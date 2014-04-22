Beyonce joins Boots on sexy “Dreams”: Listen

04.22.14 4 years ago

You scratch my back and I”ll scratch yours: After Boots produced cuts on Beyonce”s December Surprise album, Bey returns the favor by contributing vocals to his new single, “Dreams.”

She sings background on the chorus, and then steps into the spotlight around 2:40 as she takes over the lead on the sultry, slow jam. It”s a hypnotic track that goes more for an overall vibe than for ear worm appeal.

Boots” laid-back, seksi-time delivery adds to the tune”s romantic appeal, whereas Beyonce”s response lifts the R&B swayer to a much hotter place as she sighs and moans through her lyrics, even hitting Minnie Ripperton-like notes at the end.

Proceeds from the sale of the song for to DayOneNY.org, a group that fights to stop teen dating violence.

