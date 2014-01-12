The Golden Globes are known for being one of the more unpredictable awards shows, and this year was no exception, with a host of strange (Jacqueline Bisset), funny (Tina and Amy) and downright wacky (Diane Keaton) bits in store for TV viewers. So what were the best and worst moments from tonight’s ceremony?
Click through the gallery below for our 15 highlights.
Best and Worst of the 2014 Golden Globe Awards
To be fair, Alex Ebert did audibly say “do you remember me?” to Diddy when he came on stage, so it wasn’t like he came out with that fun fact from nowhere.
Those walks to the stage were really excruciating long. For a minute there I was actually wondering if Jacqueline Bisset was boykotting the award and walking *away* from the whole thing…
Speaking of Taylor Swift front and center, who was that sour woman in the turquoise dress at the front table? She couldn’t even drum up enough interest to face the stage.
I loved the P Diddy/Alex Ebert interaction. Brought some much needed improvisation to a night full of people doing half-assed readings from teleprompters.
The best moment was Bono evading Diddy’s hug. That was hilariously awkward!
The best moment was Amy Poehler winning Best Actress… by a mile.
It’s weird because it seems like the stars were packed in more than previous years. It wasn’t only the misplacement of certain “lock” shows being seated too far away, but that almost every single winner (men and women, though way worse for women, considering their gowns and shoes) had trouble navigating the obstacle course that is tables and chairs even if they were sitting closer to the stage.
However, it is a little amusing to see everyone all dolled up wearing expensive clothes resembling the morning bus where everyone’s packed in like sardines in a can.
There were more pictures and focus and Taylor Swift than the actors or movies.
Did she write a new song about breaking up with some abusive dingbat she picked out in the first place?