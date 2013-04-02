Beyonce and Andre 3000 to record ‘Back to Black’ for ‘The Great Gatsby’

#Andre 3000 #Amy Winehouse #Outkast #Beyonce #Jay Z
04.02.13 5 years ago

“The Great Gatsby” is turning into a family affair. Jay-Z, who is producing the soundtrack to the film, has recruited his wife, Beyonce, to record a cover of Amy Winehouse”s “Back to Black” for the film.

Beyonce will collaborate with Outkast”s Andre 3000 on the remake, according to E! News Daily.  The pair previously worked together on Beyonce tune, “Party.”

The Baz-Luhrmann-directed “The Great Gatsby” stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mullligan. It will open the Cannes Film Festival on May 15.

The soundtrack to “The Great Gatsby” will come out on Interscope. Jay-Z is also scoring the film, as we previously reported.

And because the mogul is clearly not busy enough, Jay-Z has now launched Roc Nation Sports with Creative Artists Agency. Their first client is New York Yankee Robinson Cano.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andre 3000#Amy Winehouse#Outkast#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSamy winehouseANDRE 3000Back To Blackbaz luhrmanBEYONCEJay ZOutkastTHE GREAT GATSBY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP