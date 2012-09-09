‘Big Brother’ recap: Another Pandora’s Box and will Dan’s secret be revealed?

So, do you think Dan is an evil genius, just evil, easily manipulating gullible and possibly stupid fellow players, or all of the above? Discuss. Anyway, we rewind a little bit in this episode so that viewers can watch all the crazy strategy and backstabbing that took place during this week’s double elimination of Frank and Joe. And yes, there was a lot of crazy strategy and backstabbing, most of it on Dan’s part. But surely, the dark underbelly of his game play will finally be exposed, won’t it?
In no news to anyone but Jenn, she realizes Dan and Danielle cannot be trusted. This is what happens when you don’t really bother to play for over a month. Meanwhile, Dan is eagerly screaming at the camera in the interview room, “FRANK WAS A FOOL TO TRUST ME! I AM VERY LOUD FOR NO REASON!” Really, I’m surprised the other hamsters can’t hear him through the walls. It’s not like this place is constructed all that well.
Later, Dan tells Jenn they’re going to war. What? Does Dan even bother to speak logically to his fellow hamsters anymore? Anyway, after putting Ian on the block as a pawn, he quickly floats another idea. Hey, Shane? You know Ian? Let’s get rid of him. Shane is horrified and walks away from Dan. This, however, does not dim Dan’s enthusiasm for the idea, which he also suggests to Danielle and Jenn. Jenn is fine with it, as she’s fine with anyone who isn’t her going home. Danielle also thinks it’s a grand idea, as she thinks no one wants to sit next to Ian in the final two. Wow, does Danielle ever think a thought that hasn’t been placed in her head by Dan?
Ian thinks Dan made a foolish decision to put him on the block. I think Dan also made a foolish decision to tell everyone what he wanted to do before the POV competition, as Ian manages to win the POV and save himself.
Dan now has to look for another sucker to put on the block — and suggests to Danielle that Shane needs to go. Danielle is conflicted. Not angry, not upset, just… conflicted. She assures Dan Shane won’t target him, so he should keep him around. Dan thinks Danielle will need to cut the chord with Shane soon, and he’ll be handing her the scissors to do it. I’d like to say Dan is a fool to come between Danielle and her crush, but then, I think Danielle is showing signs of Stockholm Syndrome in any case.
Realizing Ian is in the house for at least another week, Dan has to make sure no one mentions to him that, oh yes, he kinda sorta thought about offing him. Shane promises Dan he won’t tell Ian about the whole targeting thing. I would think this would be Shane’s moment to realize Dan is a backstabbing slime ball, but no. I guess Shane just think that only applies to Ian.
As Dan has to replace Ian with someone, he picks Danielle — and she does not like it one bit. She cries to Shane. She’s mad at Dan and Jenn is mad at Dan, as she thought he was going to put up Shane. I guess Dan can only do so much backstabbing in a day.
Dan corners Danielle to inform her that he needs her to man up RIGHT NOW. Danielle, like a good kidnapping victim, nods and sniffles. I’m not quite sure why no one ever questions Dan, and no one seems to remember he actually WON THIS GAME before and thus should be picked off as quickly as possible, but hey, it doesn’t happen. I’ve gotten used to it, really.
Dan feels he wasted a bullet on Joe. But Dan isn’t the only person feeling frustrated. Let’s see, Ian is frustrated with Dan, because Dan should have targeted Jenn. Jenn is frustrated with Dan, because Dan should have targeted Ian. Danielle is frustrated with Dan because he keeps surprising her. Shane would probably like to eat a cookie or look at his biceps or something.
Danielle and Jenn briefly vow their allegiance to one another, which I suspect is a case of Jenn desperately meaning it and Danielle just covering her bases. Dan, fearing that a sneaky alliance that doesn’t involve him might take place, pops in to assure Jenn that he’s doing what he’s doing to get the three of them to the finish line. Even Jenn can’t believe this crap. She suspects there’s something going on she’s not a part of. Wow, really?
Has anyone noticed how thin Jenn is getting? I can see an all-slop diet infomercial happening soon!
Dan whines to Danielle that, because he did what SHE wanted him to do in keeping Shane, he’s in TROUBLE! What if someone tells Ian about his original plan? Oh, I so hope someone does.
