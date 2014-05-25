Best and Worst of ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’: Jennifer Lawrence, Peter Dinklage, Michael Fassbender

Is it the greatest “X-Men” movie ever? That's a lot to live up to depending on your view of the previous installments in the franchise, but fans and critics have all generally given a big thumbs up to Bryan Singer's “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Like most blockbusters, however, it's not without its pros and cons.
The HitFix staff have revisited “Days of Future Past” and present you with some intriguing questions and obvious observations about the latest Marvel mutant epic. Is Jennifer Lawrence still miscast as Mystique? Have James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender taken the series to another level? Did they finally get Storm's hair, er, powers right?
Those are just a few of the topics we ponder in the story gallery embedded below.
What’s with all the blue skinned mutants in X-men? Mystique, Nightcrawler, Beast, Apocalypse etc. etc.
You’re racist!!!!!!!!!!!! :P
Mystique and Nightcrawler are mother and son.
It’s totally reasonable that they share the same skin color.
And if (and granted it’s a big IF) you’re willing to follow the First Class logic, Beast’s enhanced cells changed after he gave himself the serum made from Mystique’s cells, which explains his blue body/yellow eyes combo.
Again, a big IF, but that’s 3 of them. Is Apocalypse really blue?
More gray than blue, but his lips are definitely blue.
Why does this site make it so hard to leave a comment?
I love X-men, however, I am disappointed that this movie spent so much screen time on a boring character just because she’s a famous actress now.
Aside from the Quicksilver sequence and the two future fights against the Sentinels 7.0, I thought the movie was talky and bland. The stakes didn’t feel real. Something just felt off.
Yeah, exactly my sentiment. A lot of exposition, and even when there’s no exposition, a lot of talking. Some scenes were even pretty useless: Xavier trying to stop Mystique from going through with her plan *while still in the middle of the movie*. I appreciate them trying to make the movie more emotional, but even the emotional scenes kind of fell flat. Aside from that, the action, *for as far as that there was any*, was kind of boring too. I don’t need to see the Sentinels shooting up a few cars. Seriously, where is the sense of dread you got from the classic cartoon Sentinels? Bishop shot his gun a few times, Sunspot used some flames a bit… yeah, it was nothing special. I’d take First Class over this in a heartbeat. Heck, I think even the first X-Men might’ve been better than this one.
Overall, this was a great movie, the best since X2, but I have to admit I thought the final scenes with Logan walking through the school were the best.
***SPOILERS***
Seeing Famke Janssen and James Marsden was great. We can finally put the whole X3 nightmare behind us. I hope we get to see the first trilogy cast again. There is so much they can still do with that group (see Joss Whedon’s Astonishing X-Men).
I’d love to see another Xmen with the original cast.
I may be committing a comic geek sin…but I really did not like Astonishing Xmen. I thought it was a piss poor story and very disappointing after all the hype.
You know, I’ve always thought X2 was a little overrated (though Nightcrawler’s arc singlehandedly elevates the movie) and inferior to the original. But I can go either way on those movies. But First Class is so much better than any of the original movies (and really, better than any superhero movie not directed by Christopher Nolan) in just about every way imaginable that I just will not listen to an argument that one of the other movies is better, let alone two of them.
Technically Logan should remember the corrected future right?
Great list, although the Ottman slide definitely seems out of line with common thinking. It’s generally thought that Powell’s score for Last Stand is by far the best of the scores for the series, even though I love Ottman’s X2 and recently bought the 2 CD set released by La-La Land.
Love for that score notwithstanding, I have to say that his score for this film completely underwhelmed me. Outside of using the theme for the main and end titles, you get one or two barely recognizable references to early themes and then over-emphasis on the new Xavier theme that sounds like a rip-off of Zimmer’s “Time” from Inception. Ironically, Ottman’s X2 identity for Mystique is not even used in this film despite that character’s importance. In the film, and especially on album, the score is drab and hasn’t garnered one strong endorsement from any film music reviewers that I’ve seen.
Nope… Jackman’s First Class score is, pardon the expression, first class among the X-films.
And it’s really not even close.
