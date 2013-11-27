“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” torched the box office last weekend and has already grossed over $186 million. That was pretty much expected based on the franchise’s fan base and the strength of the first film in the franchise, 2012’s “The Hunger Games.” What had to be a happy surprise to Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence were some of the glowing reviews the film has received. Some pundits even throwing out that “Catching Fire” is so good it’s the best sequel since “Empire Strikes Back.” OK, the HitFix team thinks it’s a really good flick, but let’s not get crazy here people. “Catching Fire” isn’t destined to make most critic’s best of year lists. Obviously, “Catching Fire” isn’t aiming for Oscars (or maybe it is?), but as pure old-fashioned cinematic entertainment it features more than enough obvious highlights and lowlights to wax on. And, yes, we can’t wait for “Mockingjay, Pt. 1” either.

With that in mind, check out our best and worst of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in the embedded gallery below. Agree? Disagree? share your thoughts in the comments section.