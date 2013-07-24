‘Big Brother’ recap: America makes a move as MVP, so what did you think?

Geez, you go to Comic-Con for a week and the whole game of “Big Brother” changes! Can’t leave those hamsters unattended for a minute! Last week, Helen made a Big Move and bumped Jeremy from the house, and it seemed as if the Mom Squad might make it all the way to the end. Of course, that was last week. This week, we got a twist and the notoriously wishy-washy Judd is HOH. In other words, it’s a whole new game. It’s enough to give a hamster a headache.
The twist, of course, is that America is the MVP this week, though the hamsters don’t know that. When Elissa nervously admits she hasn’t been anointed MVP (the way you can tell she’s nervous is she simpers more than usual), a round of increasingly frantic and suspicious accusations dance through the house like a raging hantavirus. More than a few hamsters suspect Elissa is just lying, which would make sense if Elissa was just marginally better at playing this game. But really, her strategy seems to be… luck, as far as I can tell.
In this chaos, Spencer and Howard come up with a scheme. They have to take out Elissa and Amanda, so it’s just a matter of rounding up the outsiders and starting, yes, a new alliance! It’s Moving Company Junior!
Howard manages to sweet talk Judd, Kaitlin and GinaMarie into joining him and Spencer to create an alliance of five. It’s remarkably easy to do, even though Howard starts talking at great length about the ants killing a grasshopper and generally makes everyone’s eyes glaze over. Still, it’s an impressive feat that the strongest physical player is able to convince everyone that he’s not only not a threat, but just a really decent guy who wants to work together with all his new friends. Howard could win this thing, I’m convinced.
There’s more bad news ahead for the Mom Squad, unfortunately. The MVP (meaning America) selects Elissa as the third nominee. Granted, I’m betting most of the votes were for Aaryn, so I’m sure everyone else was in a distant race for second. Still, I’m a little surprised that America can conversely pick her to be the MVP week after week, then scares up the votes to potentially send her packing. Stop being schizoid, America! Yes, I understand Elissa is a polarizing presence, and the facial tics alone are enough to make you want to shake your television, but still, America is not exactly consistent beyond always voting for Elissa for everything.
I would have been more bothered at the prospect of Elissa going home last week, but after this week’s episode, I’m pretty well over it. But we’ll get to the reason why in a moment.
First, the veto competition! I think it’s a little messed up that the hamsters are ordered to dress for success just so they can drag their interview suits through the mud. Some of these hamsters are going to need their suits when they get out! The least Aaryn can do in a job interview is look good!
It’s an election themed contest, which you’d think Helen would master in a white hot minute, but no, it’s really just about digging around in the mud for numbers. The higher the number the better your chance of winning, but those high numbers come with a price. Like, 24 hours of solitary confinement. This doesn’t sound terrible — at first. If you decide to keep a really low number, you might get something good. Like money. Guess who likes money? The pizza delivery guy. Just a hint.
This is how the contest shakes down:
Helen – 29 votes, but she is stuck with an 8:00 p.m. curfew for two nights.
Kaitlin – 25 votes
McCrae – 20 votes and 5,000 dollars
Aaryn – 32 votes
Judd – 38 votes but 24 hours solitary.
Elissa – she has to sit out the next veto competition, but she got 40 votes and wins power of veto.
Well, Elissa manages to get herself off the block, which is pretty impressive. This is also the last impressive thing Elissa does in the episode.
When McCrae’s friends decide to get together to spank him for his 24th birthday, Amanda tosses on a black swimsuit, slicks on the make-up, and does her best to be kinky/sexy/sorta trampy.
For whatever reason, this makes Elissa insane. She calls Amanda gross, “not to be mean or anything.” She says she’s always wanted to see her dressed like a stripper. She says Amanda looks tacky. She does NOT let up for a moment — even when Amanda leaves the room to sob in the bathroom. I don’t think Amanda cries easily, so that gives you an idea of what a mean girl Elissa became.
McCrae comes in to reassure her (Happy 24th birthday, McCrae! Go comfort your girlfriend in the toilet!), and she points out that they protected Elissa and saved her when everyone else in the house attacked her. McCrae astutely points out Elissa’s digging her own grave, and he’s right. More than that, if she were to get another shot at MVP (a twist can always twist back, I suppose), I think this little interlude may have killed her chances.
When Elissa takes herself off the block, it’s time for the MVP to name a replacement — GinaMarie. Well chosen, America! GinaMarie doesn’t know who this cockamamie MVP is, but she’s going to play and play hard. And potentially make up more words. Yay!
Who do you think will go home? Who did you vote for for MVP? Do you think Elissa was a mean girl this week?
I think America got confused and thought they were voting for Alyssa to be MVP again this week, not for her to go up on the block.
