Best Picture 2013: Potential nominees from ‘Amour’ to ‘Zero Dark Thirty’

The Oscar season is just warming up as the Venice, Telluride and Toronto film festivals have gotten us started. The New York and London film fests around the corner will keep things humming and in the meantime, a survey of the field is in order. This year’s crop of possibilities is as diverse as ever, genre and foreign film making their voices heard, while animation is curiously absent. Presidential biopics are represented, as are political thrillers. Comedy, as ever, barely shows up, while Hollywood gets a unique spotlight the year after industry nostalgia owned the season. There’s something for western fans, comic book fans and literary fans, so click through to check out our cross-section of the players, from “A(mour)” to “Z(ero” Dark Thirty). And of course, keep track of the ups and downs of the category all season at In Contention’s Best Picture Contenders page.
It will be interesting to see what happens with Looper this weekend. If the box office matches the critical response, it might be tough to ignore, ala Inception.
Agreed. I’m keeping my eye on Looper. If it’s as good as people are saying, and it does extremely well box office wise (especially with the slump we’ve had the last month, it could be the “savior”) it is bound for a huge push.
It’s not getting in, plain and simple.
It might crack it if it proves to be a shockingly huge hit from all the positive buzz.
I really don’t see any signs pointing to Looper being a huge success at the box-office. I think right now it’s tracking at 17 million or so for OW.
I don’t even think it’s a box office issue. When Genre films do make the cut, they generally have broad audience appeal. “Looper” may do well at the box office, but its audience is specific, and I don’t think the academy really fits into that audience.
I don’ think Looper will do Inception numbers but it should do better than say, District 9, which obviously made it in.
District 9 is probably a much better comparison than Inception. As for it “not getting in, plain and simple”, A lot of folks would have said the same thing about District 9. And I think a lot of folks would say the same for many of the films that made this list : ). But heck, I haven’t even seen the thing…it’s funny to prognosticate about films that haven’t been released or screened. J. Edgar seemed like a sure bet at this time last year…
Awards aside, I really hope these movies deliver, it’s a stunning and varied lineup of films that really makes up for quite a weak summer season.
I’m thinking Best Pic is a three-way race between Argo, Les Misérables and Silver Linings Playbook.
My top 10…
1) The Silver Linings Playbook (Actor, Actress, Supp. Actor, Director, A. Script, Picture, Editing) — 7 total nods predicted
2) Argo (Supp. Actor, Director, A. Script, Picture, Editing, Costumes, Sound) — 7 total nods predicted
3) Les Miserables (Supp. Actress, Director, A. Script, Picture, Cinematography, Editing, Song, Art Direction, Costumes, Makeup, Sound) — 11 total nods predicted
4) The Master (Actor, Supp. Actor, Supp. Actress, Director, O. Script, Picture, Cinematography, Score, Editing, Costumes) — 9 total nods predicted
5) Hitchcock (Actor, Actress, Director, A. Script, Picture, Score, Costumes, Makeup) — 8 total nods predicted
6) Flight (Actor, O. Script, Picture, Visual F/X, Sound, Sound Editing) — 6 total nods predicted
7) Moonrise Kingdom (O. Script, Picture, Cinematography, Score, Art Direction) — 4 total nods predicted
8) Beasts of the Southern Wild (Actress, Supp. Actor, Adapted Script, Picture, Score) — 5 total nods predicted
9) Django Unchained (Supp. Actor, Picture, Cinematography, Production Design, Sound, Sound Editing) — 6 total nods predicted
10) Lincoln (Picture, Score, Art Direction, Costumes, Sound, Sound Editing) — 6 total nods predicted
You think Lincoln will make the cut for the sound categories, but not for actor, screenplay or makeup? Seems a bit off…
Galleries still don’t load in Chrome.
I’m using chrome, and it’s loading fine. Must be something else.
what original song is in Les Mis?
These big musical adaptations, the composers always whip up some new thing to play over the credits or slip in just to qualify for the nom. It’s likely to happen here, unless Hooper decided it was too blasphemous.
I remember reading somewhere that the original composers had written a new song, which I believe is supposed to be put in right after Jean Valjean rescues Cosette from the Thendardies (if you know the musical). Kris has a song called “Suddenly” listed at the top of the Best Song chart; I think that’s the same one.
Looper should get some recognition, also my personal favorite is Lawless but i doubt it
The Avengers, The Dark Knight Rises, Skyfall or End of Watch won’t come close to anything…To think so is silly. About as high a chance as Katy Perry’s documentary making it into the best documentary race…