‘Big Brother’ recap: The battle for the POV and an Olympic-size prize

So, it’s down to the final five, or what I like to call the Quack Pack and Jenn. Not that the Quack Pack is much of an alliance, as everyone except Shane seems to have a final two deal with Dan (and that may have happened and I just missed it), and Dan is eagerly rubbing his hands together in anticipation of stomping on their broken bodies on the way to the finish line. The crazy part is, of course, that every remaining hamster seems likely to smile up at him as he does it. “Gee, Dan, you’re really good at cracking ribs! That barely hurt! And not nearly as much as when you stepped on my nose!”
Anyway, it’s not long before the hamsters have to get down to the business of fighting for the POV. Shane wants it bad. He needs it bad. Because, let’s face it, Dan could convince the current HOH Ian to play in traffic if he wanted to, and Ian won’t think twice about sending home Shane if that’s what Dan wants. Dan, understanding that Shane is a bigger threat than Jenn, wants.
Ian, not having received marching orders from Dan, wants to send Jenn home, so he hopes to keep his nominations the same.
This week’s silly challenge involves strapping the hamsters into harnesses, making them swing back and forth to hit a buzzer while putting together a puzzle. It’s all about multitasking in the Big Brother house! I’m just waiting for the challenge that involves texting and driving while humans and dogs are waved in front of your go cart.
Ian, who is not good at multitasking, can’t quite get into the rhythm of working on the puzzle and punching a big, red button every so often. He tells us he has terrible timing. Kind of like how he doesn’t seem to understand DAN IS NOT HIS FRIEND. Oh, wait, that’s unrelated to this challenge.
Shane and Jenn show a knack for this challenge, as they’re the only two who really, deeply care about it. Ian is the first hamster eliminated because he kind of forgot all about the clock. Someday, he’ll be an absent-minded professor if he’s lucky.
Ian decides to coach Shane on the puzzle while standing on the sidelines. I actually think this might be more distracting than helpful, but it does the trick and Shane wins. Jenn is heartbroken, but she’s secretly dreaming about In-N-Out double-doubles because she’s been eating slop for a month, so I’m not sure she’s really, really devastated by the thought of getting out of this place.
Before Shane has to pull himself off the block (yeah, this will be an entirely predictable POV ceremony), he gets a Special Luxury Prize. And he can indulge in this Special Luxury Prize with another houseguest! They will be meeting some of the biggest stars of the summer! How could Shane not pick Danielle? I mean, he’s not going to snuggle with Dan in the back of the limo. I hope.
Although, after seeing Danielle with her glasses on and no make-up, I’m not sure Dan would be so bad.
Shane and Danielle pile into their ride and are just giddy at the thought of being outside! Shane is excited to see cars! He’d forgotten about those! Danielle can’t believe gas is $4.33! I think she’s just excited to see a gas station, because I don’t think prices have roller coastered that much this summer.
Danielle kind of thinks it’s like her first date with Shane. So does he! What? Shane actually seems interested in Danielle and doesn’t seem to think she’s a stalker! At the moment!
So, who do Shane and Danielle get to meet? The Fierce Five, which is what we call the gold medal-winning U.S. gymnastic team. I remember Gabby Douglas is the Flying Squirrel, but I didn’t really pick up on that Fierce Five thing. But it doesn’t matter, because Shane and Danielle have been cooped up in a house and they’re REALLY excited to meet ANYONE.
Anyway, the gymnasts meet them and bring Kellogg’s corn flakes. This is because… I think they’re on the box? We don’t really get to see the box, but I have to assume this isn’t about Shane and Danielle’s passion for cereal. Anyway, our hamsters try to chat up the gold medalists. The gymnasts want to know if they’re boyfriend and girlfriend. Danielle flips her hair and says they haven’t really discussed it. Good save, Danielle! They also reveal Shane is their favorite hamster. So, I guess you can suck it, Danielle. Olympic gymnasts are not rooting for you!
Then, Shane tells the gymnasts that, just as it is difficult to become an Olympic gymnast, it is also hard to get onto “Big Brother.” So, they’re kind of alike! The gymnasts do not kick him.
Meme-riffic McKayla Maroney actually gets everyone to pose for a photo IMITATING HER “NOT IMPRESSED” FACE! Oh, I love her. That is awesome in every way.
