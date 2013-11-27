Best and Worst of ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

#Lenny Kravitz #Jennifer Lawrence
, , , and 11.27.13 5 years ago 23 Comments

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” torched the box office last weekend and has already grossed over $186 million. That was pretty much expected based on the franchise’s fan base and the strength of the first film in the franchise, 2012’s “The Hunger Games.”  What had to be a happy surprise to Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence were some of the glowing reviews the film has received.  Some pundits even throwing out that “Catching Fire” is so good it’s the best sequel since “Empire Strikes Back.”  OK, the HitFix team thinks it’s a really good flick, but let’s not get crazy here people.  “Catching Fire” isn’t destined to make most critic’s best of year lists.  Obviously, “Catching Fire” isn’t aiming for Oscars (or maybe it is?), but as pure old-fashioned cinematic entertainment it features more than enough obvious highlights and lowlights to wax on. And, yes, we can’t wait for “Mockingjay, Pt. 1” either.

With that in mind, check out our best and worst of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in the embedded gallery below. Agree? Disagree? share your thoughts in the comments section.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lenny Kravitz#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSAwards CampaignCATCHING FIREJENA MALONEJENNIFER LAWRENCEJOSH HUTCHERSONLENNY KRAVITZPHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMANThe Hunger Games: Catching FireWOODY HARRELSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP