Best and Worst of the 2014 Academy Awards

03.03.14 4 years ago 44 Comments

The 86th annual Academy Awards are over and it was “12 Years a Slave” that won the industry's top honor. The show built around Hollywood's annual back-patting ceremony was, as ever, full of ups and downs. So what did Team HitFix find to be the best and worst of the 2014 Oscarcast? Click through the gallery story below to find out!