After the meet-and-greet, they watch the gymnasts swing and bounce around as part of the Tour of Champions show, which is apparently more fun than the Olympics and features fun lighting.
Afterwards, Shane and Danielle hold hands. In the limo, Danielle sleeps on Shane’s chest. Danielle doesn’t want the night to end! She knows her parents would love him! And he wants her to share a bed with him. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’m sure he just wants to spoon. Hah. Anyway, they kiss and I think Danielle accidentally bites Shane.
Back at the house, the remaining hamsters try to act interested while secretly wishing they’d been allowed outside. The mood is probably very much akin to what it’s like at a dog shelter when one of the pups gets sprung. Dan tells Danielle he really missed her. Not that he means it or anything, but it means a lot to Danielle. But she is so confused! Should she choose Shane or Dan for her final two. If she’s smart, she’ll choose Shane, but Shane better keep up the boyfriend act if he wants to stay in it.
Shane gets all dressed up in his ridiculous pink polo shirt to announce the veto ceremony. He, of course, saves himself. And, because he has to nominate somebody and God forbid he picks Dan, Ian decides to nominate Danielle. Because he’s stupid.
Dan is willing to stab anyone or do anything to get the half million dollars. That’s a quote, by the way. So yes, it’s fairly clear he really doesn’t care if Danielle sticks around.
Wait! Time for America’s vote! Text for your favorite houseguest to win $25,000. And please, nobody vote for Dan. It would just be too much.
It’s time for a very, very short eviction ceremony.
Shane is first. He votes to evict Jenn.
Dan votes to evict Jenn.
And so, Jenn is going home.
Jenn, who was expecting it, doesn’t seem all that sad. She is probably relieved to get a chance to eat something that isn’t slop. “Keep it fun and keep it classy! And burn the place down!” she says, leaving on an utterly contradictory and somewhat disturbing note.
Time for questions from the Chenbot. Jenn thinks she’s there because she didn’t win her POV. But maybe there was something going on she didn’t know about. Julie tries not to smirk meanly.
Julie wonders if she regrets saving Dan. No regrets! She feels Dan is one of the most dangerous players in the game, so she figured if she couldn’t beat him, join him. Jenn, you were paying attention all along! Now I’m a little sad she’s leaving, as she seems to be the only person not under Dan’s evil spell. Julie asks if Dan is playing the best game in the house Jenn says Ian is really tough, but Dan is slick. “He keeps getting out of stuff.” Yes, yes he does.
The Chenbot reminds Jenn she’s been on slop for four long, hellish weeks, so they give her a peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich. She wants to eat it IMMEDIATELY. She’s so hungry! There is something surprisingly poignant about this, but not for long because soon Jenn is trying to answer questions with a mouthful of peanut butter, and I suspect Julie Chen really wants the segment to be over.
HOH competition! There’s a big roll of film, because the theme is photographic memory. Get it? Too bad no one uses film anymore and hasn’t for years, so I’m not sure if this is quite as evocative as the producers hope. Julie will ask them questions about photographs they’ve seen.
Question one: Everyone guesses correctly.
Question two: The answer is Britney was wearing a hat, and everyone got it right.
Question three: Mike Boogie had a blue towel. Everyone gets it right but Dan.
Question four: Danielle gets it wrong, but Shane and Dan get it right. So, Danielle and Dan are tied.
Question five: Shane gets it wrong. Everyone’s tied.
Okay, finally it gets down to Shane’s out, and it’s a final tiebreaker between Dan and Danielle. Danielle wins! I’m sure Dan is disappointed, but he shouldn’t be. With Danielle in “control,” the puppet master is just fine.
Do you think Dan will call the shots as we head into the final? Do you think Ian can save himself? Who do you think will win?
I’m disappointed with Ian. He had one last chance for a big move that would probably have made him a legend. But he decided to stick with Dan and take his chances. Credit to Dan for his superior social game. Ian is just another pawn.
I’m really hoping now that Danielle’s day with Shane will completely go to her head and that she’ll put up Ian and Dan. Of course Dan will not let that happen.
If Jenn can’t even tell who is playing the hardest. If she even has to think about it then it looks like Dan is cruising to victory.
I wanted Dan out but I’m glad Jenn is gone. She coasted too long and was living on borrowed time.
It doesn’t matter who Danielle puts up this week.
