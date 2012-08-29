‘Big Brother’ recap: Can Dan get himself off the block?

So, as we head into yet another labyrinthine maze of backstabbing and trash talking, the game stands at Dan and Danielle perched precariously on the block, with Dan being Frank’s main target. This should be pretty cut and dried, right? I mean, the whole game can’t be turned upside down in a matter of days, can it? Like, Dan should just pack his stuff and look for his hair gel. Or not. This season seems to be a lot twistier than any other in recent memory, and alliances come together and crumble in the space of a single episode. Heck, we’ve had alliances on top of secret alliances, which is making “Big Brother” feel a little like a low I.Q. Roman play. Et tu, Dan?
Anyway, the current Quack Pack plan is to grab both POVs (Ian already has one) and yank both Dan and Danielle from the block. Britney thinks this is a great plan. She hopes that either she or Shane will win the POV competition, and thinks Dan has agreed to throw the game. Dan, however, has not agreed to throw the game. He trusts no one, so he couldn’t care less who goes home — as long as it’s not him. This does not bode well for Britney’s fabulous plan.
It’s time to pick players for the POV competition. Frank draws a name first and selects Shane. Danielle draws Britney. Dan has houseguest’s choice, so he chooses Jenn. Yeah, I guess Jenn seems slightly more promising than Joe to do just about anything other than cook. Or yell.
Before the game, Jenn forms a quick alliance with Frank. It’s like she just woke up and decided, hey, I’m in a game! Maybe I should play or something! Did she just realize you can’t sleep your way to the win?
Then, it’s time for the actual POV competition. It’s a Draw Something app challenge! Like charades or Pictionary, but with a cross-promotional angle! Luckily, it’s a little more than just a shameless plug. Each word earns points, but is linked to a punishment. So, there’s the added advantage of humiliation whether or not you win.
Britney needs Dan and Danielle to throw the competition. But as we know, Dan has no intention of doing that. Watch carefully, and you can see the moment when Britney realizes Dan isn’t playing along. Her face actually crumples a little. Don’t miss it.
Frank gets the first question, but he will have to dye himself green to take the points. The second question goes to Dan, and he has to eat appetizers featuring pigs ear, cow’s stomach, acorn jelly and fermented soybean. You know, in some restaurants that’s considered delicious.
Jenn gets the next point and has to burn her clothes. She has no problem doing that, and she’d go naked just to get into the competition. I think Jenn doesn’t realize that she could really keep sleepwalking through this particular part of the game, as she’s not on the block.
Britney gets the next point and has to be shackled to another houseguest of her choice She chooses Danielle. Danielle is flattered, but really, who else is Britney going to pick? Frank gets the next question, and must take a chum shower whenever an alarm sounds over the next 11 hours. They’ve only been playing for a half hour at most, and already the guy must reek.
Frank gets the NEXT point and must wear a carrot outfit for a week. Frank hopes he doesn’t have to suffer for no reason — and it certainly looks as if he’s positioned to win with a healthy lead over everyone else, including Dan. Dan is looking just as drawn and cranky as he did during the last POV competition, which suggests he’s going to start acting like a bratty fifth grader in five.. four… three…. Oh, he starts in a little early, even. When Frank gets the next question, the punishment is that he must take himself out of the next HOH competition. Dan sees an opportunity to make Frank paranoid. “You’re alone in this game,” he grumbles, inciting snarking on both sides. Dan does not show his best side when he thinks he’s going home. His wife must be so flattered.
Finally, Danielle gets a question right and her punishment is to be a human canvas. Jenn thinks Danielle looks adorable as she gets splattered with paint. I’m sure Danielle would be terrified to realize that a real live lesbian finds her adorable. That’s, like, harassment! Or something!
This is a really long challenge, isn’t it? I’m not sure who thought watching people watch people draw would be scintillating television, but I’m fairly sure that person is filing for unemployment right now.
Dan gets the next question — and must agree to a 24 hour solitary confinement. Britney is furious with Dan. HE told her he was going to throw the competition! He’d better take that solitary confinement, because that’s 24 hours during which Britney won’t be able to strangle him with her tiny little hands.
The sad thing? Shane’s supposed to be in this competition. Heck, he’s supposed to win it. And he hasn’t even buzzed in yet.
Britney pushes the buzzer, but doesn’t know the answer. Frank, feeling friendly, gives it to her. But because he cheated? And was, like, helpful and nice? He’s eliminated! I’m expecting the Gamemaster from “The Hunger Games” to appear and order a fire ball thrown at Frank or something. He had it in the bag. And now, horrifyingly, Dan is in the lead. Britney is worried she’ll be the replacement nominee. Her face crumples more.
