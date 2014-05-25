Best and Worst of ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’: Jennifer Lawrence, Peter Dinklage, Michael Fassbender

05.25.14

Is it the greatest “X-Men” movie ever? That's a lot to live up to depending on your view of the previous installments in the franchise, but fans and critics have all generally given a big thumbs up to Bryan Singer's “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Like most blockbusters, however, it's not without its pros and cons.

The HitFix staff have revisited “Days of Future Past” and present you with some intriguing questions and obvious observations about the latest Marvel mutant epic. Is Jennifer Lawrence still miscast as Mystique?  Have James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender taken the series to another level?  Did they finally get Storm's hair, er, powers right?

Those are just a few of the topics we ponder in the story gallery embedded below.

Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

