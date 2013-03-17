C+

Listen: Beyonce drops new track ‘Bow Down / I Been On’

#Lil Wayne #Beyonce #Jay Z #Kanye West
03.17.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

“I took some time to live my life, but don”t think I”m just his little wife,”  sings Mrs. Shawn Carter, i.e. Beyonce, on “Bow Down/I Been On,”  a track she dropped via SoundCloud on Sunday.

[More after the jump…]

The trap- influenced track opens with a heavily-manipulated voice as a not-so-sugary sweet kid before Beyonce comes on full of attitude and ego, telling us  “This is my shit/Bow down, bitches.” There”s only about 40 seconds of Beyonce sounding like Beyonce in the entire 3:34 minute track before the song segues into “I Been On,” which features Beyonce”s vocals, chopped and screwed and manipulated to sound like a man”s, rapping about being all that. She”s clearly in a mood to salute her Houston hometown.

Hit-Boy, who also produced Jay-Z and Kanye West”s “Ni**as in Paris” and Lil Wayne”s “Drop the World,” produced “Bow Down/I Been On.” He’s now working with Britney Spears on her next album.

Fans have already taken the track and unpitched her voice so you can hear here  (h/t MTV) what she really sounds like on the “I Been On” rap as she says “smack that trick.”  “Tell me who”s going to take me off because I been on,” she says before giving out a shout out to Willie D and to the late Pimp C and the UGK (Underground Kingz) 

The song, the first new music we”ve heard from Bey since 2011″s “Four,” is all posturing and it”s hard to think it”s anything more than a buzz song to get  us talking about Beyonce because it”s been all of three minutes since we were, right? If It’s a first single, it’s not a strong one at all.

 Beyonce’s Mrs. Carter World Tour starts June 28. No word on the release date for the next album, although we expect it will be before then.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne#Beyonce#Jay Z#Kanye West
TAGSBEYONCEBow DownHit-BoyI Been OnJay ZKanye WestLil Wayne

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP