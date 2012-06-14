Watch: Best Coast hit the coast in ‘The Only Place’ video

For the budget of hamburgers, three dozen bottles of hot sauce, watermelons, a broken drum kit, a gorgeous car rental and some pastel wear, Best Coast completed the video to their new track “The Only Place.”

Much like the sound of Best Coast, the clip is harmlessly mischievous, adorable, bright and all about the drive.

“The Only Place” is culled from the band’s latest album by the same name, released on May 15 via Mexican Summer. They’re currently on tour with dates below the vid, including their stops at Metallica’s Orion Music + More festival and Bumbershoot.

June 16 Glasgow Garage

June 17 Manchester HMV Ritz

June 18 Birmingham Academy

June 20 London O2 Shepherd”s Bush Empire

June 21 Brighton Coalition

June 22 Isle of Wight Festival

June 24 Orion Music Festival with Metallica, Atlantic City NJ

July 9 Orlando The Social

July 10 Miami Grand Central

July 12 Atlanta Variety

July 13 Carrboro Cats Cradle

July 14 Wash DC 9:30 Club

July 16 Philly Union Transfer

July 17 New York Terminal 5

July 18 Boston Royale

July 20 Montreal Le National

July 21 Toronto The Phoenix

July 23 Columbus Newport Music Hall

July 24 Cleveland Beachland Ballroom

July 25 Madison Majestic Theater

July 27 Chicago Vic Theatre

July 28 Minneapolis Sound Town Festival

Aug 10 Gothenburg Sweden Way Out West Festival

Sep 3 Seattle Bumbershoot Festival

Sep 6 Los Angeles Santa Monica Pier FREE

Sep 29 Cincinnati Midpoint Music Festival