Best and Worst of the 2014 Academy Awards

The 86th annual Academy Awards are over and it was “12 Years a Slave” that won the industry's top honor. The show built around Hollywood's annual back-patting ceremony was, as ever, full of ups and downs. So what did Team HitFix find to be the best and worst of the 2014 Oscarcast? Click through the gallery story below to find out!
I remain completely amazed that people still watch this telecast. I’m glad cinematographers, and costumer designers, and other people who don’t top-line films get their due for their excellence. But that doesn’t make the Oscars entertaining.
Worst: The Academy narrow view of a hero is someone who fights, shoots, and makes millions the box office. Where was a clip of Don Cheadle in Hotel Rwanda? I’d even take a clip from the cheesy neophyte 20-something high school teacher changes inner city kids lives genre over the shoot ’em up/kill ’em all montage we were subjected to.
Yeah, those clips were interesting , to say the least. No Frances McDormand in Fargo either, and despite the emphasis on black cinema, no Denzel in Malcolm X. The Academy is still terrified of Spike Lee.
Well, they did include Gene Kranz (Ed Harris) from Apollo 13, so they weren’t all shooters, but there were a few that didn’t qualify IMO. Like Marty McFly??
Were you even paying attention? Somehow you seemed to have missed Norma Rae, Oskar Schindler, Atticus Finch, T.E. Lawrence, Erin Brockovich, Gandhi, Andrew Beckett, Virgil Tibbs, among many others, not to mention 2013 characters like Solomon Northup and Ron Woodroof.
I’ll give you that the montages were grossly weighted towards films from the last 30 years or so, and the fact that every film was in the English language was also highly unfortunate. But it’s clear as day they weren’t all “shoot ’em up” heroes. That’s just plainly false.
Worst – Ellen’s obsession with twitter
– I disagree, it was fun and one of the memorable stuff people will talk about
How does this list not include THE best moment of the night: The pizza delivery. Just in general – Ellen’s celeb interaction. Her monologue sucked but she thrives when it comes to interaction with celebrities and putting them in awkward situations.
Agree
Enjoyed the pizza bit, and look forward to finding out soon whether that was a real delivery guy or an actor.
I would add to the worst: the continued choice to give out the honorary Oscars at a separate ceremony. They made time for not one but two unremarkable “hero” montages, not to mention the bizarre and unnecessary Oz tribute, but 88 year old legend Angela Lansbury can’t be honored in person during the ceremony. Instead she gets less than a minute clip of a speech from last fall. These continued efforts to lure a younger audience— and who, exactly, was going to watch this show because of the “heros” theme–take the show increasingly away from a sense of the continuation of film history. I’ve been watching the Oscars for over 40 years, and some of the most memorable moments were the tributes to honorary awards and their acceptance speeches. It ties in the history of film with the new talent making new film history.
Speaking of the odd Oz tribute and added to the worst: why have Judy Garland’s children, one of whom is an Oscar winner, stay in the audience while Whoopi Goldberg introduces the tribute to their mother’s iconic film? Why didn’t Liza, Lorna and Joey do it instead?
I think Ellen was completely forgettable as a host – in two weeks time, nobody will remember anything about her stint.
On the positive side, I liked all of the musical performances. Granted, these were four strong nominees this year, but the music nominees have not received that much of a place in the spotlight for years, and this is how it should be done.
Other than that, can somebody please cast Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emma Watson together in a movie or for a stint as Oscar hosts? So cute, so much positive energy.
I agree that the Wizard of Oz thing was pointless, but why should they have had Lady Gaga sing it? As you guys point out, Pink sounded really good. Are you saying they should always have to use whoever is buzz-iest?
And for me, U2 was a “worst.” I think that song is well-intentioned but a complete bore, and I think Bono looks like a fool carrying on on stage at this age.
Here was one of my worsts: Jennifer Lawrence presenting. She seemed cranky (maybe about losing earlier) and we couldn’t tell who she was talking to whe she said “Stop laughing!”
I guess I disagree with the bests in that I thought all the singers were underwhelming. Pink’s voice is ok, but it’s not built for that song. Bono’s still great, but he voice is showing his age. Bette seems to have lost a vocal step too (hey, it happens. check out Sinatra as he got older; doesn’t mean they’re not still great). And not remembering having heard “Happy” before I was ready to be blown away and came away saying “I know he wears funny hats but this CAN’T win an Oscar.” (And the dance with everyone bit was killed by not having one of the male stars jump up and gyrate with him for laughs). And I was ready for Idina to show everyone else how a song should be sung, and came away wondering if she was sick or something that night. None of the songs were bad, just the performances underwhelming. I came away thinking the best performance was The Moon Song.
She was probably talking to her boyfriend, actor Nicholas Hoult (About a Boy). If so, then that was a very sweet moment. I don’t think it was meant to be taken seriously. It was kind of cutsey-flirting
The list missed “12”. Not talking about “12 Years A Slave”, talking about the actual list number “12” – you have a typo. Just sayin.
(I did not watch the Oscars, by the way)
Yes they have a typo but you used the expression “just sayin” which is a lot worse – one of the most obnoxious cliches of Internet use to emerge in some time.
Huh?
Each year, the Oscars get worse and worse. This year, Ellen topped it off. This was not supposed to be the Ellen show. The pizza delivery might have been cute if it was her own show but this was supposed to be a spectular event. It was dull, stupid and boring. There was no glamour either. Bob Hope, Billy Crystal, now they were hosts. The Oscars unfortunately have lost their importance. I don’t think next year I will watch as you get the outcome eventually. I felt sorry for Sydney Poitier, he couldn’t walk nor hear.