Danielle tells Shane that Dan considered putting him up… as a pawn. But, he didn’t, so they should be loyal to their evil overlord. Shane nods, as he mostly understands what Danielle is saying, although he did start thinking about his pink tank top in the middle of all the talking and he missed some stuff.
Meanwhile, Dan is skipping around the house solidifying his many, many alliances. Ian gets Dan to swear he’s taking him to the end. Oh, please, please let someone tell Ian the truth. It would just be so much more fun than watching this slow, depressing slog to the finish line. It’s like an old horror movie, except you finally get a little tired of the clueless co-eds saying things like, “Hey, why don’t I go check on that scary sucking noise behind the house all by myself?” or “I think there’s someone following us. Should we head back and say hello to our probably friendly neighbor?”
It’s time for the HOH competition. In the backyard, there are props from all the old games they’ve played. Ian reminds us that he has a photographic memory, so he’s a lock for a memory game. But it’s not just a memory game, mind you. The hamsters also have to manipulate a ball into a slot. I really think all those hand-eye coordination games of early childhood only pay off on reality TV, don’t you?
So, here’s the game in a nutshell. The hamsters must drop a ball on the correct day a particular event, like the birth of baby Zingbot or Willie’s exit from the house, occurred. I’m surprised that after so much time the hamsters can remember events down to the day, but then, they don’t have much else to remember, do they? For each day they’re off from the correct number, they get a penalty point.
First question: Shane gets two penalty points, Ian (with his photographic memory) gets none, Jenn gets three penalty points and Danielle gets thirteen penalty points because she totally screws up in the ball-dropping process. We can pretty much assume Danielle is not winning this.
Second question: Ian gets one penalty point due to a lack of hand-eye coordination. Jenn gets no penalty points because she’s actually trying this time around, Shane gets two penalty points, and Danielle gets four penalty points because she’s just overthinking it.
Third question: Shane gets two penalty points, Ian gets six penalty points because he totally spazzes out, Jenn gets two penalty points, and Danielle gets two penalty points.
Fourth question: Shane gets three penalty points, Ian gets one penalty point, Danielle gets two and Jenn gets one. I think, ironically, the hamsters are all getting pretty good at this — too bad it’s not a marketable skill or anything.
Going into the final round, Ian’s ahead by one.
Fifth question: Danielle’s total is 25, Jenn’s is 17, Shane’s is 14 and Ian’s is 14. It’s a tie!
Tiebreaker! Dan is sweating. Ian is praying. It’s a nail biter, people! But only for a commercial break. As we could have expected, Ian wins by two.
This would be about the time I’d expect Jenn to go running willy-nilly to Ian to tattle on Dan. Funny, we’re not seeing that. What an odd choice for the editors to make! Because really, Jenn or even Shane should be tattling, right? Maybe both of them together? That would make perfect sense, really. So, of course, it’s happening and we’re not seeing it, right?
Dan being Dan, he decides to pow wow with Ian. After all, they have a final two alliance! They’re the Renegades! Ian honestly suggests to Dan he might be a pawn. Dan is not cool with that and yells to the interview room camera that he WILL COME UP WITH A CRAZY PLAN. That a crazy plan will work just fine this season is a little depressing. Dan helpfully suggests that Ian put Jenn and Shane on the block. After all, he and Ian are Renegades.Death before dishonor! What? This is “Big Brother,” not Afghanistan.
But before Ian can pretend he’s fighting a good fight instead of playing dumb games for money, he discovers Pandora’s Box! Again! Ian, who knows this being a “Big Brother” historian, declares that he’s the first player to ever get two Pandora’s Boxes. So what’s the deal on the table? He can get a message from someone who loves him very much. This appears to be his parents. But it’s not! For someone who’s such an authority on this show, he should have seen this coming. He gets, instead, a very special message from former winner Rachel. Or, as we know her, RaChEl. She prattles on about staddle-gizing with Brendon and wearing miniskirts and Ian looks like he wants to kill himself.
Meanwhile, everyone else in the house gets messages from their loved ones. Shane’s sister tells him she loves him and Shane tears up. Jenn’s mom tells her she loves her and Jenn tears up. Danielle’s sister tells her she loves her and Danielle tears up. Dan’s wife tells him she loves him and Dan tears up. Everyone is so inspired and so hopeful and meanwhile Ian is getting fodder for his nightmares.
