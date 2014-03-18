Best cover ever: Arcade Fire performs Boyz II Men’s ‘Motownphilly’ in Philly

Arcade Fire has been covering local musicians in many of its “Reflektor” tour stops, including Prince in Minneapolis and Stevie Wonder in Michigan. Last night in Philadelphia, the band raised the funk meter with Boyz II Men's 1991 song “Motownphilly.” Watch the fan-made video below.
Arcade Fire”s bobblehead alter-ego, Reflektors, open the song, then the rest of the band jumps in with funky horns and sweet harmonies. The cover maintains all the soul of the original.
Tonight (March 18), the band plays Bridgeport, Connecticut (John Mayer”s hometown), then hits Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Brazil, before returning to the U.S. with new openers Lost Bayou Ramblers and tUnE-yArDs.
Lost Bayou Ramblers will join the band on its two Texas dates, April 9-10, while tUnE-yArDs will open across the southern U.S. on April 23, April 26-27, April 29 and May 1-2. Below the first video, check out the complete tour dates below and listen to tUnE-yArDs” new song “Water Fountain.”
Here are the complete dates for Arcade Fire's “Reflektor” tour:
03/18/14 – Bridgeport, CT – Webser Bank Arena **
03/28/14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Vive Latino Festival
03/30/14 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza: Chile
04/01/14 – San Isidro, Argentina – Lollapalooza: Argentina
04/04/14 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Citibank Hall
04/06/14 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza: Brazil
04/09/14 – Houston, TX – CWM Pavilion *^
04/10/14 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater *^
04/13/14 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/20/14 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/23/14 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *#
04/26/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre *#
04/27/14 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena #
04/29/14 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *#
05/01/14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *#
05/02/14 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron's Amphitheatre *#
05/04/14 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans JazzFest
05/29-31/14 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Festival
05/31/14 – Lisbon, Portugal – Rock in Rio
06/03/14 – Paris, France – Zenith
06/06-07/14 – London, UK – Earl's Court
06/09/14 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop
06/10/14 – Merksem, Belgium – Sportpaleis
06/12/14 – Oslo, Norway – Norwegian Wood Festival
06/15/14 – Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival
06/17/14 – Dresden, Germany – Junge Garde
06/18/14 – Berlin, Germany – Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide
06/20/14 – Tuttlingen, Germany – Southside Festival
06/20/14 – Scheessel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
06/23/14 – Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma
06/24/14 – Verona, Italy – Castello Scaligero
06/29/14 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
07/30/14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
08/08/14 – Seattle, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre
08/09/14 – Squamish, BC – Squamish Valley Festival
08/11/14 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place
08/12/14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
08/14/14 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre
08/17/14 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
08/19/14 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
08/20/14 – Bangor, ME – Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
08/22, 23 & 24/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08/26 & 27/14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
08/29/14 – Toronto, ON – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
08/30/14 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
** w/ Dan Deacon and Kid Koala
* w/ Kid Koala
^ w/ Lost Bayou Ramblers
# w/ tUnE-yArDs
In a world in which Jimi Hendrix’s cover of “All Along the Watchtower” exists, this is a ridiculous premise.
Shame, shame, shame.
I will go home now and listen to my near-mint original pressing of Electric Ladyland.
Good day.
I said good day!