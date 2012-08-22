‘Big Brother’ recap: Boogie and Frank fight to win the Power of Veto

So, Shane made his power move, placing Frank and Boogie squarely on the block. Whether or not he’ll really get rid of one of them, of course, is a bigger question mark than the one on that weird ball machine that showed up on Sunday. Frank has had more comebacks than Sylvester Stallone, and Boogie is, well, Boogie. For them, this isn’t over until the fat lady sings, goes on “Biggest Loser,” wins the competition and gets her own inspirational talk show.
But that doesn’t mean Frank and Boogie aren’t upset about Shane’s big move. Frank is devastated to be on the block again, but Boogie is pissed. He thinks Shane’s an idiot, because there’s a chance Boogie and Frank will stay in the game — and Shane’s made himself a massive target. Well, yes, that happens whenever you’re HOH, doesn’t it?
Still, neither Frank nor Boogie thinks it’s all Shane’s fault, as I think they believe Shane is a little simple minded. Frank thinks Britney’s behind it, so they decide to interrogate Shane. Who came up with this? Reveal all, Shane! Shane tells them several sources suggested he was going to be on the block if they won HOH. Boogie makes the point that Frank HAD won HOH the week before and didn’t put him on the block, so that’s just silly. Shane begins spinning wildly. There’s a machine with balls in it and a question mark! Boogie wonders if he knows something the rest of the house doesn’t. He might! Well, no, he doesn’t, but there’s a machine with balls in it and a question mark!
Frank and Boogie keep pressing, and let’s just say we should all be glad Shane isn’t operating behind enemy lines anywhere. Shane finally says Joe suggested Boogie and Frank be put on the block. This is, of course, not convincing, so the interrogation continues. Shane squirms and slithers and isn’t really making sense. Shane finally points a finger at Britney. Boogie informs Shane that Britney is no longer his coach, so he shouldn’t trust her. Besides, Boogie doesn’t like women, so he’d prefer to kick out another blonde, if it’s all the same to Shane.
Boogie tells Shane that they can still be good friends — as long as he fixes his behavior. You know, as long as he saves them both from elimination. Boogie knows Britney’s really the one to blame, after all. I can’t imagine Shane would suddenly think he can have a real alliance with Boogie and Shane after all that’s gone down, but then, Shane’s been something of a blithering idiot in what we’ve seen this evening, so I can’t count it out.
Shane rushes to tell Britney what’s happened before she can hear it from someone else. He wants her to know he didn’t completely throw her under the bus, even though he did. Britney isn’t thrilled with this. I don’t know why she cares, as Frank and Boogie are playing the game by themselves — if the Quack Pack can hold it together, they have nothing to worry about. But hey, why not tear at your alliance, you two?
Britney, in a panic, tries to convince Frank and Boogie she didn’t target them. Boogie and Frank aren’t buying it. They’re happy to play nice with Shane, but not Britney for some reason. But suddenly, the focus shifts. Britney got her information from somewhere… but where? Dan! They try to get her to point the finger of blame at Dan, but Britney won’t do it.
Afterwards, Britney pulls Shane aside and tells him she had to endure a verbal beat down from Frank and Boogie because he threw her under the bus. Finger pointing and deflecting starts in earnest. Why does he have to get his hands dirty? Why does she have to take the blame? Whine, whine, whine! They snipe back and forth about who’s the bigger target. At this moment, I almost want both of them to go home, as I’m so annoyed that they had the guts to make a power move and are now turning to jelly at the prospect of executing it completely.
Boogie tries to get Dan to confess to pushing for the current nominations. Dan won’t do it. That’s not good enough for Boogie, who is looking crazy-eyed and hysterical, which doesn’t seem to bother anyone as much as it should. Time to have a group meeting with Frank, Shane, Britney, Dan and Boogie. Boogie wants to know who targeted him and Frank! Britney doesn’t want to break confidence. Frank wants to know what Dan said! Stop being coy, Boogie says to Dan. Dan says he didn’t target them, but Boogie doesn’t believe it and neither does Frank.
Dan manages to play it cool until everyone but Britney leaves, but only until then. Dan is close to not being able to protect Ian any longer. He was getting blamed for something he didn’t do! Why is everyone cowering under Boogie’s interrogation? They’re five against two. Two. Hold it together, Quackers!
Time to pick the players for the veto competition. Shane, Boogie and Frank are obviously playing. Shane draws Jenn’s name from the bag. Boogie selects houseguest choice, so he picks Ian. Frank also gets houseguest choice, and selects Ashley. Boogie and Frank are thrilled. It’s just a bunch of losers, plus Shane and Frank! Whoot! Shane chooses Danielle to host.
It’s a candy competition, and Ashley is thrilled. She loves candy! Oh, Ashley, you have to COUNT the candy, not eat it.
Ashley, as usual, is approaching the challenge with her own technique. She is using the picture method. Which means she looks at things and sees pictures and then counts them and… is Ashley special needs?
The first round… Frank gets a point, and Boogie is eliminated. Everyone else stays in the game.
I am still thinking Ashley might be special needs.
