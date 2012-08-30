‘Big Brother’ recap: Britney and Danielle fight to stay in the house

It’s Thursday, so someone’s packing their bags and heading home from the “Big Brother” house. But who? It looks like Britney, but I can’t rule out one last power quack from Brit. And I still have to wonder — was everyone really snowed by Dan’s fake funeral? I mean, once the weepiness was over and clearer heads prevailed, they had to realize Dan was snowing them, right? Oh, why do I bother? As many crafty power moves have gone on in this game, I’d argue there’s been an equal amount of suckerdom.
Britney, Ian and Shane are blindsided by Jenn’s decision to rescue Dan — and Frank’s decision to backdoor Britney. Britney wants to know if Danielle knew this was coming. Sweet little Danielle plays dumb. She isn’t in cahoots with Dan! Or anything! Danielle doesn’t make eye contact, but Britney doesn’t seem to notice the tell. Britney should not play poker, ever.
Dan believes his finest hour in the house was convincing Jenn to use the POV on him. He is so amazed by his own ability! I will say, I’m amazed he pulled it off, too. Especially that that ridiculous fake funeral not only worked, but was swallowed hook, line and sinker by most of the house. Do people forget he’s won this game before?
Ian decides it’s time to talk to Frank and Jenn. My assumption is that Ian is going to strike a deal, save Britney, play nice, something. But no, Ian is having a fit. Frank tells him to take his yelly little self outside. For a student of the game, Ian seems incapable of doing the smart thing in this moment. I mean, if Dan was able to save himself, I mean, Ian can’t rule out the possibility of mixing things up at least a little bit.
Britney tells Dan he owes it to her to be honest. He doesn’t answer. Britney calls him cold. Dan doesn’t answer. Britney says it’s important to her how she’s treated — as a jury member. This shakes Dan out of his pensive, mute state — well, sort of. Dan mutters that he won’t treat her any differently — even as he sends her home. Okay, he didn’t say that last part, but we all know it’s true.
Ian says he will avenge Britney. Ian better hope he’s around to avenge Britney, to be honest. If the HOH challenge is the least bit physical, I don’t see him riding into the final two anytime soon.
Shane tries to comfort Danielle, knowing she has to deal with that mean old Dan. Shane can’t decide who to vote for — his best friend or his former coach. Oh, Shane. I can trust him not to do the smart thing, I’m fairly sure.
Britney talks to Frank and Jenn, hoping to plead her case. Frank says she’s the mastermind of the game, and though he doesn’t say it in a mean way, Britney cries. She tells him she thinks he’s very good at the game. She offers to protect Frank and Jenn if they keep her. They don’t say anything. Yeah, I don’t think they’re going to change their allegiance at this point. Britney really needs to work on Shane — but that doesn’t seem to be happening. I’m hoping this is just bad editing. She has to know his vote (along with Joe’s) is what she needs to stay in the house, right?
Ian starts another fight with Frank. Frank calls Ian sneaky. Ian is insulted! He’s not sneaky at all! Ian cried all day about voting out Boogie! Frank thinks he just felt guilty. Frank has no sympathy for Ian. Ian is not making anything better for himself, I will say. I understand he’s angry about being surprised, but he has to think that next week, his greatest ally – Britney — may be gone, and he’s going to have to start making some new friends.
The battle continues. Frank reminds Ian that he got Boogie to give him $3,000. Ian tells everyone in the house that if Frank gets to the final two, he’ll win seven to nothing. Britney and Shane hold one another as Frank and Ian fight. It’s so scary! Possibly because Frank is a giant, angry carrot! Frank finally stops to step outside himself and notice how ridiculous it is to be having a knock down drag out argument in a carrot costume. It’s hard not to like Frank, as not everyone in this house could laugh at themselves while dressed as produce.
Britney tries to convince Frank that Dan is pure evil. Ian nods a lot. Britney points out that Dan has already won this game. Frank is just happy that the heat is on Dan, so all he hears is Dan blah blah blah evil blah blah blah. Britney declares that Dan is the worst person in the entire world. And she hates him. She proceeds to act out this Wicked Witch/Evil Queen monologue in which Dan serves apple pie laced with arsenic. I’m not sure how effective this is.
Britney tries to talk to Dan. She thinks her biggest mistake was trusting him. Dan walks away while she tries to shoot mental death rays of hurt in his direction.
Shane and Joe talk. Joe declares that Shane is the only person he trusts — and he will vote however Shane wants him to vote. Joe, so obedient!
