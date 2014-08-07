Beyonce set to perform at MTV VMAs and receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award

Beyonce knows she”ll go home with at least one award at Aug. 24″s MTV Video Music Awards.

The superstar will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which honors artists for their innovative body of visual work. Past recipients include Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Peter Gabriel, R.E.M. and the award”s namesake.

Beyonce will have to wait until the actual awards show, which will be held at the Forum in Los Angeles, to find out if she wins any of the other eight MoonMen for which she is nominated. She leads all nominees with nods in such categories at video of the year, best female, and best choreography.

Beyonce, who finished the North American leg of On The Run tour with husband, Jay Z, last night, will also perform on the VMAs. Other artists signed on to appear include Taylor Swift, Usher, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Ariana Grande.

MTV posted a series of Bey-GIFs related to today”s news, which is worth the 60 seconds it will take to scroll through them for the Tina Turner-like hair flip in the next to last GIF alone.