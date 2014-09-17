Are Beyonce and Jay Z working on a joint album?

Jay Z and Beyonce have made smash hits like “Drunk In Love” and “Crazy In Love” together. They went On The Run on tour as co-headliners this summer. So it seems only natural that the husband-and-wife duo would make album together, right?

Yesterday (Sept. 16), DJ Skee via his own DASH Radio network claimed to have “talked to a couple of sources” that this “secret” album is definitely in the works, for a potential 2014 or 2015 release. Check out his video announcement below.

Then Karli Henriquez, Vice President of Pop Programming at DASH Radio, told E! News that the set with be “huge.”

Bey and Hov have already been featured this week in their new “Bang Bang” video series, which will then lead up to the Sept. 20 HBO concert special “On the Run Tour: Beyoncé and Jay Z,” centered on their final On The Run performances from Paris.

It seems odd, that Beyonce kept her an entire “visual album” secret until its release late last year, without a peep from her collaborators to the press; Jay Z's “Magna Carta Holy Grail” had its own underucrrent of mystery, with his massive deal with Samsung for its release. And here's DJ Skee with this sort of news.

Still, an album of that magnitude seemed inevitable in a way, no?