Just got word that I can finally share my rejected theme song from @readyplayerone. They went with Alan Silvestri's theme, but I still want to thank Steven Spielberg & @WarnerBrosEnt for the wonderful opportunity. pic.twitter.com/aK32ZOUA16 — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) March 7, 2018

Hey, remember when Twitter roasted Ready Player One? I ‘member. Seems like it was only yesterday. Oh, it was.

Taking shots at Steven Spielberg’s cyberpunk nostalgia-fest Ready Player One and the Ernest Cline book it’s adapted from isn’t a new phenomenon. South Park co-creator Trey Parker called it “the most Member Berry thing ever,” for example. But some of the jokes circulating Twitter on Tuesday night were particularly great. One stand-out is the fake theme song (above) written and performed by The Good Place writer — and great Twitter follow — Demi Adejuyigbe. Oh man, I remember all of those things.

The impetus for the Twitter roast seems to have started with a set of referential posters released by Warner. At first glance, we assumed the posters were just fan art mashups, which is fitting, since Ready Player One is pretty much a fan art mashup.

These Ready Player One posters are a form of assault, I'm pressing chargeshttps://t.co/Xf5ySNOMsZ pic.twitter.com/9mzRU8tzuK — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) March 6, 2018

how is this real shit and not someone's terrible oversized forum sig from 2002 pic.twitter.com/OxkxQltWYs — Cohen is a Ghost (@skullmandible) March 6, 2018