If Dan/Ian/Shane win POV this week, they hold all the power, since they would remain safe and be the only vote at the eviction.
If Danielle wins POV, then she can always flip the original noms at the POV, but then Danielle will have the power to pick who casts the deciding eviction vote.
My guess, on the goodwill of their first day, Shane doesn’t get nominated originally. If Danielle wins POV, I think she makes Shane the voter. For a few reasons, Shane is very controllable, she can make him vote out Ian, and Danielle ensures she’ll in the final 3 with Dan/Shane both of which she has final 2 deals with.
Bringing it back a bit, I wonder how often Jenn and Ian talk as friends in the house. Because I can’t understand why Jenn wouldn’t try to save herself by throwing Dan under the bus. But I think that was expecting too much from a player who was clearly terrible a this game, because she never showed any foresight in her strategy.
I’m disappointed in Ian too, but I’m trying to figure out his potential strategy. I think Ian believes Dan will target Shane/Danielle to break up the couple before Dan would come after Ian. Basically thinking that Dan/Ian need each other to go after Shane/Danielle.
I think if Ian doesn’t win POV, he goes home.
If Ian does win POV, I think Shane goes home unfortunately, since it gives him the best chance to win some money (by making it to the final 2).
If its Shane/Danielle/Ian final 3, then Ian’s only hope to make it to final 2 is win the final HOH comp.
If its Danielle/Dan/Ian, then Ian has some additional hope that Dan will take him to the final 2 with him if Dan is the final HOH winner. I think Dan takes Danielle to the final 2 if he wins the final HOH, and play the whole “coach/player/loyalty” thing up to completely dominate any final 2 vote.
Ian would be really dumb to think otherwise, but everyone seems to be able to talk themselves into whatever Dan is saying, so I wouldn’t doubt more stupidity.
Yes, for all of Jenn’s smack talk in the diary room it seems she just gave up and didn’t fight to remain. Maybe she got tired of slop and wanted out.
These guys are really out of their league. I don’t recall anyone talking about getting Dan out. They are all being led and they’re either unaware of it or don’t care.
I, too, don’t understand how the other three think that taking Dan to the final is a good thing for them. Everyone knows that Dan and then Ian are the two best players left, in that order, so why would you want to sit next to a better player at the end?
It doesn’t really matter who goes on the block this go-round, since the Veto winner gets to decide who goes home, but I predict that Danielle will put up Ian and Dan, so she doesn’t have to nominate her honey boo boo Shane.
Dan still can’t cruise, if he wants to be in the top 2 he has to win this POV to get into the top 3 (he should vote out Ian), then win the final competition (where he’d vote out Shane, who has at least won some comps during the summer) and take Danielle.
Wonder why we haven’t seen the weekly Jury House clips?
I’m guessing we’ll see those clips on Sunday.
After a while, i was rooting for Frank to be voted out, too many escapes, plus the Boogie Alliance needed to conclude their defeat, having said that really hope he wins the “America’s Vote” Consolation Prize, i think he deserves it without any doubt over the rest of the already eliminated contestants. (and over the ones still playing, with the probable exception of Dan and Ian, from which i believe the winner will come out.
I like Dan, and i think that if he wins it will totally be deserved. Now, if Danielle Manages to win, it will be a pleasant surprise. Because naivety or not, she won 2 huge HOH competitions when it really matter (although the last one should have been closest to the number without mattering if you went over), plus she has been a bunch of times on the nomination seat without freaking out.. all summer she has has been on the side of the house that was driving the game and the eliminations, and had a good social game at least to be liked by most of the people with power (Britney, Dan, Ian, Frank, Shane).
i can see her putting up Dan and Ian, Ian going out. and then managing to get Dan out by herself or by Shane’s hand at the end, so she can sit with Shane in the final vote.. i dont think it would be an easy win over shane, but i dont really think she has any chance against Dan or Ian’s games.
Not sure how you applied the phrase “without freaking out” in relation to Danielle.
I don’t think Danielle ends up turning on Dan, even if she wins the final HOH. There bond just seems irrationally tight.
Though I will gave Shane some serious points, if his stepping up his showmance with her was a calculated move by him to try to solidify his final 2 deal with Danielle. But I highly doubt that was the case, he continues to show zero intelligence every time he opens his mouth to talk strategy.