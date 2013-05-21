Listen: Beyonce’s ‘Grown Woman’ in full

After previewing it on a Pepsi commercial several weeks ago, a full version of Beyonce”s “Grown Woman” has leaked (so listen to it fast) and it”s fierce.

Against an irresistible, relentless dance beat full of intriguing mouth sounds, panting, drums, and other assorted parts, Beyonce reasserts over and over “I”m a grown woman/I do whatever I want.” She reminds us she can do bad if she wants, and she can go as slow or as fast as she wants. In other words, she does not need you for anything. Parts of it have a little bit of the exuberance of Soul II Soul’s “Back To Life.”

On the DaddyKremix, at about the 3:15 point, an African singer comes in and chants and takes the song to a new level. That leads back into a chorus of women chanting “I”m a grown woman/I do whatever I want.”

Bey”s performance is effortlessly confident and feisty, but it”s the totality of the song that makes it so catchy and sure to be a top summer jam. It”s almost as if “Run The World (Girls)” was the incubator for this song and “Grown Woman” fulfills the promise that “Run” tried to deliver.