I would actually say Ottman’s is the worst of all the main X-men films. I actually cringed when I heard that he was back on board. Hated his X2 theme that seemed generic and lifeless and so much of a letdown from Michael Kamen’s sterling work in the original. Thought Powell’s X3 has some beautiful themes in it’s climax, and yeah Jackmen’s First Class score was epic. I really missed his Magneto theme in this film..
I was very impressed with Kinbergs ability to do yet another movie with the same basic moral argument…accept gay people. BORING!!!!
Wow, I cannot possibly disagree on Ottman’s return more vehemently.
Henry Jackman’s First Class score outstrips and outshines Ottman’s workman-like effort here and in X2.
There is NOTHING in X2 or DOFP that is anywhere near as good as the Frankenstein’s Monster, First Class, Sub Lift, and Magneto queues from Jackman’s score.
Bring back Ottman and foregoing the excellent themes Jackman developed in First Class is the biggest mistake they made in this film.
I should have read your comment before commenting.
I agree, First Class’s score was way better than ANY previous Xmen movie.
However, I did like the score to this new one quite a bit! But not quite as much
Yeah, I should have read your comment first as well. Absolutely agree 100%. Don’t know what Drew was smoking when he wrote that slide. Ottman’s scores are so dull. The only one I ever liked was his Superman Returns and obviously that was likely because he used a lot of Williams work..
Yeah, the song when Magneto finally moves the satellite dish is so powerful that it nearly moved me to tears. I can hear it in my mind right now.
Who did the music in Xmen First Class? because I’d say he did the best score of any of the Xmen Films.
John Ottman’s score in this one is a very close second.
Also,
I like Jennifer as Mystique….not so much as Raven. but i think she kills it as Mystique.
Do most people dislike Lawrence as Mystique? I had no idea. I think her character is a great tragic figure.
And while this is a new power for Kitty, it didn’t really make more sense in the comics when they gave that power to a telepath.
I don’t dislike her. But Mystique is such a one note character in the books that it feels like it’s a waste of Lawrence, when she could have been giving depth to other characters that deserved it more..
Regarding Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, it’s the hardcore fanboys that nitpick…not those that are new or casual fans of the X-Men universe.
Indeed, Lawrence has been getting terrific reviews for her performance and is (according to Fandango.com) responsible for 3/4 of the ticket sales. Lawrence is wonderful as Mystique. I think it’s important to remember that Trask was the first human Mystique ever killed…she believed she had to do it but, was still struggling with it internally…Lawrence really conveyed that internal struggle.
Mystique was still at the point (in 1973) where she felt that she still had to prove herself…note when she freed her fellow mutants off that Army base…one of them dispatches a soldier before she does and she replies with “I had that”…meaning, I can do this on my own, without any help. Mystique is tough, but, at that point she is also insecure and vulnerable…Lawrence nailed it.
professor Xavier transferred his mind to another unconscious body, his twin. this is shown in X Men The Last Stand. :)
Yeah, I love Jennifer Lawrence, but she’s definitely miscast here. It also seems like they took shortcuts with the Mystique outfit, which looks a lot more like a body stocking than it did with Romijn. All in all a pretty good movie, though X2 is still the gold standard. Loved the score, loved Fassbender, always love Patrick Stewart, loved Quicksilver, loved all the cameos. Haaaate Storm’s hair. Why is that so hard for them?
who is the person for the X-Men ?
I’m surprised you have a problem with the way they ignored what happened to Professor X after the end of X3 etc. Tbh I this it’s a good thing and allows us to just ignore some of the awful decisions made by Brett Ratner.
Also, while I loved the action sequences with Nightcrawler, I thought Alan Cumming’s portrayal of him was really whiny and dull. I’ve also got the impression that the actor is a bit of a … in real life – I would have preferred if they just recast him.
I like Magneto and Mystique much more than Wolverine or Xavier in this movie. I really enjoy these villains fighting with themselves inside.
Marvel villains are more attractive recently, like Loki, Green Goblin, or Magneto.
Can someone explain why they needed to break Magneto out of his prison? I’m not sure why they needed him to stop Mystique. I’m definitely glad Magneto was in the movie, but they didn’t give a good reason as to why they needed him.
