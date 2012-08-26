‘Big Brother’ recap: Pandora’s Box is back and Frank is on the warpath

Wow, tensions are high at the Big Brother house. Lots of yelling, most of it from Frank. Without Boogie around to be his creepy, Burgess Meredith-esque blankie, it seems Frank is a lot more comfortable ripping into the other hamsters. Of course, he has no reason not to do so. Though the other hamsters cower in fear when he raises his voice, he knows he’s only hanging on by a thread — and when he can’t win POV or HOH at a critical time, the seemingly meek rodents will come after him with kitchen cutlery and spatulas, desperately trying to pancake-flip him out of the house.
We kick things off by rewinding a bit and rehashing the exits of Boogie and Ashley. Frank expected Boogie to go, but Ashley’s exit just minutes later really sticks in his craw, and he lets Ian know how he feels. Even though Ian is still HOH, Frank doesn’t care. He knows Ian backstabbed him twice, and the two of them rush through the house, Ian on tippy-toes as Frank stomps after him. Following close behind is Britney, who is weeping at the thought Ian’s feelings might be hurt. I think Ian better be a big boy all on his own if he has the brass ones to gun for the only ally Frank had left in the house — Ashley. Although, I will say she was less of a useful ally than a make-out buddy.
Still, Frank’s words leave a mark, and Ian has to tiptoe around (seriously, someone needs to get him some heavy shoes or something) and moan to Dan that he’s gonna burn in hell! Dan assures him he likes him so much he’d set him up with his sister, which makes me wonder if Dan’s sister has a preference for teensy tiny geeks.
Once Frank stops yelling, he starts strategizing, which is really what he needs to be doing. He pulls Shane and Danielle aside. Shane starts blithering about Ian being a lose cannon, but Frank, not being entirely stupid, ignores him. If Frank wins HOH, he wants to put up Dan and Joe — that is, unless Shane goes against him. And if that’s the case, he’ll nominate him and Britney. Danielle starts crying. She can’t survive if Dan goes home! He’s her coach! Okay, used to be, but he’s her warm blanky/gentle Yoda and she can’t accept the idea he might go home! She sobs to Frank that she can’t vote against Dan, she can’t! Frank nods and understands, then declares her a baby doll in his book. While she may be a baby doll, I will note Frank does not say she’s safe at any time in this whole sobby, soggy moment.
Shane and Britney talk. They know they have to make a deal with Frank, which means they’ll soon have deals with everyone left in the house except, I think, Joe and Jenn. I think we’re going to see the fragmenting of the Quack Pack any minute now.
Frank strikes the deal with Britney to keep her and Shane off the block, and Frank is hopeful she won’t stab him in the back. Given how many times Frank has been stabbed in the back, I’m not sure he has any unstabbed real estate back there.
Time for the HOH competition! Considering it’s basically everyone in the house against Frank, Dan thinks one of the Quack Pack deserves to go home if they can’t beat him. Oh, Dan, that member of the Quack Pack may be you.
And yes, as if by magic, Dan gets the lowest score in the qualifying round. The game is basically a variation of the old guide the ball to the hole in the wooden board thing, and it’s nice to see “Big Brother” is the one show on the air bringing back carnival games of the 1900s. Okay, “Big Brother” and maybe “Downtown Abbey.” But the thing about this game is that practice makes perfect. And when Frank eliminates Dan, then has to eliminate everyone else playing, what he thinks is a disadvantage is actually a huge advantage. He’s playing for the third and fourth and fifth times (etc.)– while everyone he goes up against is playing for the second time.
So, after Frank beats Dan, he beats Jenn, then Britney, then Danielle, then Joe and finally he’s the winner! Frank not only has nine lives, he has super powers. Guy’s getting his own superhero comic any day now.
With Frank as HOH, Dan knows he’s going up on the block. Britney is sick of Frank constantly winning and thinks everyone should just wait inside and eat pizza while he competes by himself, as it would save them all some time.
Frank’s first order of business as HOH is to choose a Have Not for the week. And it is… Dan. In two seasons of “Big Brother,” Dan has never before been a Have Not. Well, hope he enjoys his induction into slop.
