‘Big Brother’ recap: Can McCrae save himself?

It’s a special eviction episode of “Big Brother”! And “Big Brother” winner Ian is back! It’s chaos, people! Quick, run into the streets and knock over a liquor store! BURN SOMETHING! It’s crazy! Oh, wait. Sorry, there have just been so many “special” episodes of “Big Brother” I’m starting to feel a little faint from the non-stop adrenaline pump.
Spencer is HoH, and as we know, Gina Marie and McCrae are on the block. Gina Marie weeps and rends her clothing in an attempt to make McCrae think she’s the target instead of him. Um, sure. Spencer thinks she’s laying it on a little too thick, and though I understand why everyone is trying so, so hard to convince McCrae he’s safe, I just think they may better use that time sorting socks or, alphabetizing the canned goods or something.
Of course, the Exterminators do know that despite all their efforts McCrae could win the veto, and that leads to uncomfortable questions. “So, if McCrae does get the veto, who will you put up as a replacement nominee, Spencer?” “Judd!” he says, WAY too quickly. Judd’s a little pissed Spencer never even considers putting up Andy. I’m not sure, if I was picking someone to take to the final two, if I would choose Andy or Judd. Both are well-liked, though I guess Andy is a little more uncoordinated in physical challenges.
Judd finishes up his torturous workout regimen, and Gina Marie and McCrae are allowed to put away the friendship bracelet now that McCrae has learned WAY too much about her menstrual cycle.
Time to assure McCrae he’s safe even though he isn’t! Andy doesn’t give a shit about losing either Gina Marie or Judd. Okay, I’m interpreting a bleep here, but I think that’s a pretty accurate reading. Spencer and Andy flap their lips, but McCrae knows it’s crap. You can NEVER relax through a veto competition at this point if you’re on the block — and even if you aren’t. This lesson will be hammered home shortly.
Finally, it’s time for the Veto Competition, and fittingly enough everyone gets superhero costumes because… well, because the hot dog and fish costumes are probably all worn out. Ian, the winner of season 14, floats down from the sky, says a few words, watches the competition, then leaves. Thanks for dropping in, Ian! God forbid you offer insight or analysis!
Anyway, the hamsters have to fly back and forth between a buzzer and a puzzle board, and get back to the buzzer every 20 seconds or risk their board becoming de-magnetized.
McCrae is REALLY close to winning, then doesn’t get back to the buzzer in time and loses his entire puzzle. Judd is losing his cool. He decides to drop out and coach Andy through the competition. Spencer thinks Judd is being an idiot, as he should be helping him and not Andy. Judd, even if you screw up, never give up! Bad form!
And then, McCrae wins it. Well, we knew that was likely. This seems like one of those challenges that exists in McCrae’s wheelhouse, and clearly, Judd wasn’t trying very hard. The Exterminators are sweating already. It’s time for them to turn on one another.
Gina Marie goes to talk to Spencer. What’s going to happen? WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN? Spencer says he’s going to be honest with her — he wants her to stay over Judd. And not because she wraps her legs in plastic wrap and wears a towel over her haunches. That’s just a bonus. No, he’s pissed that Judd quit trying during the veto, and I can’t blame him for that. Gina Marie is pissed! She’s more worthier than Judd, to use her words!
Next, Judd. Spencer assures Judd he wants him to stay. Judd suggests he put up Andy. Uh, no, Spencer says. Because Andy is so lousy at challenges? Judd decides he’s going to start raising hell. He goes into the kitchen and knocks stuff over. He paces. He snorts. He’s so mad! He flips off the camera. Glad he can’t go out and knock over a liquor store!
It’s a shame to see Judd go home so soon after getting a second chance to play the game. I would think he’d be able to keep his cool in part because he got a break from the tension of the “Big Brother” house. Having a fit seems to be a tradition on “Big Brother,” but I hate to see him do this and I can’t see any upside, unless he wants to prove to the folks back home he shouldn’t be allowed a gun license.
The veto ceremony. McCrae uses the veto on himself, and Spencer picks Judd as the replacement nominee. Everything we expected, blah blah blah. The ceremony is almost over — then Judd jumps up and says he has something to say. He tells McCrae he was an ally, but then he felt McCrae was a part of the reason he was sent home, so he came into the house and decided to go after him and he’s still after him. What? Even Gina Marie thinks he’s stupid for doing this, because he’s definitely not getting one of the two votes he needs. Le sigh.
Time for the live eviction ceremony. McCrae and Andy will be voting. Gina Marie addresses her housemates. She thinks her fellow hamsters are family forever and ever. Wow, those are some hot pink heels! Judd tells Andy and Spencer he’ll take them to the final three. Oh, and he tells McCrae he’s gunning for him. Stop talking, Judd. It’s just unsettling at this point, because I think you think this is game play and it’s kinda more like shooting yourself in the foot.