Second round — Frank gets ANOTHER point, and Jenn is eliminated. Third round, Shane wins a point and Ian is eliminated. Boogie can’t understand why Ian didn’t just fold! He needs him to keep his head in the game! Mwahahahaha, Boogie.
I have to say, I had felt Ian was floating through the game rather pointlessly, but in the last week or so he’s proven himself to be an impressive little schemer. While I don’t think he’s a very convincing liar, he’s managed to snow Boogie effectively. Of course, Boogie has underestimated Ian’s game play and overestimated his loyalty, so he’s not looking for a tell.
Fourth round, Ashley gets a point and Shane is eliminated. Frank wins the veto. If Ashley had stayed in the competition, she would have won. Either she wisely ducked the veto, as it would have been too much pressure, or she’s simple minded. I am really hoping Ashley reveals herself to be an evil genius, because that would be so much better.
With Frank safe, it’s time for Boogie to go into action. He wants to rally the floaters and then make Shane put Dan on the block. Easy peasy!
Boogie puts on his crazy eyes and tells the floaters that Dan is their greatest threat. Jenn thinks he’s right! They must target Dan! Is there a hypnosis segment I’m missing? Boogie then works on Britney. He’s sure he can convince her he’s a nice guy and she should do his bidding. He might have to cry, as Britney is an astute young woman. He actually said that, by the way. Thank God, Britney is not entirely dim and thinks the tears are a bit over the top.
Boogie has a pow wow with Shane. Dan is dangerous player! Put Dan on the block! Shane nods. This is such a good idea! I really hope Shane is just playing along with Boogie. Boogie thinks Shane is an idiot and will do what he wants. I realize Boogie has good reason to underestimate the competition given how things have played out up to this point, but I think he needs to start paying attention.
Oh, goodie, time to vote for the have-not eats. The options are as follows:
Mozzarella and matzo
Cheddar and chipotke
Feta and fennel
Honestly, none of those sound awful, really.
Time for the veto meeting. Frank takes himself off the block. And Shane nominates… Jenn. So, Shane nodded and smiled and let Boogie think he was going to be able to kick Dan out while nothing could have been further from the truth. Oh, this is too much fun.
Does this mean Boogie could be going home? Boogie doesn’t think so. After all, he just needs a few votes, since he already has Frank and Ian in the bag. Oh, Boogie, you have been played by the kid. It’s taken long enough for some of the other hamsters to start playing strategically, but I can’t wait to see how this plays out. As we know, the pawn always go home, but this one could finally be a nail biter.
Who do you think is going home? If Boogie goes, do you think Frank will be able to survive in the game? Do you think Shane’s big move will come back to haunt him?
The difference between Dan and Boogie is that Boogie won because he had a loyal partner who basically helped him win the game. Dan, he won his season on his own. I don’t know if Dan will win, but the longer they keep him in the housde the more dangeorus he gets. Unlike Boogie, he doesn’t get cocky, he’s always covering his bases. Boogie on the other hand is the guy who celebrates a win too early and steps off the play area before hitting the bell.
WHile I would prefer to see new players win these games, there are no new plasyers with maybe the exception of Ian who I’d like to see win. I liked Frank early on but he threw all his eggs in one basket, his play is too narrow minded. No one wins competitions forever, and with Boogie not around to manipulate people Frank will be gone as soon as he loses the wrong challenge.
I don’t think Britney is as strategic as Dan, but I like her a lot. So I’d be fine if she makes it to the end and wins. I’d also be happy if Dan wins. The rest of them (Excluding Frank and Ian) are do nothing floaters.
Boogie, doubtful, I certainly hope so.
I really wish I could get old seasons on BB on DVD but they only have a few seasons on Amazon. I would love to see Boogie at his prime playing this game.
Why? Why? Why? Why? Why? Why? Why? Why? WTF would Froogie not talk to Ian???? Is this just editing? I cannot believe that they didn’t talk to Ian, Jenn and Ashley one on one. How the hell could Mike Boogie, winner of BB All-Stars and a shrewd judge of character possibly not figure out Ian is to blame? Why aren’t they pumping him for information to see what he knows or heard? Doesn’t make sense.
I really hope that Joe Punchclock pays for throwing Brit under the bus like a coward. He’ll probably outlast Froogie but at least he’ll be bald in a few years. I take some comfort in that. He’s my least favourite person in the house. He’s not as stupid as Ashley but I guess the world needs mobile tanning sprayers too.
Because they think so little of Ian that they 1) literally forgot they told him to backdoor Britney/Shane and 2) couldn’t fathom that he would have the guts, social skills, etc. to make a move. If you watch the live feeds you’ll see that they basically consider him subhuman.
I don’t watch the CBS highlights; did the edit show that Dan had a final 3 deal with Froogie and repeatedly encouraged them to get out Britney and Shane? It makes me so annoyed to see Britney and Shane feel sorry for “martyr Dan” protecting “rat Ian” when he was totally on board with the plan in the first place.
I don’t recall seeing Dan making a deal like that.
Yes, he did. It was the night they agreed to backdoor Janelle, and they’ve met many times since. Guess they’ve hidden it from the CBS show.
