayal of a sanctimonious tool is really compelling stuff”. (Never have watched Nurse Jackie, but I’ve enjoyed Merrit Weaver in many of the other things she’s done, and any opportunity to avoid handing Modern Family another Emmy is alright in my book, considering they got Best Comedy without taking a performance or writing award this year, that’s kind of messed up).
I agree regarding “Modern Family.” In fact, one of the biggest surprises of the night to me ended up being that “Modern Family” still managed to win for Comedy Series after pretty shockingly losing in both supporting categories. I thought for sure that the streak was finally over once I saw that Weaver and Hale won. Oh well. Maybe next year. I don’t think they’ll ever give it to “Louie,” but “Veep” might be a possibility (they seem to have really taken a liking to the show), or maybe one of the new comedies debuting this year. In any case, I think “Modern Family” most likely BARELY won this year, so I’m hoping that indicates that next year is finally someone else’s turn.