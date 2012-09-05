‘Big Brother’ recap: Frank thinks he can trust Dan – but can he?

So, I’m guessing Dan’s Machiavellian plan to race willy-nilly into the “Big Brother” winner’s circle while all the other housemates thank him for taking the money and kicking them to the curb remains solidly in effect. The only hamster who could potentially throw a wrench into Dan’s evil genius master plan is Frank, who’s never met a veto competition he doesn’t like. I’m hoping Frank can win tonight’s game, if only to wipe that smug little grin off Dan’s face.
We pick up where we left off last week — with Frank and Jenn on the block. Frank thinks Ian has to grow up, as he’s taking this revenge thing altogether too personally. Jenn is going to fight to stay in the house, which is remarkable considering that she only started playing a week or so ago. Dan can’t believe everyone is so stupid! They totally don’t see that he’s RUNNING the place! And all of them! Dan needs a waxes mustache to twirl.
Many whispered conversations take place, none of them particularly insightful. Jenn is worried about going home! Danielle assures her that Frank is the real target. Jenn is still nervous! Welcome to the game, floater!
Meanwhile, Frank isn’t too nervous. After all, he and Jenn are in an alliance with Dan and Danielle! If just one of them gets POV, they’re golden! Then, Joe will go home! Oh, Frank. Why is he trusting Dan or Danielle? Or anyone, for that matter? This guy has been stabbed in the back more than a mafia snitch.
In the HOH room, Joe talks to Ian, as he needs to know what the agenda is. Ian doesn’t see any reason to come up with an elaborate lie for a floater like Joe, so he admits that he’d be a replacement should Jenn or Frank get off of the block. Joe is surprisingly calm about this, and I’m thinking he wouldn’t be terribly sad about going home and being able to cook in his own kitchen. He has a whole family of his own to yell at, after all.
Frank is worried that Dan could be the replacement vote. Dan thinks this is just too funny, as Frank is worried about him and he isn’t keeping that final two deal at all! Dan hopes he can get Frank to throw the veto competition. Oh, please, does Dan. There’s evil and then there’s mean, and I think you’re crossing over.
Dan kisses up to Ian by playing with stuffed animals with him. On national television. In case you weren’t sure if Dan really wanted to win this, there you go. He tells Ian his brother-in-law has OCD., as he thinks that might be Ian’s problem. Ian is not the least bit insulted to be told he acts like someone who needs medication. Ian doesn’t take it and has never been formally diagnosed with anything, but he thinks he’s more ADHD than OCD. He needs to move constantly, or, as he puts it, he has a bounce. I suspect Dan is just gathering information to use against Ian later, but Ian is so touched! Dan genuinely cares about him! It’s at moments like this that I’d like to give some of the hamsters a hard shake. Where has all the paranoia gone? Sing it if you know it, by the way.
Time to pick the players for the veto competition. Frank and Jenn are obviously playing, as is Ian. But now, who else is going to play? Really, almost everyone. There just aren’t that many people left. Still, Frank has his fingers crossed that Dan and Danielle will play. Yeah, the odds are pretty good, Frank. But news flash, these people ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDS. Anyway, names are drawn. And yes, Dan and Danielle are going to play. Joe is also going to play. Shane is the only one who isn’t going to play. Not exactly the most dramatic draw ever, really.
Jenn tells Frank she can’t eat or drink anything, because she’s eating slop. And, you don’t exactly snack away your problems when you have mushy oatmeal substitute as your only food group. She’s depressed. She doesn’t want to play against Frank! Frank says they just need to hope Dan or Danielle wins the veto. Oh, Frank!
Frank needs to share his worries with Dan. He is concerned that if he wins the POV, Dan will be his replacement. He thinks Dan should try to win the veto to use on Jenn. Dan nods calmly, while inside he’s jumping up and down like a five-year-old on a new mattress.
