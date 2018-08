Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s no hedgehog parody of Miley Cyrus, but then again, what could possibly be as great as that? Betty White’s wacky reality show “Off Their Rockers” has moved from NBC to Lifetime, and to promote the swap, Betty donned a sweatsuit and had her way with some construction equipment.

Here’s hoping a Betty White “We Can’t Stop” parody is in the works.

