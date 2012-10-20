Beyonce, Adele and Justin Bieber top this week’s Music Power Rankings

1. Beyonce: Bey snags the Super Bowl halftime show. Not on the possible guest list: M.I.A. or her middle finger.

2. Microsoft Music Service: Once more with feeling. Microsoft will launch its own internet music service next week starting with XBox and then spreading to Window 8. Let”s hope it works out better for them than Zune.



3. Justin Bieber: His video for “Beauty and a Beat,” featuring Nicki Minaj, got 10.6 million views in its first 24 hours on Vevo, setting a new record. Congratulations are due, but as he”ll eventually learn that careers are measured in years, not days… (or, see below, decades)



4. The Rolling Stones: They make it official and announce four dates in November to celebrate the 50th: The two London dates sell out in seven minutes. Hey, it”s only rock and roll but we stil like it.



5. Adele: She”s making other folks rich. Rumor has it her U.K. indie label”s profits soared to $67 million in 2011, primarily on the back of “21.”



6. Taylor Swift: As the Oct. 22 release of “Red” approaches, the only question is how much more than 1 million will it sell in its first week?



7. Bruce Springsteen: Like Superman, The Boss swoops into to Ohio and Iowa to rally for Obama. Working On a Dream 2.0.



8. Lady Gaga: She puts Die Antwoord in their place after they nastily kill her off in a video. Apparently their ire comes from her asking them to open for her. What an insult! They too edgy and hip to open for her, but they”ll sure use her to get publicity. #growup #youstilldonthaveahit

9. Barbra Streisand: It”s a good time to be Babs: She”s on a sold-out tour and with “Release Me,” debuting at No. 7, she is the only act to land more than one album on the Billboard 200 in every decade since the ’60s. Her closest competition? The Rolling Stones (see No. 4)



10. Jason Aldean: The country superstar joins the elite ranks of artists who can play stadiums. His stadium tour includes a July date at Fenway Park, making him the first country artist to ever play the Red Sox’ home field.