Whoa, it’s time for the nomination ceremony! How did that happen? Aren’t we supposed to be seeing the scene during which Jenn throws Dan under the bus? Or Shane throws Dan under the bus? Or someone, God, someone throws Dan under the bus?
Danielle is safe.
Dan is safe. Of course he is.
That means Shane and Jenn are up and they seem generally consigned to this. But Jenn is a fighter and she’ll try her hardest to get off the block. I would think trying her hardest would have been TATTLING ON DAN. Unreal. Danielle will be so upset if she has to vote Shane out! What? Why even consider it? Just don’t do it, Danielle. I’m amazed that everyone seems to think Dan, who has been exposed as a backstabber, is not only not a major threat, but trustworthy. But then, I guess it just goes to good gameplay.
Do you think Shane or Jenn will go home? Do you think Ian will figure out Dan wants him gone? What do you think of Dan’s game?
After last week’s talkbacks I now see Dan in a different light. I was pretty turned off by his lying to Frank and swearing on his wife etc. But if he told his wife beforehand that this could happen and she was okay with it then I guess that’s a viable strategy. It seems to be working. It’s amazing that Ian seems to do whatever he says which is further evidence of Dan’s skills. He’s the Boston Rob of BB.
Now that Frank’s gone it seems the game is on auto-pilot. Franks was the only thing really standing in Dan’s way and now that he’s gone it’s just now a matter of evicting houseguests that aren’t named Dan.
It would be a lot more interesting if Ian started to consider getting rid of Dan. But everyone just seems to be following Dan’s lead.
Does anyone consider Danielle to be a floater? Jenn has always been considered one but what has Danielle done? She’s won a few competitions but other than that I can’t see what moves she has done.
She got rid of Janelle, and she manages to check herself out in the mirror 3,000 times a day.
Gennie,
Danielle kept Frank in the game, in order to get rid of Janelle. Not exactly the smartest plan. But Boogie/Dan swayed the house that way, and Danielle had some sort of catty relationship with Janelle, so she was looking for a reason to put her up.
Mulderism,
I’m not sure if Danielle is a floater or not.
She really isn’t that much different than Joe if you think about it. Joe did exactly what Shane told him to do. Danielle does exactly Dan wants her to do.
The only difference between Joe/Danielle is that Danielle won a few comps, but in them of course, only did what Dan wanted.
I’m disappointed in Ian. Ian was correctly proclaiming anyone who says they want to bring Frank to the final 2 is full of BS because they would lose to Frank.
Why isn’t he proclaiming the same thing with regards to Dan? Does he think Dan is THAT unlikeable with the jury?
Why doesn’t Ian see himself as the 2nd biggest threat to win this game? Or biggest threat if he thinks Dan is unlikeable with the jury?
Why doesn’t Ian work backwards from that, and realize that Dan would be targeting him?
I understand that Ian is alone in the game since Brit was voted out. But he HAS to know that Danielle and Dan have a stronger bond than he does with Dan. He has to realize that even if Dan is TRUELY in a final 2 with him, Danielle/Shane/Jenn would still be gunning for Ian.
I could understand if Ian is trying to target Dan and is just waiting for the all important POV this week, but he hasn’t been saying that in any diary room interviews (unless they were holding those back).
Even IF Ian figures things out, and realizes he should target Dan, I’m not sure he has a good shot to take him out based on his nominations.
Shane/Jenn would obviously use the POV. Danielle/Dan wouldn’t use it, since it would mean the other goes up as a replacement nom.
No clue if Ian will use it or not, it all depends who he wants to target, because in a 1v1 split vote, he’ll decide who goes home, as the HOH.
Possible Noms for the vote:
1) Shane/Jenn – Dan/Danielle vote out Shane.
2) Jenn/Dan – Danielle/Shane vote out Jenn.
3) Jenn/Danielle – Dan/Shane vote out Jenn.
4) Shane/Danielle – Dan/Jenn vote out Shane.
5) Shane/Dan – Danielle votes out Shane. I think Jenn votes out Shane in this case. Even if Jenn turns against Dan, she would still need Ian to vote him out in the tiebreaker.
I think Shane goes home this week.
Ian is screwed for next week no matter who goes home this week. Next week the HOH winner just has safety, the POV is the person (the only vote) who gets to decide who goes home.
