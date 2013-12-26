Beyonce still has the No. 1 album in the country

Beyonce”s self-titled album spends its second week still in the penthouse on The Billboard 200 album sales chart, logging 374,000 more in sales. That puts the total number for “Beyonce” at 991,000 copies in just two weeks, one of which wasn”t a full sales week.

She moved 617,000 copies in the surprise album”s first three days of sale via iTunes, so it”s down only 39% this week. Amazon and Target – as we predicted – were a bit miffed at the digital-only first week and balked at selling the physical version of the album.

Still, that”s a better sales week than No. 2, Garth Brooks” “Blame It All On My Roots,” the country star”s Walmart-exclusive boxed set, which moved 199,000 copies (+16%). Coincidentally, the set isn”t available at digital retailers at all.

One Direction”s “Midnight Memories” is up No. 5 to No. 3 (166,000, +35%), the Robertson”s “Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas” also climbs two, No. 6 to No. 4 (132,000, +22%) and Kelly Clarkson”s “Wrapped in Red” falls No. 3 to No. 5 (124,000, -9%). Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” ascends No. 8 to No. 6 (115,000, +39%) and Katy Perry”s “Prism” moves No. 9 to No. 7 (99,000, +67%).

The “Frozen” soundtrack gets a holiday bump up No. 10 to No. 8 (81,000, +45%), Michael Buble”s holiday album “Christmas” shoots up No. 13 to No. 9 (68,000, +43%) and Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” rises No. 14 to No. 10 (68,000, +44%).

Sales are up 22% this week compared to the previous week and down 17% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 9% compared to last year; there is one more full week of sales for the year, and a couple of sales days at the end up until New Year”s.