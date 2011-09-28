In ‘Extremely Loud,’ could Max Von Sydow finally win an Oscar…for a silent performance?

Stephen Daldry’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” is set for a December release and has all the trappings of an “Oscar film,” to say nothing of the director’s impressive streak as of late. In just three features he has been nominated for Best Director every time out, and his last two efforts were Best Picture nominees in a five-nominee system.
That’s before we get to the subject matter of the film — emotional 9/11 stuff in spades. The script, based on the novel by Jonathan Safran Foer, comes from Oscar winner Eric Roth (who may have had another easy walk to the podium in 2008 for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” if “Slumdog Millionaire” hadn’t come out of nowhere). The film stars Tom Hanks and Sandra Bullock as parents to young actor Thomas Horn, who is said to be heartbreakingly good and a discovery along the lines of Jamie Bell in Daldry’s “Billy Elliot” 11 years ago.
But one actor is getting short shrift from most prognosticators. And the way I hear it, he could be good enough to ultimately trample the Best Supporting Actor competition and win his first Oscar in what would be a glorious moment. I’m talking about the great Max Von Sydow.
I have been a bit down on the Oscar chances of “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” for a while now. No real reason. It has just smelled a little funny to me. But I’m coming around on it. After all, if we get another Clint Eastwood miss out of “J. Edgar” (okay, not everyone thinks his recent work has missed the mark, but I do), then Warner Bros. will have Daldry’s film alone for considerable Best Picture hopes. (I think it’s fair to say “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” and “Contagion” don’t have much ammunition.)
Plus, aggressive campaigner extraordinaire, producer Scott Rudin, will have this and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” to usher to Oscar’s stage (as they are more his babies than “Moneyball” is). And Daldry’s film certainly looks to have more “Academy appeal,” if you will (a vulgar term), than David Fincher’s.
But I digress. There was a test screening of “Extremely Loud” Sunday night in New York. I don’t usually dabble in these reactions, since you never really know what’s put on and what’s not, but I was sparked by a reader’s take on Von Sydow’s work, as I had been hearing murmurs elsewhere that it was something special. Von Sydow plays a mysterious older man in the film whose story is revealed throughout the course of the narrative.
So I pressed him for more. PLEASE NOTE: These could certainly be regarded as SPOILERS, though some have told me they are quite obvious in some ways. In any case, tread lightly:
“[Von Sydow’s character] lost his ability to speak in Germany during WW2. Apparently, there’s a whole parallel story about his surviving the war in the novel that is only talked about in the movie). He has the words ‘yes’ and ‘no’ tattooed on his palms and wears a notepad around his neck. It’s a very expressive performance, lots of interesting shrugs and expressions. He accompanies the boy on his journeys around the city and plays an important role in his healing.
“I’m not spoiling anything here, but an important element in the film are the voice messages the father leaves on the family answering machine while trapped in the tower. The camera is on Von Sydow listening to [these] final messages. It’s a little master class in reacting.”
Also, apparently Rudin was “bouncing off the walls” after the screening, for what it’s worth, presumably excited by the reaction. But on Von Sydow, I don’t know. I’m getting that funny feeling. Could he be another actor (after Jean Dujardin) nominated for a silent performance this year? And if so, could he finally win the Oscar?
If you can believe it, Von Sydow has only been nominated once for an Oscar, for Best Actor in 1988’s “Pelle the Conqueror.” He had to have come dangerously close to another mention four years ago for his touching work in “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly,” another heartfelt father role. Since right now you’re wondering, “Wait, he wasn’t recognized for ‘The Excorcist?'” He wasn’t. “‘The Seventh Seal?'” Nope. “‘Three Days of the Condor?’ ‘Hamsun?’ ‘Flash Gordon???'” Nada.
So, as you can see, plenty to build on here. If he’s as good in “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” as our reader seems to suggest (he also thinks it’s the only performance that has a real shot at a nomination), then look out. It could be a great opportunity to finally honor one of the great screen actors of our time.