While Ian is terrified that Frank may gun for him, Frank has bigger fish to fry. He tells Britney he’s decided to put up Dan and, yes, Babydoll Danielle. Britney’s fine with it. She’s like to see Dan go home, after all. Dan’s her biggest threat! I suspect Britney is saying anything she needs to say to win Frank’s trust, and it works. Frank decides that he trusts Britney more than anyone else in the house. Of course, that’s not saying much.
Frank finds Pandora’s Box, and must decide whether he’ll take a chance to win some money or take the risk of the box ruining his chance of getting Dan out. The good news is that Frank wins over $3,000. The bad news? The Box allows the hamsters downstairs to win a chance for a second veto — which involves finding coins to put into the mystery ball machine from last week’s episode. The coins are hidden inside more plastic balls, which drop from the sky and bounce around the backyard, and which also have a magical effect on Dan. He is instantly turned into a massive tool, pushing people aside and freaking out. Even Danielle is appalled at his jerky behavior, and if Danielle isn’t happy with Dan, that’s saying something.
Finally, Ian determines that waiting to grab the golden ball means other people will have moved it closer to the drop, which turns out to be a good strategy. Ian wins the power of veto, and he is a very happy man.
Realizing that Ian could use the second power of veto on Dan, he talks to Ian and Britney. Frank wants him to promise he won’t do it, but Ian doesn’t want to influence Frank’s decision making process. Frank looks like he’s ready to pummel Ian, and I can’t blame him. Ian knocked his flirtmance out of the house a few hours earlier, and he’s suddenly playing coy? Britney suggests that Frank tell Ian he’ll put her up if he uses the veto to save Dan, and that has the effect Frank is hoping for. Ian isn’t willing to take that chance.
Finally, it’s time for Frank to make his nominations.
Jenn is safe.
Ian is safe.
Joe is safe.
Britney is safe.
Shane is safe.
Dan and Danielle are up. Frank dedicates the nominations to Boogie and Ashley, which is a little weird, as this isn’t the Oscars or anything, but if it makes him happy, so be it. Frank tells Dan he needs to get him out and assures Danielle she’s a victim of circumstance. At least he doesn’t tell her she’s a baby doll. Danielle is tearful. She never wants to play the game without Dan! She can’t campaign against him! Danielle just needs to calm down. Doesn’t she remember that Dan was ready to strangle his own dog to win the second POV?
Though I’m not entirely convinced Britney hasn’t hopped over to the Frank side, she’s hoping that if she or another member of the Quack Pack wins the POV, the two POVs can be used to save both Dan and Danielle. I think this is hugely optimistic, but it will help her rationalize her alliance hopping later.
Ian says he doesn’t want to use his veto, but a lot can change. Dan has one last trick in the game — Ian’s veto. And, of course, there is that extra veto coming down the pipeline. I can’t begin to predict what’s going to happen next week, really. But props to Frank for not only staying in the game, but actually getting back into a position of control. Though controlling these hamsters is a dicey proposition at best.
Do you think the two POVs will save Dan and Danielle? Who do you think is going home? Do you think Frank can trust anyone?
I don’t get why Frank changed his strategy and did not put Ian, so he could backdoor Dan.
No, Dan and no.
That was an intense episode. In fact I didn’t erase from my PVR as I may watch it again!
I was on pins and needles watching the HOH and was elated to see Frank the man come back against incredible odds and beat everyone again. There is still hope.
But I was disappointed to see him take a chance with Pandoras Box. Why of why did he do that? Has anything good ever come from using it? When you are hanging by a thread why would you take a chance like that?
And I’m a little confused as to why Frank is still so fixated on Dan. Doesn’t he realize that Ian was the one that flipped? Wouldn’t it have been smarter to put up Dan and Ian and NOT open Pandoras box?
I think it makes perfect sense to open pandora’s box, at this point the whole house wants him out, the odds of him winning 500k is extremely low, but he might as well go home with some dough, i mean that’s what he came to do.