I would never say anything bad about the oscars but this years ceremony was awful. No opening filmed number like other hosts have done. Zero production design when it came to the song nominees, no announcer giving oscar trivia. Just the pacing of this show was horrible. They really need to get rid of the themes and even the presenters material was not punched up and most horribly, no surprises in what was supposed to be the closest race in years.
I’ll always enjoy the Oscars but last night’s show was simply bland. There were some enjoyable moments but overall a snoozer. Was it just me or were the two video montages completely interchangeable? What was the point? (Also, not that I really cared but wasn’t Andrew Garfield supposed to present the “newest superhero” or something of the sort, I know it heard it advertised.) High point of the night, to disagree with Gregory, was Pink’s performance; it’s never been a song I particularly had any affection for but her rendition was lovely and Gaga could not have pulled off the elegant simplicity of the performance. I will agree with one of the comments……what was the point of bringing Judy’s children together and sitting them in such a prime location and then not having them make that introduction. The most glaring of several missed opportunities last night. Finally, thanks to whole In Contention gang for your continued excellent coverage, I may not always agree with you but I always taking the journey with you. Rest well, recover and see you soon!
please amend the above to say “….always look forward to and enjoy taking the journey with you”. I’ll blame it on lack of coffee.
Like the swallows at Capistrano, everyone on the internet comes back each year to throw the host under the bus. When they’re tamer, they’re boring, and when we get someone who actually has bite (Rock, MacFarlane), then no one likes it. I personally thought Ellen was excellent-she played to the room (which always makes the audience feel more at home), and her bits throughout the show (the group selfie, the pizza) were absolute gold. I personally hope they bring her back soon.
I agree with most of these, except I found U2 to be a total dud-if the Grammys were truly that listless we all would have tuned out years ago. However, at least they had all of the best songs performed, which is always a good thing.
Overall, this was one of my favorite Oscars in years. Bravo to making what was a wildly predictable night seem fun and fresh.
Eh, maybe they’ve just had a lot of bad hosts lately. I mean, I don’t think Ellen is very funny. Likable as all get out, but not funny. Which makes her a good talk show host, but not host. (Her stand up was a bore too.) But she was still loads better than MacFarlane or James Franco. But it’s not an easy job, and there’s a reason why those who are looked back on fondly are usually masters of their craft.
Ellen’s audience interactions were amusing, but quite disappointing when compared to her inspired prior bits.
McConaughey’s speech was bizarre, even by his standards. He began by stating that he is his own hero, and then rambled for the next several minutes trying (unsuccessfully) to explain.
I know we all love Alfonso Cuaron and everything, but really… you thanked your own movie?
What was the “Julia Roberts, suck it” all about? Apparently Julia got it, but I didn’t.
Spike Jonze is so lovably nervous when he’s accepting awards. I was not a fan of “Her” (and Bob Nelson gave a wonderful speech Saturday night), but hey – I’m happy for Spike.
Seriously, there’s a lot more to Barkhad Abdi’s performance than “I’m the captain now”. Did we really need to see that scene three separate times?
Who was JLaw mad at?
Don’t look now, but for all the hype he (deservedly) gets, D.O. Russell is 1-14 in major categories with his last two films.
Poor Sally Hawkins; the one time she finally gets nominated, and the cameraman thinks she’s June Squibb.
The Lopez clan’s speech was so adorable that I’ll forgive the fact that it was so obviously scripted. (Didn’t they know that they were in a real race with Pharrell and U2?)
Every winner prepares their acceptance speeches in advance. Very few go up on stage and wing it.
Maybe Alfonso was thanking gravity, not Gravity, for keeping us from all spinning off into space. ;-)
(sorry one more)
Since when did Will Smith get the “elder statesman” Best Picture presenting duties? Sidney Poitier, I would understand. But Will Smith? I kept waiting for First Lady Obama to pop up again to liven things up.
Also, way too many montages.
I would switch Ellen and Kim Novak. This was the most fun I’ve had watching the Oscars in a long time, and a lot of that had to do with Ellen. Was she safe? Sure. But, everyone at the show actually seemed to be having a good time instead of being annoyed. Novak was just scary. Oh, and U2? The only energy I saw was in trying to make me fall asleep. I didn’t like the song or performance at all.
Ellen’s hosting performance reminded me of the laid back approach Jimmy Kimmel went for in his Emmy gig. Except Ellen has the charisma that Kimmel so sorely lacks so it worked for me. This kind of thing is second nature to her and she didn’t pretend otherwise. I appreciated the lack of big numbers of introduction montages that try too hard to be funny (Seth dressed as the Flying Nun anybody?).
So overall, found it to be the most enjoyable telecast in years. It helped that all of the winners were incredibly deserving.
Completely agree with this
They should have had Judy’s kids present the Wizard of Oz tribute and had Liza sing the song. Having Pink on there and just pointing to the kids in the audience was like saying “Pink’s popular and you are not! Better luck next year!”
I lost a ton of respect for Ellen last night. Every time she came on screen, I want sure if it was the Oscars or a really long Samsung commercial. It was a shameless advertisement by a woman who clearly has lost her comedic chops due to her excessive wealth and constant overexposure. If she has any class, she will apologize to all that watched and will donate every penny Samsung paid her to a charity.
Best: Pharrell
Worst: Pharrell’s hat. Just stop it already.
The worst for me: no Robert Downey Jr.
Was very pleased that hardly anyone was “played off” during their acceptance speech — anyone, that is, except Alfonso Cuaron when accepting the editing Oscar (and that was only because he was the 2nd to speak). Several of the winners spoke at length, and weren’t rushed at the end. It was refreshing.
Agreed. That was a very pleasant surprise.
Actually, good point. That was refreshing.
