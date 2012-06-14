Watch: Best Coast hit the coast in ‘The Only Place’ video

For the budget of hamburgers, three dozen bottles of hot sauce, watermelons, a broken drum kit, a gorgeous car rental and some pastel wear, Best Coast completed the video to their new track “The Only Place.”
Much like the sound of Best Coast, the clip is harmlessly mischievous, adorable, bright and all about the drive.
“The Only Place” is culled from the band’s latest album by the same name, released on May 15 via Mexican Summer. They’re currently on tour with dates below the vid, including their stops at Metallica’s Orion Music + More festival and Bumbershoot.
June 16 Glasgow Garage
June 17 Manchester HMV Ritz
June 18 Birmingham Academy
June 20 London O2 Shepherd”s Bush Empire
June 21 Brighton Coalition
June 22 Isle of Wight Festival
June 24 Orion Music Festival with Metallica, Atlantic City NJ
July 9 Orlando The Social
July 10 Miami Grand Central
July 12 Atlanta Variety
July 13 Carrboro Cats Cradle
July 14 Wash DC 9:30 Club
July 16 Philly Union Transfer
July 17 New York Terminal 5
July 18 Boston Royale
July 20 Montreal Le National
July 21 Toronto The Phoenix
July 23 Columbus Newport Music Hall
July 24 Cleveland Beachland Ballroom
July 25 Madison Majestic Theater
July 27 Chicago Vic Theatre
July 28 Minneapolis Sound Town Festival
Aug 10 Gothenburg Sweden Way Out West Festival
Sep 3 Seattle Bumbershoot Festival
Sep 6 Los Angeles Santa Monica Pier FREE
Sep 29 Cincinnati Midpoint Music Festival
I love this album. Pretty sure it’ll be in my Top 10 for the year due to how much I’ve listened to it already. Brion’s production was a nice addition this time.