Time for the veto competition. There’s cows, pigs, corn… and a UFO. Joe feels like he’s at home, except for the UFO. I’d suggest that Joe, of all people, would be a likely candidate to get a visitor from a little green man, as he looks exactly like one of those guys you see on History Channel specials on the topic.
The veto competition is a memory game based on what the hamsters know about their evicted former housemates. It’s also combined with stickiness and a ramp climb, just to make it interesting. Or, at least watchable.
Danielle is eliminated first. Ian is eliminated next. Not that he cares too much. After Ian, Joe is out. Then Jenn is out. It’s down to Dan and Frank. Hey, Frank? Notice that Dan is fighting really, really hard to win? Really, really hard? Like someone with an agenda?
Danielle and Ian are SO tired of Frank saving himself all the time! It’s like he’s a really good player or something! Anyway, Frank, after hemming and hawing about whether or not he should throw the veto competition (I am fairly sure the producers of “Big Brother” scripted these moments so viewers at home could shake their heads in disbelief), Frank decides he needs to win the competition. Yes! Duh!
But in the end, Dan wins it. Frank’s now a walking dead man. That doesn’t mean Dan is going to let Frank know he’s going to stab him in the back, however. So what can he do to get his way without looking like a bad guy (we all know that looking like a bad guy is Dan’s sneaky bad guy version of kryptonite) He can use the veto on Jenn, lest everyone know he has a final two deal with Frank. Yes, that’s it. Frank thinks that’s such a smart idea!
Please pause for a moment to smack your head against something solid, which will distract you from the utter gullibility of the non-Dan hamsters. Ready? Let’s get back to the game. Or rather, Dan’s evil genius plans to run it.
Dan decides it’s time to manipulate Ian. Gee, Ian, if I use the veto, who should you put up (Joe)? Should I use the veto (yes)? Gosh, should I use it on Jenn or Frank (Jenn)? What? You heard my Subliminal Man imitation? Nah, little old me? I’m just nice guy Dan, who loves you despite your raging ADHD and affection for stuffed animals!
Frank and Dan talk in the bathroom, but it’s hard to concentrate when we have to watch Dan put in his contact lens. Yeah, he doesn’t look like something on a rerun of “Bones” or anything. Yeek.
It’s time for the veto meeting. Guess what happens? Dan uses the veto on Jenn, Ian pretends to be angry (he almost giggles) and puts Joe on the block, and Dan is thrilled! He manipulates everyone into doing his bidding without them realizing he’s manipulating them at all, and he gets to stab the toughest player left in the game without getting blood on his hands. And we know how much Dan likes to have clean hands! I’m really hoping a few hamsters wake up and try to flip the game on Dan, or the next few weeks are going to be awfully boring.
On Thursday night we’ll be treated to another double eviction. We just need to find out what Dan wants to do, as right now it seems pretty clear his will will be done.
Do you think Frank can save himself? Do you think anyone will realize Dan is ruling the house? Who do you think is going to win?
I wonder if Dan has ever heard of Russell Hantz? How did being a lying douchebag work out for him??
I give Dan credit for pulling himself off the block last week. I take all my respect back (and then some) for being a lying sack of shit. I have never seen anyone lie to someone’s face like he has.
How does he possibly expect to win? Don’t the jurors get to watch the show in the jury house?
If he makes it to the end and the jurors reward him then I will have lost all faith in humanity.
It’s a game
Yes, I was being a bit hyperbolic.
Still, I don’t see how Dan can hope to win a jury vote.
I agree….Dan is a disgusting piece of shit
Mulderism,
Lying to further yourself in the game can be explained to the jury as the only way “I was able to stay in game, and put you in jury.”
But the uneccessary lying in Dan’s game just doesn’t make sense to me. The funeral stunt was pointless, his spilling the beans on the quack pack got Frank/Jenn on his side, not making Danielle cry for sport.
It’s pretty clear that CBS wants Dan to win, from how “amazing” they’ve been calling his game play.