The description of his role and performance reminds a lot of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly and we all know how that turned out
Sounds like it could be a very emotional role. thought Zoe Caldwell (a four time Tony Winner) had a strong role as a grandmother or such that did narration…I’m surprised no one mentioned her. Was hoping for a possible Ruby Dee nomination for her.
Max Von Sydow deserves an honorary Oscar if he isn’t nominated this year. He’s given a number of great performances on screen, several in Bergman films, in The Emigrants, and some other titles you mentioned.
Just for future reference, the reveal that Von Sydow’s character is Oskar’s grandfather comes late in the book. Not sure if that’s how they’re playing it in the film, but it could be considered a spoiler. His official character description for the film is “the man renting a room from Oskar’s grandmother who befriends Oskar and accompanies him on his quest,” so I’m inclined to believe that reveal will come late in the film as well. It’s not a huge surprise, but it’s insanely emotional.
He should have won for “Pelle the Conqueror” (which, by the way, is actually from 1988).
As far as Bergman films go, I think he’s best in “Hour of the Wolf” and “The Passion of Anna,” although he’s truly tremendous in each and every one. What a magnificent pairing those two were.
Kris, I am not a spoiler-phobe but I would urge you to remove the specifics of the dynamic between the main character and Max Von Sydow. The beauty of their relationship is how little you know about their interaction, and how haunting it is as a result. I think you can refer to him as “The Guest.” IMDB also doesn’t have a character name listed, I would guess for this reason.
Altered it. I’ve literally been told different things on whether it’s really a spoiler or not, so apologies.
He should have been nominated for Diving Bell and even Minority Report if it were up to me.
My great-grandmother lost her son (my uncle) in the World Trade Center attacks, and her experience may have been the saddest part of the entire affair for my family. She passed away in her native Dublin in June of this year at age 99 – one week before Bin Laden was killed.
Well it’s possible. The supporting actor race at this point seems mostly to be various old guys considered somewhat due without any of them getting OMGAMAZING reviews a la Bardem, Ledger, or Waltz. Though supporting actress doesn’t even have that, so there is a lower place.
I think the reviews on Brooks have been as overwhelmingly positive as Bardem, maybe more so. Refn isn’t the Coen Brothers so he doesn’t come with that pedigree, but Brooks does.
I agree that Max von Sydow has the film’s best chance for an actor nom. In a large, uniformly good ensemble cast. The grandmother part is too small (in the movie) to be singled out. I keep thinking of the film and want to see it again. Readers of the book will notice from your post that in von Sydow’s character they have made the biggest change from the book, combining the functions of two older male characters in one. Quite effectively too.
His win would be similar to John Mills’ performance, would it not?
No. No. No. This was supposed to be Christopher Plummer’s year!! But what a pairing. Plummer vs. von Sydow! amazing
Kris, are you getting any kind of chatter that the fact that Dujardin’s portrayal is silent may hurt him? A few people I know seem to be saying that the opinion may be he is only doing half the work of the other leads
That seems to me an argument easily dismantled.
Or twice the work, if you think about it.
I’m not buying it. The trailer looks awful. I’d go with my awful gut feeling for this movie. It largely stems from the author of the source material. Biased, yes.
It does not look awful. I hate how this reaction is bestowed upon virtually any movie that looks remotely sentimental or inspirational and focuses on a kid.
“Eric Roth (who may have had another easy walk to the podium in 2008 for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” if “Slumdog Millionaire” hadn’t come out of nowhere).”
Um, the Benjamin Button screenplay was drivel and utter garbage. Like the film it was written for.
I think the YouTube comparison to “Forest Gump” killed Eric Roth’s chances.
Give me a break. The “Benjamin Button” hate is so 3 years ago.
Funny, I just posted on Feinberg’s blog that, if this film works, von Sydow would have to be considered strongly competitive for supporting actor…
I also saw this movie at Lincoln Square and I would have to strongly disagree about the film and the Van Sydow performance. The film felt like a t.v. movie and I felt the audience was afraid to express that as that meant somehow 9/11 itself had been reduced to pure schmaltz.. Van Sydow was fine but in no way, other than you must nominate the oldest guy in the 9/11 film would he be considered for an award. Sorry, I just have to be honest.