Beyonce and Andre 3000 to record ‘Back to Black’ for ‘The Great Gatsby’

“The Great Gatsby” is turning into a family affair. Jay-Z, who is producing the soundtrack to the film, has recruited his wife, Beyonce, to record a cover of Amy Winehouse”s “Back to Black” for the film.

Beyonce will collaborate with Outkast”s Andre 3000 on the remake, according to E! News Daily. The pair previously worked together on Beyonce tune, “Party.”

The Baz-Luhrmann-directed “The Great Gatsby” stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mullligan. It will open the Cannes Film Festival on May 15.

The soundtrack to “The Great Gatsby” will come out on Interscope. Jay-Z is also scoring the film, as we previously reported.

And because the mogul is clearly not busy enough, Jay-Z has now launched Roc Nation Sports with Creative Artists Agency. Their first client is New York Yankee Robinson Cano.