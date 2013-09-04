‘Big Brother’ recap: Who will win veto and what will it mean for McCranda?

I’ve been thinking a lot about why Amanda has morphed from one of the hamsters I enjoyed the most on “Big Brother” to a villain I am eager to see bounced out on her butt — and that’s on a season that’s been peppered with racists, homophobes and the barely literate.
I think Amanda has worn out my initial good will in part because she seems to think she is the only one who deserves to win the game, and any challenge to her house domination isn’t just gameplay, but a personal affront. This week, when she isn’t crying, she’s (to use her words) “pissed, crazy and confused.” As previous winner Dan pointed out recently, this isn’t the attitude of a winner. It’s the attitude of an entitled brat who isn’t as smart or as clever as she believes herself to be.
We kick things off, of course, with Amanda crying. She was BLINDSIDED! That never happens in this game! Oh, wait, it happens all the time, usually more than once a season. For some reason, Amanda believed that McCranda would be the first showmance to make it to the end intact, which suggests to me that Amanda is woefully naive, ridiculously optimistic, or thinks bullying really works as a life strategy.
After Amanda gets over the crying (for a while), she moves on to spewing hate and vengeance. Gina Marie isn’t smart enough to come up with her own idea, so she must have been taking orders from Elissa. Gina Marie politely denies this, and then Amanda moves on to her next theory — that Gina Marie is working with Spencer, Judd and Elissa. Closer, Amanda, but not quite!
She stomps off to confront Spencer, who lies through his beard. Then, Amanda demands that Spencer, Judd and Andy all tromp up to the HoH room to confront Gina Marie. Because that’s ALWAYS good for everyone’s game, isn’t it? Oddly enough, Amanda ends up going alone.
Amanda proceeds to yell at Gina Marie for being stupid. Elissa sent home Nick and Aaryn, dummy! We were never coming after you! Don’t you value my loving attention? Gina Marie makes the perfectly valid point that Aaryn did Amanda’s bidding and then was cast aside, and she owes Elissa one. But that makes no sense, Gina Marie! You aren’t following orders! I only would have sent you home fifth, maybe!
Finally, Judd and Andy decide to step in so Amanda doesn’t actually rip into Gina Marie with her teeth, though I think Gina Marie doesn’t need defending. If anyone was going to take down McCranda, Gina Marie is tough enough to take whatever Amanda wants to spit out.
Amanda isn’t done, though. She tells Gina Marie that her devious plot will plant a BIG target on her back! Um, really? From one person, I guess. But no, Amanda assures her that EVERYONE will target her. And if Andy or Spencer win the veto, they’ll save McCranda!
Judd, who has had enough of this crazypants horsecrap, finally asks, “So, you all run the game? Should we all pack our bags?” Amanda yells and Judd walks away and, really, she has no good answer for what is completely obvious — that she’ll be gunning for Judd right after she gets Elissa out of the house. Oh, wait, she’s going home, right? RIGHT?
When no one is appropriately sympathetic or cowed, Amanda goes back to crying. “I don’t even want to be in the house anymore!” she whines. Waaaah! I can’t be with these people! Oh, please leave! Please?
“Love you, too,” Judd says drily. Oh, well said, Judd. Well said.
Amanda stomps around. Amanda sulks in the Have Not room, then vomits her angst onto McCrae. “I don’t want to be here anymore! I had no idea! How could she not put Elissa up? Is that not insane? Spencer’s lying! Don’t take him far, he’s lying, he’s part of this! And so is Judd! She wouldn’t put us up unless she had the votes.” Amanda isn’t wrong, but really, I wish she’d stop spinning.
Still, “Big Brother” is going to try to turn this ridiculous, dysfunctional showmance into friggin’ “Romeo and Juliette.” McCrae knows it’s the end. He’s so quietly sad! What he doesn’t know is that he’s in a messed up relationship with a bully. I don’t remember that from Shakespeare, oddly enough.
