‘Big Brother’ recap: What’s next for the Silent Six?

So, Janelle is gone, Frank is in the catbird seat, and Boogie is on top of the world. Of course Boogie’s on top of the world. My frustration with that decrepit little Burgess Meredith wannabe is that he’s so darn cocky — and then, that same blazing egotism seems to be reinforced by the weak, lemming-like hamsters left in the house. Of course everyone (except for clueless, friendless Joe) voted for Janelle to go home. Was it good for everyone’s game? Of course not! But gee whiz, Frank is so charming and Boogie is soooo good at this game, why not do their bidding?
Having pushed Janelle out of the house without a second glance, Britney is suddenly beset by doubts. She liked Janelle and sort of had an alliance with her, but she didn’t want to stand out by casting a vote to keep her! For someone who came back to the game as a coach, Britney is turning out to be one wuss of a player this time around. She and Danielle sit down to contemplate their decision to oust Janelle. Frank won’t turn on them now, will he? Hey, maybe you should have thought of that earlier, ladies!
The power couple of Boogie and Frank sits down to contemplate their next power couple move. Boogie tells Frank they need to work Wil, then nominate him with Joe. Frank is confused. Shouldn’t they nominate Joe and Dan? Boogie thinks that would only shake the trust of the Secret Six. Boogie just wants to keep Dan around, as he knows a sucker when he sees one. But Frank is still angry. Dan tried to get rid of him! He will have vengeance! Mwahahaha!
Time for the ceremonial grimacing over Frank’s HOH room. Oddly, it seems Wil and Ian have a touch of Stockholm syndrome, as Wil thinks Frank is sooo cute in his pictures with blond hair and Ian is swooning over Frank’s NASA hat. I expect to see both of them drawing lipstick hearts and kisses on Frank’s picture downstairs any minute.
Later, Wil and Ashley talk. They wonder if they made a mistake by voting off Janelle. Hey, I detect a theme! Joe decides to crash their pity party. Why oh why didn’t they tell him they weren’t voting to keep Janelle? Um, so Joe would be a target, duh. Joe feels so alone! He can’t even trust two floaters like Wil and Ashley. What is this world coming to?
Frank tells Shane and Ian that he had a hot dream about JoJo. This kicks off a conversation about how they all wish they’d have hot dreams about Kara. I’m waiting for someone to point out to Shane that he could be having actual hot (okay, G-rated hot) action with Danielle, but no one does. Oh, and Frank dreamt about his teeth falling out, which I think is manifestation of anxiety about how others perceive you, fear of looking like a jackass, or a feeling as if you lack power. Keep that one to yourself, Frank.
Britney and Boogie chit-chat. Boogie reveals that he doesn’t think Danielle is a school teacher. He thinks she’s a medical student or a nurse. Ding! She knows a lot about Naproxyn, which is, as poker player Boogie notes, her tell. Boogie and Britney think it’s weird she’d lie about being a nurse. Neither of them think it’s all that impressive. Poor Danielle.
In other news, Ashley is having back spasms. Boogie and Dan walk her around. This delights Ashley and bores me.
Time for the first have/have not competition of the summer. They must divide into two teams of five, dress as lemons or limes, then soak up juice in their costumes and squeeze it out. Good lord, how many times are we going to see some permutation of this exact contest before someone at “Big Brother” has a new idea?
The backyard is a “lemon-lime magical garden,” according to Ashley, who lets Frank play for her, what with the bad back and all.
As expected, there’s lots of jumping and waddling and squeezing. Jenn has to bounce on Danielle to squeeze out her juice (insert bad joke of your choice here). She’s never been bounced on by a lesbian! She’s so horrified! Hey, if you’re a nurse you’ve done worse, Danielle. You deal with catheters and stuff. Calm down.
Joe is overwhelmed, so he floats around in the lemon pool and pouts. Occasionally he shifts his weight from side to side. Everyone hates him because he isn’t trying, but hey, everyone hates him anyway.
Shane squeezes Danielle, and she’s so excited! She’s seeing some action! Sort of! Finally! Doesn’t matter, though, because the limes win. That means, Shane, Danielle, Britney and Joe are have-nots for the week, which means a delightful diet of candy canes and cod. Danielle hates fish! That’s, like, so gross! And they don’t have fish where she comes from, the land of meat and potatoes and heterosexuals!
Joe makes one last ditch attempt to save himself by visiting Frank. Joe wants Frank to acknowledge loyalty. Joe is a very loyal guy, and Wil and Ashley? Not so much. Huh? Didn’t Joe vote to oust Frank just last week? Frank nods but I think he only sees a future with or without pork carnitas when Joe opens his mouth.
There’s a game of pool basketball. Boogie claims to be great at dunking and such, then breaks the pool basketball hoop. Boogie claims he was just SO excited and good at what he does, while Dan suggests Boogie couldn’t control his flailing 42-year-old limbs. I go with Dan’s assessment.
Finally, Wil wants to make nice with Frank. He says he doesn’t care if they put him up. No hurt feelings! But then, Boogie and Frank ask him whom he’d like to target. Wil hems and haws them points out he knows there’s a big alliance (which includes them, hint, hint) and he isn’t going to say. Boogie is furious! How dare Wil refuse to pick a target! That means he’d come after them! Boogie and Frank shift their target from Joe’s back to Wil’s.
