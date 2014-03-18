Best cover ever: Arcade Fire performs Boyz II Men’s ‘Motownphilly’ in Philly

Arcade Fire has been covering local musicians in many of its “Reflektor” tour stops, including Prince in Minneapolis and Stevie Wonder in Michigan. Last night in Philadelphia, the band raised the funk meter with Boyz II Men's 1991 song “Motownphilly.” Watch the fan-made video below.

Arcade Fire”s bobblehead alter-ego, Reflektors, open the song, then the rest of the band jumps in with funky horns and sweet harmonies. The cover maintains all the soul of the original.

Tonight (March 18), the band plays Bridgeport, Connecticut (John Mayer”s hometown), then hits Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Brazil, before returning to the U.S. with new openers Lost Bayou Ramblers and tUnE-yArDs.

Lost Bayou Ramblers will join the band on its two Texas dates, April 9-10, while tUnE-yArDs will open across the southern U.S. on April 23, April 26-27, April 29 and May 1-2. Below the first video, check out the complete tour dates below and listen to tUnE-yArDs” new song “Water Fountain.”

Here are the complete dates for Arcade Fire's “Reflektor” tour:

03/18/14 – Bridgeport, CT – Webser Bank Arena **

03/28/14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Vive Latino Festival

03/30/14 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza: Chile

04/01/14 – San Isidro, Argentina – Lollapalooza: Argentina

04/04/14 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Citibank Hall

04/06/14 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza: Brazil

04/09/14 – Houston, TX – CWM Pavilion *^

04/10/14 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater *^

04/13/14 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/20/14 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/23/14 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *#

04/26/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre *#

04/27/14 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena #

04/29/14 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *#

05/01/14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *#

05/02/14 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron's Amphitheatre *#

05/04/14 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans JazzFest

05/29-31/14 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Festival

05/31/14 – Lisbon, Portugal – Rock in Rio

06/03/14 – Paris, France – Zenith

06/06-07/14 – London, UK – Earl's Court

06/09/14 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop

06/10/14 – Merksem, Belgium – Sportpaleis

06/12/14 – Oslo, Norway – Norwegian Wood Festival

06/15/14 – Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival

06/17/14 – Dresden, Germany – Junge Garde

06/18/14 – Berlin, Germany – Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide

06/20/14 – Tuttlingen, Germany – Southside Festival

06/20/14 – Scheessel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

06/23/14 – Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma

06/24/14 – Verona, Italy – Castello Scaligero

06/29/14 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

07/30/14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

08/08/14 – Seattle, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

08/09/14 – Squamish, BC – Squamish Valley Festival

08/11/14 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

08/12/14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

08/14/14 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre

08/17/14 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

08/19/14 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

08/20/14 – Bangor, ME – Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

08/22, 23 & 24/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08/26 & 27/14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

08/29/14 – Toronto, ON – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

08/30/14 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

** w/ Dan Deacon and Kid Koala

* w/ Kid Koala

^ w/ Lost Bayou Ramblers

# w/ tUnE-yArDs