Best Director Oscar contenders include Eastwood, Jolie, Nolan and more

For the first time in probably, well, ever, the Best Director category has a real shot at featuring two female nominees. It goes without saying how much that would mean, but it's early days and let's not get ahead of ourselves, all of that.
However, in a year that has been roundly considered thin for awards players, the director category features some of our most celebrated auteurs. There are personal films and farcical romps and historical dramas, each of them with a vision unique to the filmmaker. “Selma” is the Martin Luther King movie only Ava DuVernay would make. “Gone Girl” was adapted and captured in a way only David Fincher could have envisioned. “American Sniper” is SUCH a Clint Eastwood movie. Etc.
So with all that in mind, we've put our heads together on the top-contending helmers angling for consideration in this year's Best Director Oscar race. But the branch has had some surprises up its sleeves in years past. Will there be any shockers in this category on Jan. 15?
Click through the gallery story below to see what we're thinking and give us your thoughts in the comments section. Also, pick your current predictions in our poll.
“If the movie’s good and a real Best Picture player, she’s probably in.”
“If “Wild” doesn’t land a Best Picture nomination he probably doesn’t have a chance.”
Greg, thanks for the insightful analysis.
And Kris, before you start calling me an ass, let me remind you and the readers that you brought this on yourself when you deleted my comments after all the other readers called you out for being a dick to me.
Guess you’re still an ass…
I really hope Morten Tyldum doesn’t make the cut. A lifeless, by-the-numbers feat of directing if there ever was one.
How about the other Olan, the talented one… Xavier Dolan?
Alas, “Mommy” won’t be released stateside this year. Doesn’t qualify.
Actually Kris, I thought so too, but I think they’re giving it a brief LA release next month.
Apparently they are now.
William Goss retweeted
phil blankenship ?@troniks 1d1 day ago
Xavier Dolan’s MOMMY is currently having an awards-qualifying run at the AMC Atlantic Times Square in Monterey Park: [www.amctheatres.com] …
Apparently they are now.
William Goss retweeted
phil blankenship ?@troniks 1d1 day ago
Xavier Dolan’s MOMMY is currently having an awards-qualifying run at the AMC Atlantic Times Square in Monterey Park: [www.amctheatres.com] …
Totally news to me.
I think this race is fascinating:
I voted:
Linklater
Inarritu
DuVernay
Tyldum (Harvey + theres always one that makes it in that we all think will likely miss)
Nolan (because it makes sense that he’d finally make it in with his most divisive film yet)
———–
Fincher (could very well make it in)
Jolie (could make it in)
Eastwood (AMPAS loves Clint, but not lately)
Miller (won director at Cannes)
Leigh (an AMPAS fave, mostly in Writing)
Regarding the “in probably, well, ever” notion, I’d argue that conversations about two female directors making the year’s Best Director lineup might have happened in 2009 after “The Hurt Locker” and “An Education” were screened early in the season, and again the next year after Best Picture nominees “The Kids Are All Right” and “Winter’s Bone” had early releases.
But of course, those movies were actually, publicly *seen*. I’m currently feeling absolutely no confidence about “Unbroken” being a threat, or even a major player, in the Oscar race. Considering we’re in mid-November, the silence around the movie, including the imposed silence, is kind of deafening.
Fair point in the first graph. It seems a stronger likelihood this year, though.
Don’t read too much into things like embargoes. Universal is pretty much following the “Les Mis” playbook on this one, aside from a single premiere screening done in Australia because the filmmakers wanted to. I’m not saying “Unbroken” is a major threat in the race — I’ve heard what I’ve heard about it — but I think people on the sidelines can often overthink what moves made by studios and campaigns really mean.
Why include many people who really really REALLY have no shot like Ayer, the St Vincent, Whiplash and Still Alice drectors and more? Even Nolan. To make the gallery longer just because? A gallery with only the real contenders is still a respectable and long gallery
Thank you, BD. Regarding “St. Joseph”: “The film isn’t a big enough smash at the box office or critically for Melfi to have a serious chance at a Best Director nod.”
So… he’s a Contender how, exactly…?
It’s “St. Vincent” and way to sweat the small stuff, kids.
Also, if you think Damien Chazzelle has “no shot,” you aren’t listening. Only a weak campaign can hold that film (which everyone loves) back. We’ll see how SPC plays it. And obviously Nolan belongs on the list regardless.
Of course, Kris — “St. Joseph” was a silly typo. Totally my bad. But BD made a fair point and (not that you’d have any way of knowing this) I’m 46 and have been reviewing movies professionally for 20 years — so while it may indeed be small stuff, not all of us who feel compelled to post here are kids.