I also wish they would have gone into some more detail about Magneto and JFK. The viral website (bentbullet) gives some context, but not the full story. It is implied that Mystique was Lee Harvey Oswald.
Yeah, I feel like older Magneto just wanted to get himself out of jail earlier. Yeah, Wolverine, you’ll “really” need me.
But whatever, I love Magneto and I love love that prison beak scene.
All the characters carried themselves and the movie well, especially Fassbender as Magneto!
Put some clothes on Mystique. We saw the movie and to me there is just no point in her looking like that in the first place. I don’t know if Jennifer Lawrence just looks that good and people just ‘had’ to see her naked but its just disrespectful to the character. Also chill out with the nude scenes, kids go watch this movie and seeing wolverine like that got a lot of displeasure from the parents in the audience. They didn’t like it. It also seems like they want Mystique to carry this film and that’s wrong. A lot of people are saying she’s just not right for the role but obviously she must have been good on the casting couch.
Just curious: So you were okay with the barrage of violence onscreen, but the “nudity” ( consisting solely of Jackman’s rear end; Lawrence wasn’t naked, that’s a physical costume) was too much?
Rebecca Romijn didn’t wear clothes as Mystique, either, in three previous X-movies. This seems like a very silly nitpick after something that’s been established for 14 years.
You’re upset with one rear end, yet no mention of the various swearing in the film? Or the violence, as pointed out above? Prude, please!
While I agree with most of these, I don’t think Jennifer Lawrence was miscast, as she was really good in X-Men: First Class. I think the writing for her character wasn’t as strong in this movie as it was in the its predecessor (a recurring theme–I really liked Days of Future Past, but I think it’s unlikely that we’ll ever see an X-Men movie as great as First Class again).
One thing I’d add to the “best” category (spoilers):
Successfully retconning the third movie out of existence in a way that was actually believable within the universe of the movie. When I realized that Jean Grey was still alive after Wolverine reset the timeline, I was, thrilled, satisified and impressed.
Jennifer Lawrence didn’t deserve her Oscar. That Oscar was for superb Emmanuelle Riva for Amour. And Golden Globe for American Hustle should goes for Lupita Nyong’o or Sally Hawkins.
I thought this X-Men movie ranked in the top of the X-Men series. Maybe behind First Class but still a great movie. You can also see what I thought were leadership lessons from X-Men.
How could you not mention Blink? All the Blink scenes were amazing, it was like watching live action Portal.
“It was always strange that Ellen Page’s Kitty Pryde didn’t get the prominence she deserved in the earlier X-Men films. ”
She wasn’t in the earlier films, only X3 and this.
What kind of nerds are you lol.
It should’ve been explained, but over the years her phase shifting powers grew to the point where she could move in time. Through Bishop, who absorbs, she could move people backwards in time, whereas alone, only a mind.
I really enjoyed it, in fact, I think this is the best film of these series of comics. I do not have anything negative against because everything is perfect in this movie. In my opinion, the best things are Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender and their actings. Brilliiant!
It was so bland the characters really didnt show any connections especially jennifer lawrence. The dialogue was pretty bad. I enjoyed it overall but the actors showed barely any emotion which completely ruined it and frankly the ending fell very short when wolverine went in the past. it really fell short for me compared to the other movies
X-Men Days of Future Past: Logical Explanations for Various ‘Plot Holes’
The movie is unwatchable…feels like person who made it has never seen any of the previous x men movies.
The past scenes were as poorly executed as all the other entries in the main series. Not quite Origins bad, but bad.
It was time for a reboot after X1.
it’s obivious you turds did this for clicks especially that gregory dick. Jennifer lawrence is and will always be wonderful as mystique. like are you dumb? of course they have to show her in vietnam that’s singer’s way of showing her leading the mutants in the absence of magneto and charles.
As for dinklage he did perfect as trask couldnt have asked for more? if you’re talking about his motive for wanting to eradicate the mutant race then i’m sorry i think you might have seen another xmen movie, maybe the 90’s series cuz he said so albeit briefly to the president. You cant expect them to develop an origin story for trask in a movie with so many characters, he’s origin story could have been in “xmen origins or first class” but unfortunately singer didnt direct either of them.
stop looking for negatives in this movie when they’re none.