CL,
If there was any legs to the final 3 deal of Dan/Boogie/Frank, wouldn’t have Boogie been mentioning that last week when Frank wanted to take out Dan?
All Boogie every mentioned was the Silent Six, and though there was talk by Frank that Dan wants to work with Boogie but not him, meaning I’m pretty sure Frank wasn’t on board, and clearly doesn’t trust Dan.
Mulderism,
Couldn’t agree more on Shane. He was clearly born WITHOUT a spine.
1st time he was HOH, he spazzed out at the last minute, got scared, and put up two floaters, and was only able to correct his mistake when he won POV and put up Frank (only for CBS producers to intervene).
This time he’s HOH, he makes THE DUMBEST nomination speech I’ve ever heard (thanks for replaying it again CBS!), then completely WILTS from questioning about putting up Frank/Boogie. Does he realize he’s the HOH? Does he realize he has the power?
Why not just say you put them up because you don’t think you’ll last long in this house with Frank constantly winning challenges, and Boogie is his biggest ally? That pumps up their ego and is a valid reason for putting them up. Did you really need Ian being a spy to tell you that it would be a good idea to get them out?
Have some self-awareness and realize that you are an idiot, and say as little as possible. No one is going to vote for Shane to win in the end, if he can’t even own up to making a good big move in the game.
My Theory on Dan: He’s jealous of Ian as a schemer, and realizes that Ian is going to get credit for getting out either Frank or Boogie. Remember it was Dan who would have got the credit/blame for turning on Boogie and getting Frank out of the game, when Boogie/Frank thought Frank was safe the week the coaches came back into the game.
I understand that Ian probably weighs 110 lbs, but I’m still pretty shocked that someone intelligent and an obsessive student of the game, wouldn’t be thought of as a potential schemer in the making.
I don’t buy Dan being jealous of Ian being a schemer, I think it’s more exactly what he said, that covering for Ian makes him look bad. It’s more related to Dan being conscious of his image. You look at S10, if it wasn’t a person with the temperment of Dan, his game easily could have looked a lot more villainous, ala Dr. Will, Danielle Reyes, etc. but instead he came across very positively in his edit even amidst him playing very under-handed, similarly to Kim this past season on Survivor.
What is Dan’s drawback of being viewed as being after Frank/Boogie, when we know for a fact that he is after Frank/Boogie?
Dan isn’t being accused of being after them when he isn’t, so what exactly is he playing the matyr card for?
Furthermore, if Frank/Boogie are completely unwavering in their belief that Dan wants them out (and again its true), then why doesn’t Dan just own it and say yes he’s coming after them? Why not tell them “yup I got Shane to put you guys up, lol” and be done with it?
Dan would be coming after Frank/Boogie regardless if Ian’s double-agent cover was known or unknown.
I really hope to see Boogie working some magic tonight. Is there any possibility he can save himself?
It looks like this to me:
Danielle – Boogie
Britney – Boogie
Dan – Boogie
Ian – Boogie
Frank – Jenn
Ashley – Jenn
Joe – Jenn
The problem is – Boogie will think that he’s got Ian’s support as well and may relax.
If it goes this way then Ian is going to be exposed won’t he?
Can Frank then go thermonuclear on Ian?
Maybe Ian will decide to vote out Jenn to help cover his deception. It may be safer for him in the long run.
Agree with you Mulderism, as you lay out the votes there aren’t any votes against him that are likely to flip to his side.
That’s even with him being able to get the other floaters (Ashley/Joe) to vote his way. And even that is an uphill battle, because why would Joe want to keep Boogie, when he can keep another floater around in Jenn, who he at least has a chance of working with going forward?
No way Ian votes to keep Jenn. It would blow up in his face, and he would be marked with the “playing both sides” tag, and immediately become a target for everyone in the house. As a student of the game, I find it incredibly hard to believe that he would make this mistake.
At least there is the upside of something crazy happening tonight with the double eviction going on. There are a number of really dumb people in the house, and having them attempt to make decisions in a quick amount of time is always ALWAYS HILARIOUS, and will likely lead to a huge strategic mistep.
Ashley should be easy to convince. She doesn’t have a deal with anyone as far as I can tell. I’m not even sure she’s aware she’s in the house but she hasn’t wandered off as far as I know.
Joe should come on board too. He was spared last week and he promised to be loyal to Frank. He also said that to Shane though…
Oh I’m so proud f Shane, nominating both Boogie and Frank, and then putting up Jenn! Quack on Quack pack. Stay Strong! I just hope the question mark box doesn’t come into play until after oogie is evicted. Unless it’s an indication of a double elimination. Wait…didn’t Julie say there was a double elimination this week? That would be awesome.
On the other hand, I HATE pandora surprises that mess with the HOH power. They get blood on their hands, then get nothing for it. Yar!
I totally agree with everything you said here. Boogie needs to go, it’s about time somebody put him up. He’s just manipulating Frank—has been from the beginning—& Frank allows it to happen—Drives me crazy.
However, I’m convinced that the “magic box” is going to totally sabotage his entire HOH, just like the Reset did last time. I agree with Shane, he can’t win for losing, just like he tried to tell Brittney several times, but she didn’t care!