Andy votes to evict Judd.
McCrae votes to evict Judd.
So, Judd’s going home. Gina Marie cries. Judd tells McCrae he put something in his Bible. Oh, THAT sounds intriguing!
Julie Chen, of course, asks exactly that question — what DID he whisper? Nothing about the game, just something to encourage him. Seriously? Oh, come on! That’s absolutely no fun. He also tells Julie he’s rooting for Gina Marie to win. She’s an awesome game player and very loyal, which is something he wouldn’t have said a few weeks ago.
Do you regret betraying Elissa? Nope! Judd thinks working with her is impossible. “You can be on her side one minute and she’s your target the next!” Have fun with her in the jury house!
Why do you think you got bounced tonight, Judd? Judd thinks the other Exterminators trust Gina Marie more than him.
Goodbye messages. Gina Marie sends love. Spencer apologizes. McCrae also apologizes. Andy cries. He’s so proud to have been an Exterminator with him! Judd laughs. He’s never seen a guy cry so much. Well, that’s true.
Before Julie sends him packing, Judd says he just hopes the girls don’t scratch his eyes out in the jury house. Definitely a possibility! They’re bored AND they’ve had time to sharpen their nails!
Time for the HoH Competition! This is a big deal competition, of course. Whoever wins this is safe into the final three, and you certainly can’t say that for anyone without the HoH at this point. It’s called Before or After, and requires that each hamster determine if an event happened before or after another event.
Everyone gets the first question right. Gina Marie is the only one who gets the second one right. The third question everyone gets right. Everyone gets the fourth question right. Everyone gets the fifth question right. McCrae is the only one to get the sixth question right. THE LAST QUESTION. Andy is the only one to get the sixth question right. A three-way tie! Andy wins. This should be fun! I expect vacillating, waffling and tears. Lots and lots and LOTS of tears.
Who will Andy nominate? Who are you rooting for? Who do you think is next to go?
Andy will put up McCrae and GM. If McCrae loses POV then he goes home.
If McCrae wins POV then he has a choice to make. Who can he beat? He would be smart to send GM home.
It really irritates me that Elissa will win America’s favourite houseguest due to the Brachel army.
I hate Rachel and still found myself rooting for Elissa was she a strategic genius? Absolutely not… But in this season of scum bags I found her oddly endearing and despite her being related to Rachel I would vote for her if I wasn’t Canadian.
If Andy comes in third and then has to watch Elissa walk away with fan favourite that will leave me marginally satisfied.
His diary room sessions have always annoyed me but he took whining and complaining to a new level in his sessions tonight.
Fan favourite on BB and Survivor hardly ever boils down to who played really well and got screwed over despite their efforts. It almost always comes down to who the majority identified with and enjoyed watching, and yes that is quite often manipulated by editing.
But after reading about what went down in he live feeds I can’t help but root for Elissa. Her enduring Amanda’s insanity with the dignity she did alone earns her the fan fave cash in my mind.
Watching the exterminators dissecting the age of her child and judging her for it without actual details left a sour taste in my mouth, Gina Marie referring to her 8 year old as a dirt monkey left me enable to chuckle at her edited antics on the aired show.
I’ve been reading that Andy has been pleading with America via the live feeds to “pleeeeeease, pleeeeease don’t give that bitch fan favourite… You caaaaaaaan’t.” Is disgusting to me.
So I can’t speak for anyone else who could actually vote, but I can tell you that my choice of Elissa for fan favourite has nothing to do with Rachel and everything to do with how she wound up being treated and misunderstood. Is that reason to vote for her to gt the money? The money is for fan favourite, and in this season of assholes I wound up finding Elissa the only person I could like.
Judd’s reliance on the c word and telling a woman to shut the fuck up lost him my personal vote.
Incidentally, you CAN vote as a Canadian. I’m Canadian and just voted for Aaryn to win.
Why Aaryn? Well for one thing she was my favorite player in the latter half of the season. She came back from an almost sure eviction to getting into a strong alliance with Helen and caused the eviction of a lot of players that were against Helen and/or Amanda. And she was a competition beast. The only reason she left when she did was because Elissa wanted her out on a personal level. This ensured Elissa’s demise soon after.
There’s no way Aaryn will win but I’ve done my part. There’s no other player I feel particularly inclined to vote for.
As for Elissa, well she will almost certainly win. Rachel is campaigning to her minions who will make sure Elissa wins in a landslide. And that’s not fair. Elissa wouldn’t even be on the show if it wasn’t for Rachel. I doubt Elissa even applied for the show. She doesn’t deserve to be there. She doesn’t even want to be there. I hope she fades to obscurity as soon as the show is finished. Yes, she endured a lot of insults from the houseguests but that doesn’t change the other facts. She’s a tool for production.
