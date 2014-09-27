Best and Worst of ‘The Equalizer’: Denzel Washington, Russian Mobsters, Melissa Leo

The great Denzel Washington is always worth watching, even in his lesser films. But he's at his best when paired with material that fully utilizes his singular star power.

In 2001, Washington picked up a Best Actor Oscar for “Training Day” (he previously earned a Supporting Actor trophy for 1989's “Glory”), so it makes sense that he'd want to reunite with director Antoine Fuqua for another gritty action film. But does their new collaboration measure up?

Based on the 1980s CBS series starring Edward Woodward, “The Equalizer” also stars Marton Csokas, Melissa Leo, Bill Pullman and Chloe Grace Moretz. HitFix's Gregory Ellwood and Drew McWeeny explore the Best and Worst of “The Equalizer,” with some special references to Robert Downey Jr.'s “Sherlock Holmes” films and even “Home Alone.”

Here's are list of the Best and Worst of “The Equalizer.” Do you agree with our assessment? What did we forget to mention?