Ian’s last chance to make a big move and win the game would be to backdoor Dan.
If Ian wanted to do that then he’d need win POV or hope that Shane or Jenn win it. If either Shane or Jenn win POV then he could talk to that person and tell him/her that he is going to backdoor Dan and to vote him out forcing a tie vote. Naturally leave Danielle out of it completely. I think Jennie would go along with this plan and possibly Shane could be convinced.
How many people will be in the next POV? Will Danielle or Dan play as well? Both?
Everyone plays in the POVs from now on.
I don’t think Shane is going to turn on Dan. Shane is happy to play follow the leader, and he knows that Ian (not himself) are Dan/Danielle (even seemingly Jenn’s) target for next week.
Shane seems to be type of player whos perfectly happy to go to the top 4/5, but never thinks about how to get to the end game (because that would involve him thinking for himself.
So for Ian to be able to backdoor Dan, Jenn/Ian need to win POV, take Jenn down, and agree between themselves to take out Dan.
If Ian wins POV, he could say “I’ll save you Jenn, for your vote against Dan.”
Precisely. I really hope Ian tries something because otherwise the rest of the season is going to be fairly lackluster.
The whole “coaches” twist to this season gave the coaches just a HUGE advantage versus the newbies. Dan, Britney Jeanelle and Mike all got to establish relationships in the house, size up the other players and get a free ride a month into season without worrying about being evicted. They all knew they would get to enter the game at some point, it was fairly obvious to all of us and as BB veterans they would have known as well.
The coaches relationship with the new players was initially built on a mentorship/protege type of tone. It’s hard to shake that first impression, and if you think back to all of the big moves in the game (Backdooring Jeanelle – Mike’s idea, Backdooring Britney – Dan’s idea, turning on Frank – Dan’s idea), the coaches have been taking each other out and using the new players as pawns the entire time.
I don’t really blame the house at this point for being under Dan’s spell. He never stopped “coaching” the other players, even after he was put in the game. When he tells Danielle, Ian or Shane something, they don’t see him as another player, they still accept his words as a coach subconsciously.
Frank was Dan’s only threat. I am praying that Jenn somehow finds a way to realize that she has to sell out Dan just so things get shaken up a bit. Otherwise, it’s going to be a slow build to Dan’s victory party.
I’m not sure the coaches knew they were going to enter the game. When it came to the voting Britney seemed hesitant and Mike sure seemed like he didn’t want to do it. Unless they were just being overly dramatic they seemed honestly surprised.
Mulderism,
The coaches might not have known when they signed onto the show that they would be playing, but when they showed up to coach ONLY 12 other players they had to know that coaches would be returning at some point.
It was just a matter of when.
Mike declining the offer, and Brit’s hestiation didn’t matter, because everyone (including the producers) knew Dan/Janelle were going to hit the button and rejoin the game.
Honeybadger,
Agree it gave the coaches a huge advantage. Since alliances at the start were all divided by team lines, that left all the coaches to deciding who went/stayed early on.
Hence the coaches voices were leading the alliances before they entered the game, and continued to do so once they entered the game.
I disagree with the Dan “never stopped coaching” and now has everyone on a subconcious spell.
Danielle – so unconditionally (irrationally?) loyal to Dan, because he was the last peron on his team. They basically created this “us against everyone” for so long I’m sure she can move beyond this.
Shane – as Brit put it, he’ll just follow whoever. That whoever is currently Dan/Danielle, but it’s pretty clear he’s incapable of thinking strategically for himself.
Jenn – Floater attached to Frank, now latched onto Dan, and somewhat Danielle (apparently).
Ian – Lost Brit as an ally. Didn’t see how he could get into any kind of final 2 alliance with Danielle/Shane, so he partnered up with Dan. I think he’s talking himself into trusting Dan so much, because Dan is seemingly his only potential ally (unless there is some major shakeup in the Danielle/Dan/Shane pairing).
When are we all going to realize that the KINGS sitting behind the glass on the other side are just that. The players are their chess pieces. They manipulate the game the way they want it to go. The reveal what they want in the diary rooms to the players, show and edit what they want US to see. The players are smarter than what they are showing. They know what is up and what Dan is doing. We just are not seeing all of it.