But wait! There’s more maudlin, teenage love story crap! “What McCrae and I have is completely real. He’s a 24-year-old pizza boy from Minnesota. And I love him.” Barf. It’s okay; she’s ready to go. You’re not DYING, Amanda.
Alas, there’s a veto competition to suffer through. And before that, Amanda has to put up with Elissa’s Joker face walking around the house! Yes, this would be another reason why I don’t like Amanda. I am almost entirely positive she was a mean girl in high school, aren’t you? She vents all of this to Andy, who feels he needs to tell Amanda whatever she wants to hear. The problem with that, of course, is that Elissa eavesdrops on the conversation. Spencer catches her and walks in on Amanda and Andy’s conversation, but Elissa now suspects Andy is playing both sides of the house. Welcome to “Big Brother,” Elissa!
Meanwhile, Amanda vacillates between teary and angry, apparently stuck on two of the more annoying steps on the Kubler-Ross scale. America’s gonna love that I bleeping tortured Elissa last week, she hoots. Really, Amanda? News to you — no, we didn’t. You lost your cool (to whatever degree you had it), and resorted to playground tactics. That wasn’t gameplay. It was just childish and ridiculous.
Time to pick the players in the veto competition! Gina Marie and McCranda are joined by Elissa, and a houseguest choice, which goes to Amanda … and she chooses Spencer. Andy is so glad he’s dodging a bullet yet again! Except not, because he’ll be playing, too.
Judd and Spencer can take off their chicken outfits, by the way. Which is probably a relief for everyone.
Afterward, Amanda tries to reassure Andy that she didn’t pick him because she knew he’d have a harder time choosing between her or McCrae to pull off the block. Oh, Amanda.
It’s time for the veto competition! Put on your tutus and head to the backyard! It’s Bowlerina, a blend of ballet and bowling. There’s spinning and there’s bowling, apparently an attempt to make the hamsters vomit if they do it right. Each hamster has to compete against another hamster, so this should be fun. Or miserable. Or both.
Amanda is up first, and she challenges Elissa. Of course she does!
Elissa looks like a complete idiot in this challenge. Amanda beats her easily. But then, she throws up. Yup, she did it right!
Andy is up next, and he follows Gina Marie’s instruction to pick Amanda. And then very obviously throws the match. I can’t decide whether Andy is playing the game well or if he’s going to go down in flames for trying to make nice with everyone in the house.
Okay, Gina Marie! She wants to go up against… Amanda. Ha! Gina Marie does a lot of pirouettes, so this should be cake, right? Oh, no. Amanda is going to win this. And yes, Amanda wins. The more she does this, the more practice she gets. Remember how this happened with Rachel, too? Oh, hamsters, if you don’t recall history you are doomed to repeat it!
McCrae chooses Spencer, then takes him down. That means the final challenge is… McCrae versus Amanda. Please, oh please, do not let Amanda win another challenge. Although I will say, it’s now pretty obvious that her strategy all season was to lose every challenge until she needed to win, which was actually a good game move.
Poor McCrae feels like he’s putting down Old Yeller (his words, not mine), but he wins the game, throws up, and generally looks miserable. Amanda cries. And cries, and cries, and cries.
Amanda may be ready to go home, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t going to try to control the game even now. She wants Gina Marie to put up Elissa, as she clearly thinks she can manipulate her housemates into sending Elissa home. Funny, but I think the other hamsters do not hate Elissa half as much as Amanda does.
But Gina Marie doesn’t want to put up Elissa, as she did her a solid when she needed it, so she decides to put up… one of her boys. Spencer is scared. What if something crazy happens? I don’t blame Spencer for worrying. Pawns always go home!
Amanda thinks Gina Marie has way too much power for way too small of a mind. She also thinks Gina Marie has a personal vendetta against McCranda because she’s jealous. Of McCranda? Really? Again with the mean girl stuff!
Time for the veto meeting. McCrae invites Amanda to explain why he should use the veto on her. She cries. If she had to lose to one person, she’s glad that person was McCrae. So she would never ask or expect him to use the veto on her. So, McCrae uses the veto on himself. They look at one another tearfully, as if they’re Bonnie and Clyde gunning the getaway car.