@Mulderism – Now see, what Britney did this week, THAT was floating, and she did it pretty elegantly. Probably her most well executed decision thus far in either of her seasons. There’s no reason not to make that deal with Frank, because Frank needs allies, and you need not to go on the block. And this is where the big difference between Survivor and BB comes in that you’ll come to understand with more experience watching BB. Britney and Shane don’t have to make a stand this week. In Survivor, if they take this deal with Frank, they’d have to do what Cochran did on South Pacific, for example, and actively vote against Dan, but not here. Let’s say Dan wins the veto, problem solved. If Dan loses the veto, Shane and Britney keep Danielle, get no blood on their hands, and look good to both Danielle and Frank (and neither looks particularly bad to jury member Dan either since Danielle was a fauxmance of one and BFF with the other), so either way the HoH goes next week, they’re not targets. And even if she has to go back on the deal (which normally she would not, but with the double veto she might), it doesn’t really affect her since her endgame is relatively locked. If she faces Danielle or Ian, she wins, if she faces Dan, Frank, or Shane, she loses, and I don’t really see how she can leapfrog any of the people she’s behind, or fall below Crazy Danielle or Ian by backstabbing people. Well played by Brit. Also, can we officially just start calling Frank ‘Charlie Brown’? Man just keeps trying to kick that football.
Mulderism – It’s pretty clear that Frank views Ian as Boogie did, as a little boy that is too weak to make his own decisions. He alwasy blames the others for “corrupting” him and making him do this.
Obviously Ian’s actions all episode didn’t help to change Frank’s belief that Ian is a very weak, easily swayed player.
Frank made the smart move in putting up Dan and Danielle. If either of them wins HOH, Frank knows he would be their main target, since Dan controls Danielle for some baffling reason.
Mike – How is Britney floating by answering an question from the HOH with an OBVIOUS answer?
Her options were:
a) “make a deal”
b) go up on the block
Of course she agrees to the deal, the first rule of Big Brother is to AGREE with EVERYTHING the current HOH wants, so that you dont give them a reason to make you their target.
As she stated, she’s giving herself options, depending on how the game goes, and the unknown twists/turns that the producers were also introduce into the game.
This is being a GOOD strategist! This is how the game should be played, give yourself as many options going forward.
The difference from my perspective on her just giving the obvious answer, which is a fair point, is that the way this deal works for her, it puts her in a position where she’s safe this week, but also likely safe next week and more. When you shamelessly suck up to the HoH every week, ala Adam last season, people eventually completely see through what you’re doing and if they feel like putting you up, they will, but luckily for Adam he was totally worthless so no one ever wanted to do that, but plenty of useless suck ups have not been that lucky. With Britney here, she’s been safe staying on one side of the house (the 4 pack) for the entire season, so her jumping to team Frank looks genuine, but doesn’t require her to do anything to screw over the Quack Pack if Dan wins the veto and takes himself off. If Dan wins that next HoH, Britney doesn’t need to really do anything to get Dan to think she’s on her side (similarly to how Will and Boogie were able to keep themselves on Danielle/James’ good side in BB7 because they could say… “That damn Janelle winning all those vetoes! We’re so mad at her!” while being able to work with her the whole time. Floating elegantly basically to me is making you not come across as the type of Adam/Zach-BB8 floater, where you never offer anything and purely suck up and hope for the best, whereas no matter what happens, Britney doesn’t have to crawl to any HoHs next week, which is much more effective strategic play.
Mike –
Floating elegantly is still a pretty dismissive phrase. She’s clearly just playing both sides for the moment, and has no pressure on her to choose for the moment.
There is no way she can be referred to as doing any type of floating, when she’s been involved in the main alliances during the season, and has been one of the leads of those alliances the entire time.
@Jobin. Ian looks even more impressive to me now. He flipped sides, admitted to it and he doesn’t get the blame because Froogie blame Dan and others for corrupting him. Brilliant!
@Mike. I’m really starting to understand the BB strategies now. Brit will probably make it to finals because she doesn’t have a target on her back and no one in the house wants her gone except perhaps Frank and she’s already made a deal with him. That is pretty smart. If Ian really wants to get the crown he should plot to evict her right after Dan.
My question is – has a floater ever won BB? I can see how someone like Jenn could make it to the end by flying under the radar and voting as told (like Adam last year like you said). But has a floater ever made it to finals and won? Personally I can’t see a floater getting a lot of votes unless they made one hell of a final speech.
Mulderism – I think it’s a double edged sword with Ian actually. Sure he might be somewhat safe because he isn’t getting the full blame.
Problem being he’s also not getting any of the “credit” for making the move against Frank/Boogie.
If everyone just views him a puppet, then it’s not putting himself in a position to the have resume to say why he deserves to win the game.
