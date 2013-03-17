Listen: Beyonce drops new track ‘Bow Down / I Been On’

“I took some time to live my life, but don”t think I”m just his little wife,” sings Mrs. Shawn Carter, i.e. Beyonce, on “Bow Down/I Been On,” a track she dropped via SoundCloud on Sunday.
The trap- influenced track opens with a heavily-manipulated voice as a not-so-sugary sweet kid before Beyonce comes on full of attitude and ego, telling us “This is my shit/Bow down, bitches.” There”s only about 40 seconds of Beyonce sounding like Beyonce in the entire 3:34 minute track before the song segues into “I Been On,” which features Beyonce”s vocals, chopped and screwed and manipulated to sound like a man”s, rapping about being all that. She”s clearly in a mood to salute her Houston hometown.
Hit-Boy, who also produced Jay-Z and Kanye West”s “Ni**as in Paris” and Lil Wayne”s “Drop the World,” produced “Bow Down/I Been On.” He’s now working with Britney Spears on her next album.
Fans have already taken the track and unpitched her voice so you can hear here (h/t MTV) what she really sounds like on the “I Been On” rap as she says “smack that trick.” “Tell me who”s going to take me off because I been on,” she says before giving out a shout out to Willie D and to the late Pimp C and the UGK (Underground Kingz)
The song, the first new music we”ve heard from Bey since 2011″s “Four,” is all posturing and it”s hard to think it”s anything more than a buzz song to get us talking about Beyonce because it”s been all of three minutes since we were, right? If It’s a first single, it’s not a strong one at all.
Beyonce’s Mrs. Carter World Tour starts June 28. No word on the release date for the next album, although we expect it will be before then.
Bey Hive Stand Up, Haters BOW DOWN!
2013 – The Year of Beyonce.
The Queen Has Returned!
Yup thats a bad bit#h
Some of you have no clue about the music industry, therefore you dislike anything that doesn’t sound predictable. I’m from Htown and she’s representing her city. What yall don’t know is B is from the HOOD and has been far too passive with the shit talkers and messy media. She’s striking back and now they can’t stand it. Don’t get it twisted “bow down bitches” this is her shit! The chopped and screwed vc is Bey’s, just slowed down and that’s huge in Htown!
Bey, I’m so happy that you’ve finally come outta the bag on your haters. You are seriously humble and true example of us Southern Bells. But sometimes you gotta let folks know you are in NO MEANS WEAK! Don’t take the kindness for weakness, quietness for overly meekness. Bow down bitches, htown girl ballin on you hater bitches! HAAAAAA! Now get on your knees and bow to the Queen of this industry! Yeah B…
Fuck beyonce .. she has mad enemies b cuz she always fucking ppl over. she dont care bout nobody but her self. dats y she has an ugly child
This is corney for real
Bow down