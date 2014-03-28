Beyonce closes Mrs. Carter Show World Tour with a good cry

03.28.14 4 years ago

After a year on the road, Beyonce ended her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in Portugal on Thursday night (March 27) with a moving speech to her fans. Watch the footage below.

The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour was the highest grossing female tour of 2013, earning $188.6 million. Beyonce performed more than 100 concerts in Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Asia. At the final show, an emotional and humbled Queen Bey expressed her gratitude for the experience. 

“If you all don't know, tonight makes 132 shows,” Beyonce said. “Tonight is the last show of the Mrs. Carter Show. We started a year ago and I want to say this has been such a journey. In the past year, we've been through so much together. The Super Bowl, shooting the videos, all of these shows. When I first started the tour, my baby was not even walking yet. I just want you to know that I am so lucky.”

As the tears fell down her cheeks, the star said: “I'm giving y'all an ugly cry.” Of course, her “ugly cry” is still prettier than most.