I still—reluctantly—think Frank has a strong chance at winning the whole thing. Yes he can’t win back–to–back H-O-H’s—and nobody in the hose likes him—which means he’ll be up on the block everytime he’s ineligible to win H–O–H, but he’s still P–O–V King when it counts. As Brittney so elegantly pointed out last night, there’s really no reason for the others to compete when he’s in the race because they have absolutely no chance of winning.
The only person that comes close is Shane, but when was the last time he won a P–O–V since the reset? I can’t think of one.
I kind of would have liked to see Dan @ the final 2, he’s the most level headed of all of them. Yeah, it’s annoying that he throws the majority of his competitions, and that little trist between him and Ian—or was it Joe—during the veto competition was kind of a turn off!
Darian,
I think you are reading too much into Britney’s clearly hyperbolic statement about Franks competition prowess.
Frank’s on a run of winning comps, but most of the comps all involve a bit of luck. Would you really have given Frank more than a 1-6 shot at winning the “guess how many are there” POV challenge?
Eventually his luck is going to run out, and everyone in the house needs to get him out, because everyone would lose in a final 2 against Frank.
Really the chances of Frank winning a 1 in N HOH competition every other week and/or a 1 in 6 POV each week is incredibly unlikely.
I agree. Frank would probably win ** IF ** he made it to the finals. But that is a huge IF. Writing in in capital letters hardly does it justice.
@Jobin. If Ian makes it to finals he better have a hell of a speech prepared to show how he made his moves himself. He should be working on the speech now.
“Really the chances of Frank winning a 1 in N HOH competition every other week and/or a 1 in 6 POV each week is incredibly unlikely. ”
Maybe, but not a the rate he’s going. He seems to be doing pretty well to me.
Jobin – It is? I don’t think we’re using floater the same way here. I’m talking about it in the old school BB sense, not the annoying “floaters get a life vest” Rachel sense. I don’t see how praising Britney heavily can be dismissive. I’ve said it before, floating effectively is what you want to be doing in this game.
As for the floater question from Mulder, it depends what you mean. Do you mean someone like Jenn? Or someone that regularly plays both sides. If you mean someone that regularly plays both sides, sure. Dr. Will, Jun, Drew, Boogie, and Dan (unsurprisinglly, four of the five best of all time are in that group… the other being Maggie). In terms of people like Jenn, I suppose you could include Jordan in that? The other one that comes to mind is Lisa in BB3, but I feel like comparing her to Jenn is selling her a bit short since there was more strategy to Lisa’s game in that she understood how much drama everyone else was making and consciously stayed out of it because she knew she’d beat Danielle at the end, but Danielle would take her, whereas Jenn will lose to basically anyone.
I love how BB has it’s own lexicon. I regret not watching it sooner.
I understand a floater to be someone that flies under the radar and doesn’t get put on the block often because they are not perceived as a threat, never make big moves and have no enemies. I’m thinking Jenn, Ashely and to a certain extent Joe. Adam from last season as well.
Yeah, that’s definitely the usage of the term in current vernacular for the most part (Thanks Rachel!), but used that way, rather than something like coattail rider to describe the Jenn/Ashley/etc types makes it hard to classify what people like Jun and Dr. Will do. The way floater used to be used, to use a reference you’d certainly be more familiar with, would be someone like Rob Cesternino or Jonny Fairplay from Survivor.
Ian might want to take Dan up on that offer. I’ve seen Dan’s sister and Ian could certainly do a lot worse.
@Mike. The only thing i really remember about Johnny Fairplay was that he lied about his grandmother dying so that he’d get sympathy from the tribe. He didn’t make it too far IIRC. When he played a second time he basically quit a few days in.
A more recent example: what about Natalie when she won Survivor beating Russell Hantz? A lot of people said she rode Russell’s coattails to the end and then won because Russell had a lousy (non-existent) social game. She could be considered a floater by current BB standards.
Incidentally I was glad Natalie won. I think she was liked by the jury because she was a pleasant person around camp as opposed to Russell. i don’t think Russell deserved to win just because he made it to the finals.
I think you’re wrong. Even if I was betrayed by Russell, I would vote for him. He owned that game. It’s one thing if you’ve got a couple of strong players and one screwed you over so you vote the other way. If you have a dominating presence and his/her obvious sidekick up for the final nod – you’re just bitter.