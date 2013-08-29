Watch: Best police dance-off ever

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Notting Hill: it’s more than just the best movie ever made starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts as a bookshop owner and a Hollywood actress respectively that also prominently features berets and was released in 1999. It’s also a town in England!

And this town in England has a carnival. And the cops who patrol this carnival are all excellent dancers, especially when it comes to that rowboat move. I’m calling them the next time I want to file a noise complaint, so they can bust a move* before shutting the party down.

*another thing from 1999

(via Videogum)