Time for the Chenbot to ask questions, none of them especially interesting. Jenn loves Danielle, Dan is glad that he’s alive… and he’s in debt to Jenn. Her saving him from the block was his 29th birthday gift! Personally, I think he should have asked for a cake. Shane talks about crying at Dan’s funeral. Boy, Shane is going to feel really stupid about that someday soon, I’m sure.
Thus far, I haven’t seen anything to indicate that Britney is staying.
Time for a package! We visit the Brigade, the guys who snowed Britney during her last season. Poor Britney. The guys agree that Britney’s high maintenance. It’s part of why they love her! Lane would like to wear Ian in his fanny pack so he’ll function as a tip calculator. That’s actually… not a bad idea. Enzo thinks Danielle is a stalker, and Shane is fairly ridiculous in his pink tank top. He’s also appalled at how backstabbish the Quack Pack is. The Brigade was honorable! And only backstabbed Britney! He thinks Britney has to just woman up and stay alive. The Brigade has faith in her. She couldn’t beat them, but jeez, this season’s array of dumbasses? How could she not win? Sigh.
Frank talks privately to the Chenbot about his final two deal with Dan. Frank says that if he can trust him, he’ll do it. But if not? He’ll turn on him. My concern is that when Dan betrays Frank, he’ll only realize it as he’s walking out the door. Frank hopes he can rope in Ian at some point, but he’s working to eliminate him next week anyway.
Time for pleading! Danielle loved her summer in the house. She loves Britney so much! Britney, who is dressed like Strawberry Shortcake, gives an Oscar speech. She isn’t egotistical enough to hold her own funeral (where’s Zingbot when you need him?), but after sending her love to her family and thanking her fans, she takes a moment to tell Dan, “You’ll always be Judas to me.” Dan doesn’t blink. Yes, Dan is very, very good at this game.
Time to evict. The voting is, sadly, predictable.
Dan votes to evict Britney. Duh. Oh, and he loves his wife.
Jenn votes to evict Britney.
Ian votes to evict Danielle.
Shane votes to evict… Britney. Nooooo!
So, Britney’s going home. Dammit.
Joe votes to evict Britney. As expected.
Dan really did mastermind this whole week. It’s impressive. Kinda crappy, weird and underhanded, but impressive. Did it really never occur to anyone that Dan was just pretending not to be in an alliance with Danielle? Seriously? Dan may be a mastermind, but he’s also playing with some pretty dumb hamsters.
Poor Britney. Screwed by the Brigade, screwed by the Quack Pack (or at least one part of it). She smiles, dispenses hugs all around, and walks out with her head held high. Time to talk to the Chenbot.
Britney tells the Chenbot that she can admire that Dan did what he had to do to get off the block, but she’s not happy about it. She declares that Dan is both pure genius and pure evil. Britney notes that her allegiance to Ian came back to haunt her, not that she regrets it. The Chenbot asks how she got blindsided AGAIN. Rub salt in a wound, Julie! Britney tried to always be paranoid this time, but Dan’s just plain good. The Chenbot says she did oust both Janelle and Boogie, so it seems she might have proven that she can play the game. Even Britney doesn’t seem convinced by this faint praise.
But what about the remaining hamsters in the Quack Pack? Britney tells the Chenbot that Ian needs to relax a little, and she suspects Shane will just follow someone else’s lead. He doesn’t realize he’s expendable. Britney, did you explain any of this to Shane while you were still in the house? Actually, she probably did. And all he heard was blah blah pink tank top blah blah tan blah blah hair.
Time for farewell wishes. Danielle is so sorry Britney had to leave! She’s her very best girlfriend! Totally didn’t mean to lie to her and stuff! Dan tells Britney he respects her as a player, and nothing was personal. And that is why Dan is so good at this game — that little bit of sociopath in him. Shane says this was the hardest decision he had to make. But Danielle hadn’t gotten the chance to play the game before! And he still has a shot at getting lucky! Ian feels like she’s an older sister to him. And he’s going to get that hairy orange beast. Britney had some pretty loving farewells, surprisingly.
Britney is off to the juror house. And three weeks remain until the winner is crowned!
So, everyone voted for the first eliminated house guest in the new HOH competition will receive a punishment. The game is basically holding on to a rope as it rotates. And get sprayed with yellow fake tan stuff. It’s the usual long slog — and it all boils down to who is most determined to win.