Not used to colloquialisms, I guess.
We’re all used to your abrasive arrogance, though, Kris.
Should I be wearing a wife-beater then? #drama
Damien Chazzelle has no shot the way Benh Zeitlin had no shot.
Kris & “Some Person” are dead on. Underestimate “Whiplash” and Chazelle at your own risk because that movie, & Chazelle’s work on it, are fantastic.
Please no more Clint Eastwood. I can’t stand the schmaltz.
Does Dan Gilroy really have no chance for Nightcrawler?
I know that any fortunate Oscar attention would likely be directed towards Jake Gyllenhaal, but it was a well received (94% RT score) Los Angeles film.
Then again, Prisoners got some hype which ended up not materializing into anything besides a predictable Deakins nom…
He probably warrants a note like this, sure.
My one random gut feeling is that Jolie becomes this year’s Affleck and is the “shocking snub” come nomination morning.
But then, we’ll see if Unbroken is even a major contender to begin with.
Are no directors of non-English-language movies in the running this year? I always like to think that there’s at least one film that has a chance. I know we haven’t had a talking-point quite the size of A Separation or Amour or Blue is the Warmest Colour or The Great Beauty this year, but in the absence of too many sure-fire contenders, I was wondering if someone had an outside chance – maybe Pawel Pawlikowski, or the Dardennes?
Oh, Edward. If only… but we’re not living in a perfect world, so no Poles or Belgians for you. This is Hollywood, this is not the EMA or some random convention of Eurocentric cinephiles.
Mads: I know…but I do wonder where all those esoteric director nominations have gone in recent years (Granted, big kudos to them for nominating Behn Zeitlin against the odds.) I mean, in the 1960s and 1970s, they used to nominate directors from overseas (and I’m not including the UK) regularly. Even more recent history has coughed up nominations for the likes of Kie?lowski and Almodóvar and Meirelles, not to mention David Lynch for Mulholland Drive, which is English-language but you see my point! I can’t help feeling that the expanded Best Picture category is largely to blame… (And on the subject of that category, like Kris, I’d be happy to see it return to five – or at least for it not to be nine for the fourth year running!)
Sure, I’m with you. Mark Harris wrote an excellent essay on exactly why the BP expansion has only contributed to leveling the field of which movies will be in contention in the big categories (and he had the numbers to back it up).
Because, you’re right, in the 60s and 70s it wasn’t unheard of that the great masters of global cinema were invited to the party.
Don’t forget about Michael Haneke (which I don’t think you have) or Michel Hazanavicius. And last year’s winner, although a Hollywood guy, is not from an English-speaking country. We’d also probably count the director of “Shame” and “Hunger” among this company…would you believe he’d be nominated only two years after Shame? The director’s branch has a pretty solid record on this count.
That Harris piece was essential.
Six months ago I lost my job and after that I was fortunate enough to stumble upon a great website which literally saved me. I started working for them online and in a short time after I’ve started averaging 15k a month… The best thing was that cause I am not that computer savvy all I needed was some basic typing skills and internet access to start… This is where to start???????WWW.MONEYKIN.COM
I’ll be pretty upset if Nolan gets nominated for what is, frankly, one of his weakest efforts (same with Fincher). Linklater and Inarritu are the only safe bets for me at this point.
My predictions at the moment. Remembering that the director’s branch votes the way it wants and sometimes does not care about BP frontrunners (see Argo, Zero Dark Thirty, etc) and instead loves it’s directors and auteurs of note.
1. Linklater, Boyhood
2. Gonzalez Inarritu, Birdman
3. Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher
4. David Fincher, Gone Girl
5. Christopher Nolan, Interstellar
6. Ava Duvernay, Selma
7. Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel
8. Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game
9. James Marsh, The Theory of Everything
10. Angelina Jolie, Unbroken
11. Clint Eastwood, American Sniper
12. Mike Leigh, Mr Turner
in the hollywood film industry …2002 ,2005,2009 and 2010 is worst oscar winning movies…in 2002 chicago movie won bet picture against the pianist ….in 2005 crash movie won against brokeback mountain..in 2009 hurt locker won against avatar..in 2010 the kings speech won against inception ..and shutterisland movie was even not nominated for oscar award…the oscar always choosess disease and history related movie…..and this time also the outstanding and hearttouching movie like boyhood wont win oscar for best picture …….if oscar members carefully notice boyhood..then this time boyhood must win oscar for best picture
Nolan has delivered the most ambitious and intriguing and exhilarating piece of cinema this century, yet I’m sure he’ll get overlooked.