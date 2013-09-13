Best and Worst of the 2013 Toronto Film Festival

Overall, this year’s edition of the Toronto International Film Festival delivered a very strong slate of films. While some major titles such as Cannes players “All is Lost,” “Nebraska” and “Inside Llewyn Davis” skipped a repeat at the traditional awards season-friendly event, TIFF could still claim the debuts of “Dallas Buyers Club,” “August: Osage County” and quickly-picked-up acquisitions “Can A Song Save Your Life?” and “Bad Words,” among others. There were reports that festival organizers were annoyed (like their Venice peers) that films such as “Prisoners,” “Gravity” and “12 Years A Slave” all screened at Telluride first, but that didn’t diminish the love from the Toronto audiences who saw them. In fact, those films were the talk of the festival even days after their Toronto premieres.
Moreover, many attendees, press and industry folks were vocal in their concern that the first weekend of the festival has become more and more crowded with the high profile releases. Sadly, the programmers left little reason to stay past Monday unless you needed to catch a second screening of a film you’d previously missed. It’s always been an issue, and at many other festivals, too, for that matter, but this was the worst year in recent memory and TIFF organizers are going to have to seriously address it for 2014 and beyond. That being said, the festival must be credited for a very balanced program of films that included far fewer disasters than previous years. Many of the selections were middle-of-the-road, but you could count the number of God-awful ones on one hand. And, when you’re screening over 300 films, that’s a very good thing.
With the festival less than 24 hours from completion it’s time to put the 2013 edition to bed with our annual look at the best and worst of Toronto. You can discover our choices in the embedded story gallery in this post.
Did you catch any films at Toronto? Agree or disagree with our opinions? Share your thoughts below.
If your selection of films to highlight in pictures is an example, it would seem that the September rush to coronate 12 Years and McConaughey continues.
That clears it up. I was wondering why all you guys went crazy on twitter last weekend about a ton of premieres and then tweeted nothing relevant about the festival the following few days.
Also, shocked about Devil’s Knot. I was looking forward to this one since it was announced and with such a great cast I was wondering why it never got picked up. Now I see why. Pretty weird to end the movie that way. It’s true that everything that happened after they were arrested was insane and the real reason why this story is so amazing. Very sad that they chose to do it this way.
I was at TIFF and was very disappointed with Devil’s Knot. It pales in comparison to the three documentaries and it is surprising that Atom Egoyan directed this. I think part of the problem was that the movie focused more on the Reese Witherspoon and Colin Firth characters, who are not as central as the three accused boys.
Put attention to The Immigrant of James Gray because it’s a wonderful film with an amazing performance.
…that wasn’t at the Toronto Film Festival.
Seriously, I’m a fan of the film too, but give it a rest.
What happened to Matthew McConaughey in 2009 or 2010 that flipped his career into the fast lane of credibility? Before then he was a lightweight screw-up, more known for getting stoned and playing bongos naked and making things like Surfer, Dude.
Then, starting with The Lincoln Lawyer, he’s been pounding out quality performances with frightening regularity proving it wasn’t a fluke. (e.g. I thought Killer Joe was despicable in its gratuitous cruelty, but he was great.) My theory is that he turned 40 and realized that his time as a young pretty boy rom-com star was nearing its end and it was either time to become a leading character actor which would carry him forward rather than being a doofus past his sell date.
The same thing happened with Ethan Hawke as he aged. He’s not a great actor, but he’s not an annoying ponce like he was in Reality Bites. I think it was Drew who called Brad Pitt a “character actor in a leading man’s body” and that’s spot on as a perusal of his CV shows.
I’ve heard the theory bandied about that he deliberately took schlock movie roles for the paycheck when he was young and handsome and could get the parts, so that he would have the financial security to take on more interesting and challenging roles when he was older and had more experience.
I doubt young Matthew McConaughey really had the prescience to manage his film career so astutely, but it’s an interesting theory.
Also, I just have to say that, as much as I agree that Lincoln Lawyer was a major turning point for the star, I wish more people would include his Tropic Thunder role when they evaluate his comeback. Lincoln Lawyer reminded us he could actually act… but Tropic Thunder was a delicious send up of his own persona that reminded us what we like so much about him. The magic of MM has always rested as much in his likability on-screen as in his acting talent.