Who do you think wins HOH? Do you think Britney could have done something to stay in the house? Do you think Ian is going home sooner rather than later?
Honestly without Britney I probably won’t watch anymore. I will read about it but this season of BB has lost my interest.
Harsh.
The comedic force that is Brit has left the house, not sure if there is anyone who can pick up the slack.
Maybe they can just force Shane to speak, so we can laugh at him blathering on like an idiot.
I’m sad that Britney left the house, but got to admit that her eviction only highlighted the brilliance of Dan. We won’t laugh WITH Britney anymore but we still can laugh OF Joe and Jenn, right?
Well as Mayor Quimby once said “that was unexpected”.
I knew we couldn’t count on Joe to do the right thing. He followed Shane’s lead though and Brit got sent packing. I’m really surprised that Shane did that and of course he didn’t really explain himself very well at the end.
But no matter, Brit is gone. I like Brit and respect her game but I’m on team Frank and I don’t think he would survive long if she was there. I’m actually surprised she didn’t fight harder to stay in. Like Enzo said she needed to dry her tears and fight. Dan was just fighting for his life and she needed to do the same.
Cool to see the Brigade again. I’d like to see Enzo compete again.
So this is an important HOH comp. 98 lb Ian can probably hang on for a long time. Joe and Jenn went out early as expected. Dan and Danielle better dig deep. If Ian wins then Frank is back on the block. But if Ian loses he’ll most liely go home next.
Good stuff.
I forgot to mention Ian and his tantrum. What was that all about? Why was he getting so indignant? He was caught red handed with his treachery and he acts like a little cry baby. He should lay off the coffee.
Brit lost all ability to try to work a deal with Frank, when Ian blew up at him.
Though she didn’t need to in order to stay, I’m sure we’ll see more behind Shane’s decision/rationale (or lack their of) regarding keeping Danielle. As the recap pointed out, the entire funeral was a BS stunt, why does everyone believe Danielle and Dan aren’t working together?
And if Danielle is clearly lying about still working with Dan, than Shane shouldn’t be able to trust her at this point, and want to keep Dan instead.
Ian was pissed and threw his tantrum because he (and Brit) were being targeted as the ones that were coming after Frank, when really it was Ian/Brit/Shane/Dan/Danielle that were all part of that decision.
So while I can understand that Ian is pissed off because he sees it as unfair, which in a sense it is, because Frank could have been more mad at Shane/Dan/Danielle instead, he can’t go around and lose his mind and start arguments.
If you are angry and yelling, the message you are trying to convey is going to fall on deaf ears.
Ian really made a good point. Anyone who takes Frank to the end is an idiot, because he will win.
Therefore, Frank is an idiot for believing that Dan is somehow genuinely in a Final 2 deal with him.
But because he was yelling and pissed off, and making threats towards Frank too, it was pointless.
Frank was pissed at Ian because he was instrumental in getting Boogie and then Ashley voted out. He thought Ian was being controlled by the others but Dan told him it wasn’t so. Frank couldn’t take out Ian so Britney was the next best thing. All the others were just following along but Ian used to be part of Boogie’s group and so he gets the blame.
Ian knew the consequences. For being a student of the game he is making lots of mistakes. For one he should have kept his mouth shut after Boogie was voted out. He could have smoothed things over with him AFTER the game. He seemed to want to make sure Boogie knew it was him which is purely an ego thing. And now that he is getting indignant and having temper tantrums it makes him look worse. He should follow Dan’s example and be cool.
Ian should have stated the reason he went after Boogie was to get respect in the game, and from his alliance.
It’s CLEAR that both Boogie/Frank saw Ian as nothing more than a little child who they tolerated and told what to do.
Ian should have put it on them.
“Look you treated me like a child and a 3rd wheel, and the only way I was going to win this game was if I had the respect not just from you both (Frank/Boogie), but from the whole house, was to join an alliance where I was respected and valued.”
Because lets be honest, that is really why Ian flipped on Boogie/Frank.
But Ian needed to make the case that he didn’t do this out of the blue, and that Frank/Boogie left him no choice but to.
That would have been a good speech to make. From just watching the show edits it wasn’t that clear to me that Ian was being marginalized but people who watch the After Hours feeds have said that.
I have my own theory about Ian. He flipped because he wanted to be the one that took out a master player. If he had stuck with Froogie than he would have just been going along for the ride and not distinguish himself. Ian wanted to make a reputation for himself and he succeeded. I don’t blame him for that.