Of the remaining HG’s, my vote if for GM. She is going to have a tough time if she makes it to final three. Apparently she tore open her knee pretty bad at the POV comp and she broke a toe earlier. The last HOH comp is an endurance one so I don’t know how she’ll compete.
McCrae has been hiding behind Amanda this whole season. Maybe he can earn my respect in the last week but I doubt it.
Spencer is a vile person.
Andy is the ultimate floater. His only skill was making sure he was present in every ongoing conversation.
Mulderism,
I still don’t get why you think Aaryn was so great. Her decisions were constantly made for her by Helen. Sure she won 4 HOHs, but all she did was what Helen told her too.
Take away a few HOH wins, and she’s the same player as Elissa. Non-strategic, good in challenges, but not long for this game.
Also, I think you are discounting the fact that Aaryn remaining in the house had a lot to do with how awful she was to everyone at the start of the game.
I base my who should win based how they have played the game strategically anyway. Since the challenges are usually rooted heavily in luck, and very rarely are based on skill/athleticism/endurance ability.
Based on strategy:
1) Andy – Not sure how he’s considered a floater. He’s respondsible for sending Helen and Amanda home, the two “powerful” people who were in the house.
2) McCrae – Can make a case he was involved in getting out Helen, and was running the house with Amanda. But it’s unclear how much it was he was pulling the stings, since they were a pair. Clearly is a student of BB though, so I give him the strategic benifit of the doubt.
3) GM – Nominated Amanda and McCrae, but by that point in the game that was everyone’s next move. Floated along doing Aaryn’s bidding, who was doing Helen’s bidding, so a 2nd-level floater/puppett who floated along long enough to end up in a final 4 deal by virtue of not being Amanda/McCrae or the very hated Elissa.
4) Spencer – Ultimate floater, weekly pawn, could see through Amanda’s BS etc but never had any power or any strategic alliance to do anything about it, until he floated into the exterminators.
Well I guess you could say I’m damning with faint praise. Nobody this season has blown me away with their gameplay.
Like I said, Aaryn brought herself back from dead man walking to having a shot at the final four. Maybe that’s a stretch but I think she would have lasted longer if Elissa hadn’t put her up for revenge. And are you saying that Aaryn was kept around because she wouldn’t win a jury vote based on her earlier behaviour?
I used to be confused by the term ‘floater’. I first heard the term from Rachel “floater’s get your life vests” Reilly and I thought it meant a player that stayed under the radar and didn’t do anything. But this season I learned the proper BB definition is a player that ‘floats’ from power base to power base.
And that seems to fit Andy’s play. It’s a viable strategy but not one that I admire. And I don’t think he’s going to get a lot of jury votes.
Aaryn got out big players too and took the blame for it. I give her my support for getting blood on her hands at the risk of losing the game.
But isn’t that a knock against Aaryn gameplay? She had multiple HOHs, and never was able to get our her biggest enemy in the house, Elissa, because she was always doing Helen’s bidding.
I’m not saying that she was just kept around because of her early racist behavior. But I think it factored into some of the voting. Remember it was either Aaryn or Kaitlin who were up on the block, both were athletic enough to win challenges (Kaitlin probably more so), but Aaryn’s awfulness turned her into a “we can get her out later” type.
I guess Floater has since been transformed in my mind to players who float through the game without making their own strategic decisions. Andy though was always in the decision making part of whatever alliance he was in.
Andy is more the “playing both sides of the house” than a floater. Usually when you do that, you are immediately sent home because everyone in the house is bitter because you are the fulcrum of the house and have too much deciding power in the game.
I don’t see how Aaryn took the blame for it. Who targeted her for putting up people? She never felt any reprecussions of anyone she put up. No one was every saying, I’ve got to get Aaryn out (besides Elissa, but that was for social hatred, not gameplay hatred).
I know everyone’s speeches were BS, but EVERY Aaryn speech was “This isn’t my decision, the house wants this done, if i dont do what they say, I go home….” Granted she might have been able to spin that at the end, as being a ruse so people wouldn’t hold her respondsible.
Remember Aaryn only went home, because Elissa was an idiot and didn’t go after Amanda/McCrae directly. Meaning even to Elissa, who was the only person even thinking of targeting Aaryn, wanted to go after Amanda/McCrae instead.
Yeah, but as you said, Elissa was an idiot. She put up Aaryn for revenge, not to further her gameplay. On the other hand, Aaryn wasn’t targeting Elissa in the latter part of the season even though she didn’t like her. Whoever Aaran was following, at the end of the day the targets went home.
Her game was cut short before we could see how she would have fared once Helen and Amanda were gone.
Again, damning with faint praise. Not a lot of talent to pick from this season.