Gina Marie puts up Spencer as a replacement nominee, just as he feared. So, we head into Thursday with Spencer (who just can’t seem to get voted off and is the record holder for the most times on the block in a single season — though that may not last) and Amanda, the real target, in the crosshairs. I would love to think Amanda is going home, but I don’t know. Spencer is smart to think everything could change in an instant. It usually does.
Plus, this week is a double eviction episode. Expect whiplash!
Do you think Amanda will get the boot? Do you think alliances will change again? Do you think McCrae was smart to save himself?
Sending Spencer home would be a waste and we would be facing another wasted week of evictions. There’s no way Amanda flips things around.
Amanda is on a winning streak now and why she puts her mind to it we’ve seen she can prevail in challenges. I could see her winning HOH or POV tomorrow. If she wins HOH, Elissa and GM will go up and Elissa will be gone. They’re gonna have to play hard to beat a determined Amanda. The others played pretty poor tonight especially considering Amanda played every round. Pathetic effort houseguests.
At this point the only one I’m rooting for is GM. If she gets to final two I’ll bet she can bet anybody. If she’s really smarter than the way she’s been acting then I’m expecting a hell of a final speech.
The challenges are pretty random, I hardly see Amanda’s new found success as evidence she’s been holding back in challenges. If she wasn’t really trying, she would have said so, to at least McCrae. Instead she was having a pity party after every loss.
Why do you think GM is smarter than the way she’s been acting? Every nomination speech is utterly confusing, defies simple logic, and murders the english language. She even admitted earlier in the season she’s not that smart, after they had the long montage of her mixing up MANY words and their meanings.
I forgot about GM’s HOH blog post. She can barely write. And her speeches are pretty bad. I could chalk that up to nervousness but that doesn’t explain her writing. So yeah, she isn’t very bright. But she’s lasted pretty long in the game and blindsided Amanda so I’ll give her that.
As for Amanda, when her back was against the wall she did pretty good. The others knew they needed to beat her in the POV and they all failed. I would have like to see her in challenges going forward.
Who knows? Maybe they’ll vote out McCrae tonight and she’ll win HOH.
Wasn’t even aware of an HOH blog.
She’s definitely a floater.
Saying she blindsided Amanda is rather generous, considering it was only a blindside to Amanda herself.
But she does get points for being smart enough to target McCrae and Amanda by nominating them, but that just means she might more less strategically brain dead than Elissa.
Ok fine, Mensa is definitely not going to recruiting GM anytime soon. I was probably thinking about the Rob Cesternino podcast where they were joking about GM being smarter than she was letting on. BTW, you should read GM’s HOH blog…
I will give her credit for keeping A&M in the dark about her nominations. It didn’t appear that either of them were expecting to go up – or at least both of them.
They didn’t show it on the episode, but Spencer actually volunteered to go up.
So now Amanda gets 1 vote (McCrae) and Spencer likely gets 3 votes to stay (Judd, Elissa, Andy). If one of them flips, somehow, then GM will be the tie-breaker and should vote to evict Amanda. I don’t see Amanda getting two of the three to flip and decide to keep her over Spencer.
Big Brother season 15 full of racists, homophobes and floaters has officially jumped the shark for me. The series will live on, they’ll probably do an all star or vets vs newbs edition next year but I am done. Being a person who requires closure I’ll finish this season, but I have no desire to watch celebrity wannabes sit around all day chowing down on free food and bitching at production for not providing enough booze. You’re living rent free and farting and fucking your way through your 15 minutes of fame, stop being crybabies about it.
The fact that a spineless tool like Andy or a borderline illiterate like Gina Marie could win the season just gives me the flying yim yams.
The men left on this show fucking disgust me, cowering and giggling while a nutcase like Amanda harasses and nearly slams a door into an albeit clueless but weirdly likeable Elissa. The fact that the only person I mildly want to win is Rachel “no one come between me and MY 15 minutes” Reilly’s sister just goes to show how desperate I am for a protagonist in this mess of a season.