Jenn gets the next question — for 11 points. The punishment? She has to eat slop for the rest of the summer. If she accepts the punishment, she will win the competition. Whoa. But she does it, because she has an alliance with Frank and she’ll do anything for her alliance of the last twenty minutes. Frank is thrilled, because this means Dan is going home.
But does it? Frank and Jenn celebrate. He’s not alone anymore! She’s a player! She has an alliance! Finally!
Dan goes into the pantry to cry. He loves his wife, coaching, and playing this game. It’s just too hard to think about going home! Dan needs hobbies. Hobbies other than getting weirdly attached to looking like a neurotic jerk on national television.
But there’s no time to cry (or really, there’s plenty of time to cry) because it’s time for Dan to start his 24 hours of isolation. He strolls around his disco paradise. I guess he has to listen to party music for twenty-four hours. Did he get a snack or anything? I hope he got a snack. We already knew he was acting cranky.
Time for Britney and Danielle to get shackled. They go to the bathroom in shackles. They go up and down stairs in shackles. They wear bikinis in shackles. Ho-hum.
Meanwhile, Frank has to take chum showers every time he hears a horn. Yuck. He is so over the chum bath! You think? Jeez. Frank has been so beaten up by this competition, I’m surprised the producers don’t just give him the $500,000 so he doesn’t sue them for post traumatic stress disorder.
Dan comes out of solitary confinement, and Britney thinks he’s acting like a zombie. He’s pale, freaked out and mute. He wants a house meeting to address the hamsters. What?
He’s sad. He’s having a “Big Brother” funeral. Oh, this is a bit much. He thanks Joe for teaching him how to be a dad. He thinks Shane is such a good dude. And Jenn is the first lesbian he’s ever met, and he appreciates how much she’s touched him. That’s exactly what he said. Insert your own joke here.
He tells Britney he connects with her. Ian reminds him of himself. Ian weeps. Britney weeps. Shane weeps. People are crying? This isn’t a REAL FUNERAL, small, soft-brained hamsters. Dan wants to apologize to Frank face-to-face in private. Huh. And finally, he tells Danielle he put his trust in her 100 percent. But she’ll never earn his trust back and she’s dead to him. Don’t ask him about it, because it’s over! Danielle blinks like Bambi’s mom. She never saw it coming!
Dan will be friends with everyone outside of the house, but this funeral was about the death of Dan the Player. He’s no longer playing? I think Dan has listened to loud music far too long. But Dan reveals in the interview room that he has come up with a master plan to get himself out of this mess! By getting himself institutionalized! Just kidding. Kind of.
Danielle freaks out after Dan’s cruel treatment of her. Jenn has no idea what he’s talking about! Britney and Shane wonder if he’s got an angle. Danielle doesn’t care. She’s hurt! Shane comforts Danielle as she sobs. How could he do this to her. He’s her coach! Or platonic boyfriend! Or something!
In the interview room, we learn Dan’s master plan has two steps. Step one: his funeral. Step two: talk to Frank and blow up the Quack Pack.
Ah. And here’s the twist for today.
Dan sits down with Frank and throws Ian under the bus. Frank is stunned! He thought Britney and Ian were his friends! Frank wants Ian out next. Dan suggests Britney is the more dangerous player. He’s sure Ian is tighter with Britney than she is with him. Frank thinks Shane might win the next HOH and he’d be okay, but now he thinks that won’t work, given the presence of the Quack Pack. Frank is giving Dan a LOT of points for revealing the Quack Pack, even though hey, Dan was PART OF the Quack Pack and is only revealing it because he’s in a tight spot. Which suggests he will throw anyone under the bus whenever he gets in a tight spot.
Dan tells Frank he’s never voted against him, and points out an alliance between the two of them would be entirely unexpected. Frank wonders if Jenn might use the veto on Dan so he, Dan, Jenn and Dan can have an alliance. And Joe, because hey, a vote’s a vote. Maybe Dan will take Frank to the final two! Oh, Frank.
Dan is shocked to realize he really means it — he could go to the final two with Frank! Dan actually seems surprised to think he can stick with an alliance for more than a week or two.
Next, it’s time for Dan to do damage control with Danielle. He was faking her out! See, everything’s okay! Danielle beats him with a pillow. “You broke my heart!” She pouts a little, just for good measure. “You humiliated me in front of the whole house!” She wants a forewarning next time!
Dan, eyes bugging out, shakes his head in horror. “No, because then you wouldn’t cry!”