Oh, but Frank would like to send Dan home. Boogie tells him it’s too soon. But Frank really wants to send him home! Waaah!
Time for the nominations ceremony! You know, Frank seems so comfortable in that spiritard, I wonder if he’ll wear it longer than he needs to. It would cut down on laundry, after all.
Britney is safe.
Danielle is safe.
Shane is safe.
Ashley is safe.
Jenn is safe.
Ian is safe.
Dan is safe.
Boogie is safe.
Wil and Joe are on the block — and Frank declares in the interview room that Wil is the new target. Of course, Joe doesn’t know that, so he is going to serve a dish of revenge. Or something. That man is just angry. And probably hungry. I suspect Joe will end up doing something so incredibly stupid he’ll manage to snatch the target back from Wil, but hey, anything could happen.
Do you think Wil or Joe will go home? Do you think Frank will try to backdoor Dan? Who are you rooting for?
I suspect wil will win pov and the backdoor of Dan will then occur. Boring season… heck let an underdog win!
I can’t stand Joe. Could someone please tell him that he has a mic in the diary room AND DOESN’T NEED TO SCREAM EVERY TIME HE SAYS SOMETHING? Where do they find these characters?
I was happy with the way things went. I’m glad Frank didn’t put up Dan. I hope he wins POV and doesn’t change anything. I agree with Boogie that it is too soon to do something like this.
I agree about Britney being a wuss. She’s one of my least favorite houseguests these days. She was a terrible coach and she’s not doing much except following along with her alliances. Boogie may not be popular but I have a lot of respect for his gameplay and insights. He has a right to be arrogant.
So when will the spotlight shift to the floaters? Why do they get a free pass every week? I’m looking at you Ashley and Jenn. You can’t hide behind your coaches anymore.
Dan also is a screamer in the Diary Room! Does somebody tell them they have to raise their voice or something? They all just sound pissed off when their in the Diary Room!
I would say it’s a carry over from their current professions (Coaches/Chefs sterotypically yell a lot), but Joe is a private chef who works alone, so who’s he yelling at during work?
Joe needs to go just to remove all the annoying yelling he does constantly.
But I highly doubt Joe goes home this week, since they’ll come to the obvious conclusion that Joe is pathetic in challenges and poses ZERO threat to anyone no matter how red his face gets (and he keeps them well fed).
I am actually surprised that Shane hasn’t won any Veto Competitons since the game reset. Before the reset he couldn’t be stopped. What happened?
@Darian I don’t think there have been any contests particularly suited to Shane’s talents. Possibly he might have won the HOH contest hanging from the ship but typically girls are better at this type of challenge.
@Jobin I think you may be right. Wil is dangerous because he’s quite deceptive and unpredictable whereas Joe will probably do as he’s told. I’m really hoping that whoever wins POV will keep the nominations the same so that Frank won’t be able to backdoor Dan.
Mulderism,
I think the only thing dangerous about Wil is his unpredictability.
But since everyone knows he’s unpredictable, and probably too much of a mood swinging type to make deals/alliances with, I’m not sure what threat he poses.
Everyone keeps implying that Wil is some physical threat, but I’ve yet to see any evidence of it. And he hasn’t shown anything impressive strategically either.
Why do you want Dan around? At this point, he’s nearly as delusional about his game abilities as Boogie is. I’m clearly very tired of all his lame “coach speak.”
Maybe not, but like I said before, I would like to have seen Shane win HOH, play the same nominations as his last HOH, Win POV take will off and back-door Boogie!
It’s not so much that I want Dan around so much as I just don’t want to see Frank back in everyone’s crosshairs again. Backdooring Dan could backfire on him.
I’m really tired of these idiots making obvious mistakes and turning themselves into targets of the current HOH.
If any HOH asks you who you would potentially target next week if you win HOH, you say NOT THEM, nor anyone you think is in their alliance.
I mean seriously, if Wil is aware enough to realize he’s currently on the outside of a large alliance, then he should have answered he would target the “floaters” of Joe and Ashley (not Jenn, since she may or may not be still in Frank/Boogie’s plans).
I would suspect that if Boogie was not in the meeting, Wil would have indicated that his targets are the coaches to Frank, but he really should have been prepared for the possibility of Boogie being in the meeting.
Wil was actually playing a smart game until that disastrous HOH meeting with Frank and Boogie. I think he has been quasi-throwing competitions to date, letting Frank and Shane build targets on their bike while he slides along. Wil is a triathlete, and I have a feeling he will begin to win some competitions as the field whittles down if he survives this week.
Joe is actually positioned really well to win using a similar strategy that Dan did to win his season (I’m alone in this game, no one is helping me). He’s too volatile to pull it off, but if Wil can’t take himself off the block, I have a feeling next week will be the end of the silent six and Joe may last longer in the game than anyone would think.
I really wish someone would target the floaters. Especially Jenn. I feel like she’s the worst floater in the house, she never does ANYTHING. And she’s never on camera, so most of the time I forget she’s even there. And I don’t understand why everyone keeps saying “Wil is a physical threat.”, because I have yet to see evidence of such a thing.