That’s the going theory by the people who watch the feeds. There were a lot of Twitter reports from people who said they voted for Elissa but didn’t realize until it was too late that they were voting for her to be put on the block, not for her to be MVP. Also, these feed watchers and bloggers purposely spread misinformation so that the “Brenchel Army” would vote for Elissa.
Well played, Grodner.
“Brenchel Army”?
And here I was operating on the logical assumption that America hated Rachel like most right thinking people do, because of her snotty elitist attitude.
I remember people losing their minds with rage on a RUMOR that they had won Amazing Race.
I agree!!
Interesting — v. curious to see what happens next week.
I agree that a lot of the people voting last week were confused. I voted for the first time this season only because I thought people would do what they’d done the three previous weeks and vote for Elissa, not realizing they were voting for the third nominee. I split my 10 votes 5/3/2 for Aaryn/Kaitlin/GM or Aaryn/GM/Kaitlin (can’t remember, and it doesn’t matter, as all three are now up on the block — woot!).
On the BBMVP voting page, if you didn’t read the paragraph of text in the heading banner at the top, you would never realize you were about to vote for the third nominee instead of for the BBMVP.
If the voting reverts back to the choice for BBMVP this week, I think Elissa will get it again, regardless of the clip that aired last night. The Brenchel Army will see to it.
As unfair as it may seem to some (many?) that Elissa was chosen as BBMVP three weeks in a row, remember, she was also unfairly singled out the first week — no, the first DAY of the game — not for anything she did but simply for who she is related to. If not for the BBMVP twist, she would have been the first one evicted.
I agree that the MVP essentially made it possible for Elissa to survive past the first week or so. But now she needs to play a lot smarter than she has previously. Also, maybe she should lay off the booze, if that was in fact what caused her to be so nasty to Amanda.
@HUNDLEYFAN
Elissa could have come clean about Rachel when she got there. Since it looked like everyone figured it out on their own and she didn’t say anything about it, people were already suspicious of her.
If she had said something on day one, people may have still resented her but it would have been a token of good faith.
Unless someone gets back-doored I’m pretty sure Aaryn will be getting the boot.
“Happy 24th birthday, McCrae! Go comfort your girlfriend in the toilet!”
Yeah I’m also in agreement that the voters were morons on this one. When GM went up clearly it was because Aaryn was already up there. Not only has Elyssa lost her mind, this twist has really shaken things up. Kaitlin, Spencer and Howard are smart to team up and if Judd stays on board they could do some damage.
But Moving Company 2.0 only has 5 members (Howard, Spencer, Judd, Kaitlin, and GinaMarie) – which may be down to 4 depending on who gets voted out – but they might choose to bring in Aaryn.
Meanwhile, on the other side there’s Amanda, McCrae, Helen, Elyssa, Andy, Candice, and Jessie. That’s 7-5. If Howard can swing Candice over to his side, that would make it 6-6 and a whole new game.
Speaking of Aaryn, while I would love to see Julie Chen show Aaryn her “worst of” reel ending in “Julie Chen should go make some rice” or whatever, then tell her that she’s lost 2 jobs while in the house, I don’t see that happening. But that would be the best interview ever.
Oh, I can’t WAIT for Julie to have her exit interview with Aaryn. She won’t say what we’d like, but I think we’ll see the disdain in her eyes…
I like Amanda, but her monomaniacal obsession with getting rid of Howard has become extremely tedious. I also like Elissa, since I thought she was being punished for the evil of her sister. But after last night, and her gratuitous insults about Amanda’s dominatrix outfit, I’d be perfectly happy to see her go. Maybe Amanda will change targets now.
Of course, I live for the day that Aaryn gets the boot and begins her life on social assistance, since she has rendered herself unemployable.
Its really annoying with amandas obsession..I want her gone like asap
I think Aaryn’s days are numbered, but really, given how much she’s hated, it would be good strategy to keep her around, as there’s no way she could ever win. But won’t be sorry to see her go.
From what I heard, Elissa and Amanda were really drunk and patched things up the next day. I find that kind of amusing because in Big Brother Canada that house got pissed every night and still didn’t lower themselves to behaviour like Elissa’s.
I was glad to see Elissa go up. Whether it was a mistake by Rachel’s minions or America turning on her, she is on the block. She hasn’t played a great game and is getting too much protection from production. Plus Aaryn is a better choice to keep around. She will never win in a final vote.
I like Amanda. She’s playing a smart game and getting people out that can challenge her or can’t control. If the house was smart they would back-door her.
I think Elissa really does need to improve her game if she wants to stick around — the fact that she can’t keep a secret to save her life is ridiculous.
She really needs to step out of her sister’s shadow and make a name for herself by playing well and not relying on MVP awards.