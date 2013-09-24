Best Picture 2014: Oscar contenders include ‘Gravity,’ ‘Captain Phillips’ and ’12 Years a Slave’

The Oscar season is howling to life in the wake of the Venice, Telluride and Toronto film festivals. NYFF is right around the corner and very soon it’ll be October, “Gravity” (with “Captain Phillips” and “12 Years a Slave” right behind it) and we’ll pretty much be off to the races. It’s time, then, for our annual early plunge into this year’s contenders, which we’ll bring to you on a category-by-category basis over the next few weeks. We begin today with, what else? Best Picture.
This year’s slate of hopefuls is widely varied, but one narrative already well chewed on before we even get into the thick of things is the prevalence of African-American films and filmmakers. Beyond that, there are biopics (as usual), there are historical dramas (as usual), there are returning champions and there are first-time players. Sony, Sony Classics, Paramount and The Weinstein Company have lots to juggle and specialty companies and divisions have ample opportunity to register.
It is, in many ways, a wide-open field (though perhaps not as wide open as it seemed this time last year — the media has, after all, already collectively, recklessly decided on this year’s victor). So here in the early moments, hope springs eternal. So dive into the 36 films we’re forecasting to be on Oscar’s radar this season in the gallery story below and feel free to tell us your expectations and predictions in the comments section.
The Hobbit 2? I think no film is further away from a Best Picture nomination than The Hobbit 2. How in the world is that a contender. The plot is spread so think in these movies, literally one or two incidents per film. The only good think about them is Howard Shore’s magnificent score.
And Lone Survivor from Peter “Battleship” Berg starring acting legends Mark Wahlberg and Taylor Kitsch. Sounds like Razzies to me.
Also, The Counselor…??? Just think of all the combined pedigree that goes into that one film and you don’t even highlight it in a selection of 37 films!?
Universal slotted Lone Survivor specifically for an awards run and early word on it is good.
The Counselor isn’t even considered a Best Picture play by its own studio.
The Hobbit 2 is just here to cast a wide-ish net. Pros and cons are noted clearly.
Well, if a Cormac McCarthy script directed by Ridley Scott premiering in the middle of awards season starring Fassbender, Pitt, Cruz, Diaz and Bardem is not of any awards interest, then I’ll be damned. But you know inside stuff that I’m not familiar with. Hats off. But from an everyman perspective that one omission is glaring.
Mads is absolutely right, that rather proof-free scenario you
sketched about Universal not considering The Counselor awards
bait in any way, shape or form notwithstanding, it’s a Cormac
McCarthy script, directed by Ridley Scott and has such a starry,
prestigious and all-around amazing cast it anstonishes me that a
commenter pointing out this rather glaring omission (especially
when the list has The Hobbit 2, includes indies like Short Term 12 that haven’t had any buzz whatsoever and holds a lot of slots that most critics have already counted out – not surprising considering you have a 35+ list) gets a dismissive reaction like that, as if the comments section is only for “Amazing job, fellas!” type responses.
Likewise with Guy Lodge below suggesting that everyone who’s pointing this out (I had no idea, just read the first few comments) is one person with a lot of sock puppets. I see some people here get very easily offended and think it’s A-OK to bring on the condescension the moment anyone might be criticizing something you put together.
How do you put in Lone Survivor and leave out The Counselor? It makes you lose credibility. Even if The Counselor doesn’t have a big chance it has a better chance than that film as well as Ain’t Them Body Saints and some others.
Does being on the board of governors affect nomination chances, in one direction or the other? Kathryn Bigelow had her infamous “snub” after joining the BoG. I know there are plenty of theories about why this may have happened, most notably the torture controversy. Maybe there’s a kind of anti-incest bias? Wondering if this could affect Hanks.
i have barely seen The counselor callin me a fan is a bit much!! but if its half as good as No country for old men it surely deserves a nod… and its jus n observation its got da stonger pros n cons dan other movies on list(director,writer,cast
“…Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and Jonze’s second feature, “Adaptation.” And how many Best Picture nominations do those films have between them? Zero.”
But Adaptation was nominated for best Pic.
For all intents and purposes it would have been under today’s rules. So, “nope,” while accurate, doesn’t diminish LaHaine’s point by much. Eternal would have also likely made it in with two major above-the-line nominations (netting one win).
Why this hate for The Counselor? People who saw the movie in test screenings said it’s really good.
On such a long list, I would have thought that The Great Gatsby might be included. It is likely to find strong craft support.
And only strong craft support.
A Best Picture nomination for it would be completely impossible, but I think a film as unique as Shane Carruth’s “Upstream Color” warranted mentioning on a list like this.
Looking at the list on the right, I’m puzzled why Rush is not predicted to be nominated for Best Film Editing. Even the few critics who’ve knocked the film have praised the editing of the racing scenes. The editing is one of the most impressive things about the film.
Why no mention of “short term 12” its a best picture contender rotten tomatoes 99% metacritic 85
Rush is definitely a contender for editing. But more and more, that branch is mirroring Best Picture. I still think it has a great shot; it’s at #6 on our chart, after all:
Is SPC planning on going all-out with Blue Jasmine so it can go beyond the assured Best Actress nomination? Really wish it got the same Midnight in Paris love… so much better than the latter.
I wonder about Foxcatcher. Still no trailer and it’s almost October. Maybe they’re going for a late contender push after some of the “12 years” and “Gravity” hype dies down.
‘Now You See Me’ for Best Picture, Screenplay and editing. Great film and very, very well put together.
Gorgeously produced. However much thirty-five possibilities would have worked a few months ago, now seems extremely optimistic. With critical scores and box-office returns already in for some of these films, twenty is even being awfully generous. But if we don’t believe anything’s possible at this point, then The Academy won’t.
“Allen may have amassed seven nominations for Best Director and a whopping 15 for Best Original Screenplay, but “Midnight in Paris” was only his third Best Picture nominee.” I think we can all agree that number of BP nominations would have been much, much higher had the current BP rules been introduced forty years ago. Manhattan, Bullets Over Broadway, and Crimes and Misdemeanors immediately come to mind, among others.
The Hobbit II, though? Well, then why not The Counselor, Enough Said, and Black Nativity?
You’re welcome. I had little faith that The Counselor was going to be nominated for Best Picture, but it still strikes me as a better prediction than almost half the titles you presented, most of which would have been fine a few months ago to give a shout out to for posterity. But, frankly, we’re getting down to brass tax here. You may not think so, but we are.
For me the most powerful and memorable film of the year has been Disconnect. I thought it had a great message and meaning. The direction was great as was the acting, but it seems that everyone is dismissing it. I saw Gravity and while the special effects were amazing, in my opinion, the story needed tweaking. I am still looking forward to Thew Wolf of Wall Street, 12 Years a Slave, and Inside Llewyn Davis.
It seems that everyone is forgetting or dismissing my favorite film of the year so far, Disconnect. The acting and direction were great! It had a powerful and suspenseful story with a great message. I recently saw Gravity and while I think that Cuaron should get a Direction nod and I know it will win many technical awards, I felt the story needed to be tweaked a little bit and that we could’ve gotten to know Sandra Bullock’s character better before she flew out into another section of space that would (SPOILER), like the previous one, somehow be destroyed.