So, Dan’s plan goes into effect. Frank works on Jenn and tells her about Ian’s backstabbing. Jenn is shocked! She just found out she was playing a game, and people have been backstabbing one another? This is lunacy! Will Dan keep her safe? She just needs Frank’s word!
Time for the veto competition. Ian does not use his power of veto, which we suspected. Now, it’s Jenn’s turn. Jenn uses her veto… on Dan. Britney looks a little worried. Frank tells Ian that since he can’t put him up, he’s putting up his closest ally — Britney. Britney looks a lot more worried. She was suspecting it could happen, but I’m not sure if she really thought it would.
Britney can’t take anymore! She’s so tired! Ian is gunning for Frank, which he was before anyway. Jenn’s thrilled that she made a big move. And Dan’s just amazed that he went from dead man walking to Lazarus. I’m amazed that anyone is even bothering with alliances, since final two gets battered about and tossed away like paper napkins at a Burger King. But I will say, the hamsters do keep you guessing, don’t they?
Do you think Britney can save herself? Do you think Ian will be next to go? Do you think Frank is headed for the final two after all?
I really like Danielle and Dan together but they remind me of Pinky and the Brain. She is all emotional while his mind is 100% focused in the game.
The most important thing here is that Dan and Danielle will remain secret allies but won’t be targets because they’ll be both alone.
After Britney’s elimination, Ian and Shane will go against Frank and vice versa. Everybody must be convinced by now that Jenn is not very intelligent so will not suspect they formed a new alliance.
Danielle and Jenn are perfect choices for Dan. I’d take them to the end with me as well because who would vote for them?? Especially Jenn. Frank will survive for a few weeks but I highly doubt he still has a chance to win it all.
Well, I gotta say. At least tonight’s episode was awesome.
“The most important thing here is that Dan and Danielle will remain secret allies but won’t be targets because they’ll be both alone.”
Disagree completely, everyone will know they are still working together.
They will realize that Jenn, Frank, and Dan have to be working together because of the veto use, and that Danielle would come with Dan too, because a 3 person alliance is far too weak to accomplish anything.
Possibly, I hope so, I hope so.
—
Another great episode. I’m still a relative newcomer to BB and its strategies so maybe others will have seen some of this coming.
Anyway I was blown away and happy to see things flipped on Brit and Ian. Frank may have a shot after all. I’m glad Jenn finally decided to play after 40 odd days. Dan may be a diabolical super-genius.
However it looks like its going to come down to Joe again and based on past experience I don’t expect him to be reliable. i see the votes as follows:
Dan (Brit)
Ian (Danielle)
Jenn (Brit)
Shane (Danielle)
Joe (???)
I have a feeling Joe will vote for Danielle. Brit and Ian will make him an offer he can’t refuse. I don’t think Dan’s fiction will work unfortunately. So then it’s going to be Frank, Dan and Jenn vs Shane, Brit and Ian.
It comes down to Chef freakin Boyardee again.
I think it is very possible that shane will keep danielle since they made a final two deal early on and he knows he can trust her. in which case Joe is not the deciding vote.
So Mulder, you impressed yet? Seriously though, that move was just absurdly good by Dan, and he covered absolutely every base ever. The funeral getting the house to an all-time high sympathy level towards Danielle to ensure that all your vote counting is for naught, because Britney is dead to rights, making that emotional speech to everyone such that no one suspects you and Frank are actually making a deal (not to mention telling everyone you’re giving up so they don’t worry about you game-wise anymore), and Dan’s tell the truth about all the lies you’ve told approach (obviously inspired by Dr. Will and Rob C) was pretty perfect with a player like Frank who you absolutely know will respond to this. See, this here is why Dan is such a great player, he can find out what everyone really desires, and give it to them. Frank, what does he want? He wants people to tell him the truth, because he wants to trust people (hence why he kept making deals with people that screwed him). Jenn, she doesn’t want to be seen as a floater coasting along, so let’s give her the opportunity to think she’s making a huge move, etc.
And honestly, this move is really no huge slight against Brit. Dan wasn’t wrong, she really did have every base covered and no one was going to put her up ever, but unfortunately, when you’re in the house with Dan Gheesling, sometimes playing really well just isn’t good enough.
Aya, I doubt Shane votes off Brit, remember he isn’t as keen on the showmance as Danielle is, and it’s pretty clear to everyone in the house (even after Dan’s stunt) that Danielle is tighter with Dan than Shane. Dan/Danielle have now clearly flipped and are coming after Brit/Shane/Ian, not sure why Shane would jump on the Frank/Jenn/Dan/Danielle train since he’d be a 5th wheel, and everyone else in the alliance would be paired up.