Personally, I think you need to grade his game on a scale of the intelligence of who he’s playing against, because there are some real idiots and awful players in this bunch.
I understand you need to lie sometimes to get further in the game. I’m okay with that.
But when someone swears on his wife or dead grandfather that he’s telling the truth in order to get ahead, well that’s crossing the line.
I wish i could parachute into the BB house (ala Truman Show) and warn Frank that Dan is lying to him. The poor guy is too naive and trusting. I wish he had followed his gut and voted Dan out when Boogie was still around.
Swearing on _____ over swearing on ______ never is more or less crossing the line for me. It’s all just BS, used to “prove” you aren’t lying.
I’m desensitized to it at this point because it’s just become and overused cliche that pops up all time in these reality shows.
The other part to me is its a “doth protest too much” type of situation. If you have to make all these ridiculous claims that you are swearing on X, Y, Z, you basically holding up a blinking sign admitting you are usually a liar (and can’t be trusted) because you have to make these grand proclamations just so someone will believe you.
It’s pretty odd that Frank is SOOO trusting. Usually its the opposite and players are uber-paranoid of everyone and everything.
Personally, my favorite strategic moves is when people play on other people’s paranoid to turn them against someone. Sadly there haven’t been any real “so and so is coming after you” whispers this season.
Really? We’re doing the ‘bad competition’ argument again? We literally just did this on the last season of Survivor. It’s an interesting coincidence that the worst competition always seems to show up when it’s Dan, Will, Kim, JT/Stephen, Cirie, Boston Rob, Russell, or the like in the game. It couldn’t possibly be that most seasons have a bunch of fools, but it takes really good players to exploit that, right? The same argument I made defending Kim last season applies here as well. 95% of the people who play these games (and in real life) are what professional gamblers like to call ‘fish,’ i.e. easy marks. It’s the exact reason dictatorships exist in real life, because people are easily swayed by a good bit of charisma. And I like to think I’m not a fish, but I’ve listened to some interviews Kim has done since her season, and I can’t say with certainty I wouldn’t be falling on my sword along with the rest of those clowns on One World because she’s just that charismatic and charming, and I think the same applies to most really great players, like Dan this season.
@Mulder: Dan’s actually a big Survivor fan… I know your question was rhetorical, but still, the point stands. On a more salient note, it’s more about how you’re perceived to the people in the game than what you do. People within the game on Samoa and HvsV hated Russell because he was openly a dick to people. Yet plenty of people lied their asses off just as much as Russell and won: Kim, Boston Rob (the last time), Todd, Brian, Hatch, etc. If you want to win the game, it’s a pretty simple calculation for the jury. Who would they rather give 1 million dollars to? Even for amazing players like Heidik, Kim, Dr. Will, Todd, etc. it wasn’t about their gameplay, as much as about them being the answer to that question. Russell makes it so that he won’t be the answer, whereas plenty of other people that play underhanded games, including Dan the first time around, put themselves in a spot where they are the most likable option left at the end.
Kim with the dreamy blue eyes? I would be hypnotized for sure…
—
Once Frank goes to the jury house and learns what happened he is sure to whip the other jurors into a frenzy. I really doubt Brit and Ashley would vote for Dan. Jenn will probably be the second eviction tonight so that’s 4 votes already.
Of course it depends on who he takes to the finals. Joe and Jenn would be his best bets. He’d probably lose against Danielle, Ian or Shane.
It definitely seems to be a tough road for Dan. I think he beats Danielle (Frank, Joe, Jenn, Ian vs. Brit, Ashley, and Shane) and obviously Jenn and Joe, but loses to Ian (Ian gets Brit, Frank, Jenn, and Ashley) and Shane (Shane gets Brit, Frank, Danielle, Ashley, and Joe) but honestly, this jury is pretty tough to read.
I think Dan made a potentially big mistake with his final 2 conversation with Jenn.
