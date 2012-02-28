Beyonce, Cameron, Gwyneth and Reese teaming up for ‘One Hit Wonders’

Three of Hollywood’s blondest actresses are merging – and according to reports, Beyonce is somehow involved.
“Glee” and “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy has assembled an all-star cast for a new film project entitled “One Hit Wonders”, which will be written as a vehicle for – get this – Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyonce Knowles and…uh, Andy Samberg.
According to Deadline, Murphy just sold the musical comedy pitch in a “seven-figure preemptive deal” to Sony (it was bought in the room by studio co-Chairman Amy Pascal). It came out of a recent dinner the “Eat Pray Love” director had with Diaz, Paltrow and Witherspoon at The Soho House in Los Angeles (don’t you just love when that happens?), where the foursome brainstormed an idea that would see the three actresses playing a trio of one-hit wonder pop stars from the ’90s who attempt to mount a comeback by forming a super-group. Clearly Beyonce and Samberg became involved in the process at some point too – perhaps at the pajama party Murphy hosted at his hillside mansion later on that same evening. But I kid.
While Beyonce’s role in the film is unclear at this point (maybe she’ll be stretching her talents by playing a singer?), Samberg – in addition to co-starring – will reportedly create music for the movie with his Lonely Island collaborators Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone (they of “Dick in a Box” and “Jizz in My Pants” fame).
Murphy is eyeing the project as his next directing vehicle once he wraps “The Normal Heart” starring Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Alec Baldwin and Mark Ruffalo. He’ll be writing the script with his “Glee” colleagues Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.
So, how excited are you for these amazingly talented individuals to collaborate on what will surely be a film filled with laughter, dazzling musical numbers, tearful speechifying and loads upon loads of catty fun? Sound off in the comments!
So Harry’s cousin Beyonce is like Ernie Hudson in “Ghostbusters”?
I’m going to go with “yes”.
Its clear to anyone with sense that these movie directors and producers want Beyonce singing. Its not her fault its what she does better than 99.7% of the industry.