I guess it doesn’t help that I’ve been reading #BB15 twitter and I know that Judd has called Elissa a c@nt and Gina Marie has referred to Elissa’s son as a puerto rican dirt monkey just in the last day or so.
The fact that I know more about what’s going on in that house then what they’re showing on the edited shows leaves me offended when they try to turn Amanda and McRae into Romeo and Juliet. These two dysfunctional leeches lay in bed all day getting each other off. Taking breaks from each other long enough for Amanda to terrorize people into keeping her in the game while McRae meekly and half heatedly tells Amanda to tone it down, not for common decency but to protect their game.
I’m all for manipulating and tricking your way to the end like Dan, but this cast has taken things to such a personal level that I have feel dirty for even following it to its conclusion. Even writing all this and trying to be high and mighty I recognize how hypocritical it sounds. Why torture myself by looking behind the carefully constructed curtain of the televised version of what’s happening in that house? Why not just watch the edited show and just be entertained? From the moment I heard about racism in the house I needed to know just how bad it truly was. Aaryn isn’t the only one guilty of it… Yet she’s become the scapegoat while the show now edits Gina Marie as the David who topples Amanda’s Goliath, even while she self righteously slanders Elissa for possibly having her son at a young age with a non Caucasian who she didn’t marry. Will CBS air Gina Marie referring to an 8 year old as a dirt monkey? I highly doubt it.
McRae is a slacker who enables Amanda through her bullying so he can get some action in the Big Brother house, and now slouches in the diary room and in a monotone voice talks about how tragic it is that he has to save himself and leave his love, a person he only knows within the confines of the house, a person who has slowly lost her mind through the course of her stay.
Amanda who initially came off as a savvy level headed player has turned out to be a self entitled sex crazed bully.
Gina Marie is being edited as a wacky against all odds funny girl, but is in fact just as or even more racist then Aaryn has been depicted as.
Spencer is the ultimate floater who can barely win a competition, who thinks joking about child molesters is good comedy. He’s edited as the happy go lucky jokester who like the other poor excuses of men just sits back and watches all the disgusting behaviour and lets it happen so he can skate to the finals.
Judd being edited as the good old boy with a heart is actually an ill tempered red neck who can see nothing wrong with calling a woman a c@nt or telling a woman to shut the fuck up because he woke up grumpy. Where I come from no man talks to a woman that way even if she potentially stands in his way of winning a cash prize for staying in a house longer then everyone else.
Andy is the poster boy for floaters but considers himself a strategic player. He’s hidden behind Amanda’s bad behaviour and has reported back to her like a Disney cartoon evil lackey and is now distancing himself with 3 other people in the ultimate floaters alliance. I’d have a little more respect for him if he owned up to his actions rather then rubbing his pale rat like face and sniffling and crying as everyone he has nervously back stabbed while maintaining that he’s their very best friend walks out the door. At least Dan had the cajones to say “yes, I may turn on you next week but this week lets work together and no hard feelings”.
Then we have Elissa, the sister of one of the most annoying cast members in recent years. Saved for the first few weeks by the ill conceived MVP twist and the horde of Rachel fans who voted for her. . Not based on any gameplay or like ability she displayed but based solely on her relationship to Rachel. She faded into the background for a few weeks, mostly because Helen reigned her in. But it was Elissa who finally broke up the ridiculously named 3am alliance and wound up taking abuse from Amanda while the so called men of the house scattered and formed the “exterminator” alliance with Gina Marie. Not even good old boy hero Judd was willing to tell Amanda to take a step back from hounding Elissa. Maybe it’s just my nature to root for the under dog, but I was surprised to find Elissa’s clueless and dopey persona sort of endearing. There’s a development in the house right now where she knows she’s alone and is trying to do something about it that has me rooting for her. She’s not hiding behind a bully or aligning with a bunch of slacker floaters, she’s putting aside personal feelings and attempting to gather up her limited gamer skills and turn things in her favour. Will it work? I doubt it. I expect her to be sent packing in the double elimination tomorrow while the floater alliance does their idiotic exterminator dance and Judd’s mumbled “bye c@nt” is bleeped out as she tries to exit with as much dignity as the situation allows.