Mike, as Mulderism pointed out, it all depends on if Dan has Joe’s vote covered or not. It was great move that he was able to convince Frank/Jenn to saved him this week, but he’s going to be screwed going forward if he doesn’t have Joe’s vote.
If Danielle goes home, then Joe and everyone else in the house is clearly gunning for Frank/Jenn/Dan, only Frank is out of HOH comps for at least the next 2 weeks. Dan/Jenn don’t really have good odds to win HOH if they are going against Shane/Brit/Ian/Joe (Joe/Jenn cancel out each other uselessness).
If Brit goes home, then he’s in a good spot, but a lot is going to hinge on winning the next HOH competition.
Not sure why the funeral thing was necessary, it was done to make everyone in the house turn on him. But wasn’t that going to happen when he spilled the beans on the Quack Pack and flipped to Frank’s side?
It’s not like his funeral speech got Frank to want to join up with him, it was clearly his revealing of the Quack Pack.
It was just cruel and unecessary, especially when he KNEW it was going to completely break Danielle emotionally. The same result could have occurred without doing that.
Frank is pretty dumb for allowing Dan to talk him into taking him off the block. I understand that he’s searching for people to work with going forward in the game, but DESEPERATE people on the block will DO/SAY anything to the HOH of the week to keep their ass in the game.
I think Brit can save herself, because she can still stay by Joe’s vote, or by convincing Frank/Jenn that this is further proof that Dan is only in it for himself, can’t be trusted, and he’ll break alliances as soon as he’s in a tight spot.
Ian won’t be the next to go, it will be Dan or Frank.
Frank is not headed to the final 2, not with him giving up an HOH comp, and not being able to play HOH for the next two weeks straight.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Had Frank kept Dan on the block and got him out, all that would have accomplished was getting revenge. I’m glad that the focus is now on getting Brit out because this is their only chance probably. I think Joe will screw them over though and I really can’t see Shane keeping Danielle over Brit.
Yes Mike – VERY impressed! This game is a lot more interesting to me than Survivor.
Mulderism – I think what makes it sometimes more interesting than Survivor, is that because power shifts every week, no one is usually on top for long.
Wouldn’t it be a better potential play for Frank to try to work with Brit/Ian/Shane in the next few weeks? Rather than Danielle/Dan/Jenn? Since the later is more likely to win HOHs?
Either potential alliance is eventually going to turn on him, but maybe he can make a “safe for two weeks” deal with Brit/Ian/Shane.
Frank should realize that anytime anyone extends their hand to him “final 2 deal” he should know they completely full of BS, because there is no way ANYONE wants to sit with him in the final vote.
It has been a great season so far (especially because there is no Rachel and Brandon). But I don’t believe Big Brother is more interesting than Survivor. I strongly disagree.
—
If Shane somehow believes that Britney and Danielle are both allies of him, he can vote against Britney. If you get to the final 2 with Danielle, you’ll win (unless you’re Joe or Jenn). Britney however is one of the most likeable players. Plus: I believe that Danielle won more competitions than Britney – a good argument to keep her around. After all, she won’t nominate him if she stays and wins HOH.
Well Dan said he doesn’t think he’d win a jury vote anyway since he has already won before. He just loves the game and wants to go as far as he can. If you can believe that then you’re probably safe.
Frank probably should have turned down the punishment of opting out of the HOH comp. He seems to be thinking short term but I guess he’s always hanging by a thread.
Frank is a pretty loyal guy so I can’t see him jumping ship to Shane/Ian/Britney (Shitney). Either alliance is a risk. Right now he is basically putting all his trust in Dan so they really need to work on Joe.
@SAULO. ?? I don’t understand. Why *wouldn’t* Shane believe that Brit and Danielle are his allies? They have been since day 1.
Saulo – Don’t you find though that the last few seasons have been pretty boring due to the fact that large tribal alliances stick together through the entire merge process, and it’s all pretty rote/predictable to the end.
Mulderism – Dan’s line about not believing he can win another vote is complete BS. If anyone in the game believes that then deserve to go home. “I made it to the finals even though I won before and had a huge target on my back” = final votes from people.
I see Britney be able to convince Dan is the bigger threat, and that Dan really was coming after him multiple times (it wasn’t just Ian flipping).
Ian/Britney/Shane (Shitney) is no good, I vote for “IBS” way better!