The only slim upside to making that deal is if Jenn wins HOH next week, and somehow still thinks that Dan is still working with her.
The ONLY way Jenn will think that is if Dan votes to keep Frank, makes it a 2 vs 2 vote tie, and Ian is forced to break the tie and send Frank home as the HOH.
But in order for Dan to do that than he has to sell Ian on being the bad guy, instead than himself.
It would also be blatant pandering for votes because doing that would only make Dan look good in Jenn/Frank’s eyes, and why would Ian/Danielle/Shane be on board with that?
I find it VERY hard to believe that Ian, as a very smart student of the game, wouldn’t see through Dan’s impending “I’m going to vote to keep Frank, to convince “them” I’m not working with you guys” BS.
The only “them” in that equation is Jenn, and she shouldn’t be feared by anyone.
The quack pack is going to have to start attacking each other, and this could be enough (either Dan’s vote pandering, or Jenn spilling the beans on Dan) for Ian to convince Danielle that Dan is playing everyone and just using her. If Ian can convince Danielle that pulls in Shane and Joe follows along like a puppy.
Sorry Jobin. Credit to you for planting that idea in my head which I reiterated in my post below.
So I guess we should do the vote predictions.
Danielle – Frank
Shane – Frank
Jenn – Joe
Dan – Joe
Ian – Frank (tie-breaker)
As others have said Dan will probably force a tie so that Ian can get the blood on his hands.
The question is – will Ian consider that Frank is out of the HOH competition this week and save him? Highly unlikely as Dan will talk him out of it. Frank thinks he’s safe so he won’t be doing any scrambling.
I really hope that Frank wakes up in time and does something to save himself. He’s been on the chopping block all this season and he’s fought to stay in the house. Now he’s letting his guard down and will get no mercy from the others. A terrible way to go.
At this point, I just don’t see how Frank can save himself.
Everyone’s end game has to involve voting him out at some point, and they each have a better chance at winning HOHs/POVs if Frank is out of the house.
I just don’t see how short term or long term it makes sense for anyone to try to join Frank’s side and save him.
Alas, I think Jobin is absolutely right — Jenn is the only player who sees much advantage in keeping Frank around, so I doubt there’s anything Frank can say to sway the other hamsters. The one possibility I can’t rule out is that “Big Brother” finds a way to mix things up — the show producers, when they care to, can manipulate the outcome (just like “The Hunger Games,” but less lethal). But with a double eviction tonight, it doesn’t look likely.
I’m counting on the crooked producers to fix it so Frank goes to the finals.
Frank is clearly the winner of this game. Certainly Big Brother will ask Frank back – perhaps for a new All Star Season. Way to go Frank!!
Dan doesn’t hold a candle to Frank’s game.
I have lost total respect for Dan, the bible toter swearing allegiance to Frank on his wedding ring, Chelsea his wife and the cross necklace his grandfather gave him – shaking Frank hand only to betray the value and meaning of trust. Here’s a scripture for you Dan Gheesling Mark 8:36 — For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? — I hope you lose the game, the respect of your wife and learn something about the value of trust. As Far as Dan Gheesling teaching teenagers in a Catholic School – Wow, what a great example to them, and the viewing audience who may not even read their bible to see how flippant and easy it is to blow off sanctity and trust for a bit a cash. Nice Dan – how are you going to justify and make excuses for this?!
I have lost total respect for Dan, the bible toter swearing allegiance to Frank on his wedding ring, Chelsea his wife and the cross necklace his grandfather gave him – shaking Frank hand only to betray the value and meaning of trust. Here’s a scripture for you Dan Gheesling Mark 8:36 — For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? — I hope you lose the game, the respect of your wife and learn something about the value of trust. As Far as Dan Gheesling teaching teenagers in a Catholic School – Wow, what a great example to them, and the viewing audience who may not even read their bible to see how flippant and easy it is to blow off sanctity and trust for a bit a cash. Nice Dan – how are you going to justify and make excuses for this?!