I’ve watched all seasons of Big Brother, watched horrible behaviour season after season but have always been able to find people to root for. But this season is a horribly cast mess, yet the controversy has probably given CBS their highest ratings for the show.
And yes I’m contributing to that by watching it to the end… Though I can’t promise that after Elissa is gone that I won’t just be fast forwarding through the final episodes to get my closure.
I like reality shows that mix competition in with social interaction, and I accept that they’re edited to tell as much of a story arc as possible and cast people in certain archetypes. I just feel that this seasons cast of repugnant assholes is beyond any kind of editing to provide a satisfying finish. At least 3 of these people will be stepping back into their real lives to find they’ve lost jobs and are extremely hated. I expect one person in particular to have such a rude awakening that she may spend years trying to recover from it. As much as I don’t like her I don’t find that entertaining.
Big Brother has strapped on the floater’s life vest and jumped the shark for me and I won’t be watching next season.
Biddle,
I think you need to aim more of your vitriol at CBS. They are the idiots who cast this bunch, and they are the idiots who are making Aaryn the “only” person in the house who’s made racist and/or awful comments. Then allows Julie Chen to go around in interviews and continue to call out Aaryn (and only her) as the only awful person in the house.
But I don’t get the hatred of Andy’s game. He’s strategic and has played the game as such. Putting him in power to decide between Amanda/McCrae and Helen and dictate the course of the game. Then jumping away from the pair of McCranda at the right time (would he really been able to turn the house against Helen, had he stuck with her instead….I doubt it). Now he’s alligning with floaters, which is what EVERYONE should be trying to do right now. Because they give you the best chance to win the damn game.
There is a social aspect of this game, so I don’t have any problem with Andy trying to remain friendly with people up until he has to send them out. Just because Dan from previous season’s says something about how one should play doesn’t make it true (though he would like you buy one of his 1000 products where he will tell you all those details…sigh). Stil nothing compares to how unbelievable annoying Helen was being to everyone with all the smoke she was blowing up everyone’s asses, Andy hasn’t done anything to that level.
Furthermore, to my knowledge he hasn’t been bullying or making awful comments either.
I’d much rather root for Andy over Elissa. As you point out, she’s only on the show because of Rachel (vomit), stayed on the show early because of stupid MVP (again aided by Rachel), continuously blabbed about Helen’s plans to the point where Helen had to COMPLETELY stop telling her anything other than who to vote for every week, was a completely puppet to Helen, then couldn’t even properly target Amanda last week, because she’s strategically an idiot.
I understand your frustration Biddle but like Jobin says, CBS is the one that is editing the show to pin all the racism on Aaryn while everyone else gets away scott free. I don’t blame them for the casting, except for Elissa. You never know how people are going to act when they are locked away in a house for three months. And after all, isn’t that the point of the show anyway? But Elissa shouldn’t be there. If she wasn’t Rachel’s sister I doubt she would have even applied.
I’m pissed at Andy. Not so much about his gameplay but that he got to stay while Aaryn went home. I was a fan of Aaryn’s gameplay the last few weeks and she got nominated for revenge over strategy. Once more Elissa, who doesn’t deserve or care about being there, screwed things up. Elissa should’ve put up those two and we would be further ahead. But that’s the game.
I’ll stick with BB for the time being. The show I’m really down on is Survivor. You guys talk about BB casting decisions, but Survivor should be taken to task for their RECASTING decisions. I’m looking at Brandon last season and now Colton this season. Survivor’s a show I’m willing to give up on.
hmmm, I guess I wasn’t clear, that rant is definately about CBS and how they’re editing their show and i do think their casting sucked.