Also, it doesn’t hurt to hang out with a hot chick!
I don’t think it was as much of a “I’m going to make at least one huge move, for the sake of making a huge move” type thing when he took out Boogie.
It was clear that Brit and him grew tight, and would protect each other as best the could. He wasn’t getting that from Frank/Boogie who had greater ties to each other.
You don’t want to be the last person in an alliance, and you don’t want to be the only person in an alliance without a dedicated “partner” in that alliance.
He was both of those things in the Frank/Boogie alliance.
Nevermind how silly and weak a 3 person alliance is when the numbers in the house are 9/10/11.
Ian lost the game:
FIRST when he whispered those words to Boogie. He could just say nothing and tell Frankie he was following the numbers and that they were still allies. Frankie would understand. He could use what happened to Joe after Janelle’s eviction to illustrate his argument.
SECOND when he nominated Frankie instead of nominate someone else during the double eviction episode. If he had nominated two pawns, maybe Frankie wouldn’t have played the POV competition and could then be blindsided. If he had won, he could still say that he didn’t want to make another enemy so he nominated Ashley. He could have said that he never thought of her being eliminated instead of a major threat player.
In hindsight, Britney’s only possible move to stay in the house was to tell Frank about Dan’s plan of using both vetos if possible before Dan pulled his stunt.
Brit didn’t have to out the Quack Pack, she just could have pointed out that Dan is trying to convince Brit to win the veto, then pull off Danielle (Dan’s closest ally), so Ian could then pull off Dan (while keeping Brit safe too).
That would have built further trust with Frank, and probably poisoned the well with any potential deal between Frank and Dan.
If Britney did in fact end up winning the veto, then she still could have turned on Frank (which was always a temp alliance) and kept the Quack Pack together.
I thought Brit had the votes to stay in. It was Shane that screwed her and by extension Joe. Unfortunately that lunk head cannot string a sentence together so we missed his reasoning (as it were).
They would have had the numbers (Shane, Ian, Brit, Joe vs Frank, Dan, Jenn) and they had Frank at a disadvantage by having to opt out of the next HOH. Plus Jenn is not good at challenges. So I don’t understand Shane’s logic. Did he really feel sorry for Danielle after Dan’s act? That was really a masterstroke on his part.
I feel bad for Brit. She felt totally abandoned by Dan and he can be cold when he wants to. But Dan was saving his own life and needed her to go so he could get off the block.
Brit was making the same point I was making yesterday.
Dan its fine if you want to flip to the other side and completely screw over Brit and the rest of the Quack Pack.
But you don’t have to be a huge prick about it at the same time (with the fake funeral, tearing Danielle apart). Because that didn’t need to be part of his flipping honestly.
As for Shane, I think we can probably guess how things went down based on Brit’s comments about him to Julie in the interview.
Saying he is just being led, likely by Danielle now, and the whole, she deserves a shot at playing because its her first time was just a BS rationalization to try to pander for Brit’s jury vote.
The bigger statement was that “Shane doesn’t realize he’s expendable.”
If Shane stuck with Brit/Ian, than Shane is a vital to keep around for challenges in the athletic comps against Dan/Frank going forward. That makes his alliance mates unlikely to make a move against him, because they need him.
Falling in with Frank/Dan (via siding with Danielle), there is no reason for that alliance to keep Shane around, because they (Frank) already has the athletic comps on lockdown, and he’s clearly expendable.
Brit proved herself as a savvy strategist in my book, but you still along the way need some breaks to go your way to win the game.
Lets not forget that the CBS producers decided to introduce a second VETO the week that Dan (a fav of theirs) was on the block and the main target.
Agreed. I was ragging on Brit a few weeks ago but I’ve changed my mind based on talkback comments and understanding the game a bit more.
Brit played a good game and she could have gone further but she got caught in the Frank-Ian crossfire. If Ian hadn’t won the veto then he would have been Dan’s replacement. And after Ian left Frank probably would have worked with Brit.
Britney should have seen it coming. She saw how hard Dan was playing to win the competitions. Dan used his time in solitary to come up with a plan to save himself. Brit should have been planning at the same time.
Brit really didn’t seem to be working hard to save herself — though after Ian’s fit, it might have been impossible. But Shane really is too dim to be in the game at this point.
Shane is a total jerk for voting Britney out. She was the only interesting person to watch in the Big Brother house. Will miss her humor. Hope you don’t win, Shane, you back stabber and p.s. you are not as good looking as you think you are!