Jobin, if you think the funeral was unnecessary, the move really went over your head. The reason the funeral worked was for a multitude of reasons. First of all, him going off on Danielle accomplished multiple things. It got Shane and Britney so intensely focused on Danielle’s emotional well-being that they didn’t have a chance to think “hey, Dan is talking to Frank upstairs… wonder what they’re talking about.” Two, it let Frank know that Dan was clearly against Brit, Danielle, and Shane, which made his alliance attempt more believable (and it needed to be, given how virulent enemies they were before the veto). Basically, it functioned as outstanding misdirection. A lot of the difficulty of making big moves on both BB and Survivor is that people are always watching the person that is the next target most closely, so if Dan basically sets up this ruse where he knows he’s done, and he’s just going to fall on his sword, then it gives him the most opportunity to make a big move.
@MULDERISM “I don’t understand. Why *wouldn’t* Shane believe that Brit and Danielle are his allies?” I was talking about Danielle. I believe his alliance with Dan will be kept secret for a while after the hilarious Funeral play. But @JOBIN said that they’ll find out about their new alliance with Jenn and Frank. I answered to that, basically. If Danielle became part of a new alliance, it means that she is going to abandon the Quack Pack, right? And that would include Shane. But like I just said, I think Dan and Danielle will still pretend to be apart.
@JOBIN Speaking about Survivor, the problems of some previous seasons, IMO, were due to the past players who returned. People didn’t get rid of them because they were afraid to make a big move. That can also explain all the awesomeness of BB14, since they’re not thinking twice before voting out Janelle and Boogie and now Dan and Britney.
But Survivor is still way more complex and entertaining than Big Brother. Survivor will always be a favorite of mine: I’ve watched since season 9 and my favorites are Heroes vs. Villains, Gabon, China, Micronesia, Panama and Pearl Islands.
Have I mentioned before that I LOVED the Shitney acronym??? It’s really great.
Jeez, poor Britney! Screwed over yet again. I was really pulling for her. Hopefully they can find a way to get Joe’s vote and keep her because boy is Danielle essentially useless. Has no mind of her own in this game.
It’s interesting because I just can’t bring myself to like Dan or Frank and yet, considering what they’ve both now done, I also can’t help but hugely respect them and see that they’re probably most deserving to win.
Frank deserves to win if only for surviving all these attempts to get him out.
I’m not sure the Quack Pack is quite dead yet.
Picture this: If Britney goes home, Dan grabs Danielle for a meeting with Shane and Ian, where he makes this speech: “Once Jenn won the veto, one of the Quack Pack was going home. And if that had to happen, at least I managed to get rid of the one person who was the biggest threat to the four of us in the end game. Now, the four of us still have the majority, and Frank can’t play in the next two HOH competitions, which means it’s the four of us vs. Jenn and Joe for HOH. We can win those, and we’ve got two more shots at Frank.”
And if it’s Danielle who goes home, same speech, but “…I’ve gotten rid one of the person least likely to win an HOH competition for us, so we’ve got an ever better shot to get of Frank in the next two HOHs.”
Keith,
The problem is that Dan threw his alliance under the bus, backed up over it, then drove the bus over it again.
He’s already proved by his actions that being in an alliance with him is a one way street for Dan.
They have to say to themselves, first Dan sacrificed Danielle to save himself for another week, next time it might be me who gets sent home because of Dan.
That should actually be Britney’s main point to Frank before the final vote tonight.
“I did what I had to do to save myself” is the EASY part of the flip-flop; staying in the house is the single most important goal for any player, and everyone understands that.
I’m not saying that going back to the QP would be easy, but geez, who would have thought when the show started last night that Dan would talk Frank, who hates him more than anyone in the house, into getting him saved from elimination? Next to that, regaining the trust of Shane and Ian should be child’s play.
At this stage in the game I don’t think it would be wise to switch alliances again. Frank and Dan’s best bet would be to get Joe on their side to get Brit out. Joe is the swing vote so Shitney/IBS will be working on him too. Dan should be able to come up with something.
Keith,
Frank saving Dan at the start of last night wasn’t likely.
But had you told me Dan would have spilled every detail about the Quack Pack that made all members of it look like they were against Frank, yet he gets the “I’m telling you the truth about it, so don’t hold it against me” immunity, I would have said that Frank pulling Dan off the block could have been likely.
Everyone understands the goal is self preservation, but you usually can’t flip flop IMMEDIATELY. You have to stay with your new alliance for a week or two, then when the dust settles and there are less players, new alliances are created from whoever is left.
Dan’s awesome move singlehandedly saved this season for me. I was about to call it quits because it was so boring, and then BAM! Amazingness.
I haven’t seen this great of a move on BB in ages, possibly ever. I can’t help but be entirely impressed by Dan pulling this off, because I don’t think anyone else could have been able to.