‘Big Brother’ recap: Will Aaryn make a big move or play it safe?

So, Aaryn’s reign of terror as HoH has been surprisingly mild, given that Helen is pulling her strings like an amateur puppeteer. The veto competition and the announcement of America’s MVP, of course, could throw off all of Helen’s not-so-careful planning, so it’s still worthwhile to tune in on a Wednesday. It’s not just a lame veto competition after all!
With the nominations having been decided, Helen weirdly makes a big, fake to-do about not being not the block, gleefully hugging Aaryn as if this will convince people they’re not in an alliance. Still, Elissa is super shocked she isn’t on the block! Really, I think everyone has just realized she’s so poor at playing this game, there’s no reason to send her packing.
Still, Amanda is thrilled that Aaryn nominated Howard and Spencer. It should be smooth sailing for her from here, right? Mwahahahahaha!
Howard is very nervous about what his fate might be, and after a poignant moment with Jessie, he decides to talk to the house about… something. Really, I’m still trying to figure out what his point was, if he had a point, or if that speech was even in English. I kept wondering if I’d drifted off in the middle and just lost the thread, but I’m pretty sure there was no thread to begin with. As Andy says, Howard could have just stood there and said “blah blah blah,” and he’s right. And yet, Howard is so thrilled he talked to the house and, as Spencer says, freaked everyone else out. Yay?
In a continuing storyline for this episode, McCrae imagines he’s manipulating Spencer, either by convincing him that Howard is the MVP, or that he’s the pawn, or that Howard is gunning for Amanda. Needless to say, Spencer thinks Pizza Boy is ridiculous. When you can’t even snow Spencer, really, isn’t it time to just admit your role as Amanda’s boy toy and sit quietly until you’re eliminated?
Finally, it’s time to announce the third nominee, and America has chosen… Amanda? Huh. I’m not thrilled about this, primarily because Amanda is so entertaining in the interview room. Don’t you like to be amused, America?
However, I will concede she’s been playing a little too hard recently in trying to make the other hamsters do her bidding, so that may have annoyed some people. There’s also the matter of her taking tubbies with a guy who farts in the water, which is kinda gross. But on the whole, I think Amanda is more fun and notably smarter than a lot of the other hamsters, and I’m not convinced she’s going to be a pawn now that she’s on the block.
While Amanda stomps around the house and McCrae tries to act threatening (poor bunny), eventually it’s time to pick players in the veto competition. Aaryn, Howard, Amanda and Spencer, will be joined by Candice and Jessie, which is sort of like saying the two additional players will be a pot roast and a sweater. The host will be Helen, who is ridiculously happy about this for some reason.
The hamsters, who have tossed around the idea that the MVP is Elissa or Andy or even America (ding, ding, ding), conclude with Amanda being the third nominee the MVP must be Howard. Amanda confronts Howard, which results in him speaking in circles until she finally throws up her hands and leaves the room. If Howard is using this endless crazy talk as a tactic, I think it may only succeed in getting him booted. He’s better off praying with everyone; that seems to make more sense.
Because the editors have decided Andy hasn’t gotten enough screen time for some reason, we join him as he relaxes in the hammock until a bird flies over him. This is to remind us that life in the “Big Brother” house is probably more boring than we know.
Time for the veto competition! The hamsters are sent back in time (aka the backyard) to rebuild the first veto, which has been destroyed. Apparently, the first veto existed during the time of dinosaurs. At this point, “Big Brother” isn’t even trying to make sense anymore. Why not just herd the players into the backyard, make them wear jumpsuits, pelt them with rocks, then tell them to do a crossword from the newspaper. It would be about as logical.
Still, as stupid as the competition is, it is apparently pretty hard. Aaryn hates puzzles! They’re, like, hard! Candice and Jessie are perplexed! It’s a puzzle, people, not calculus.
Spencer, who is very motivated to get off the block and has not made himself dizzy talking in circles like Howard, wins the veto.
Given that Spencer is going to take himself off the block, that means a third nominee must be made. Aaryn wants to go after Candice, because Aaryn has never met a personal vendetta she doesn’t like. Plus, you know, black people just make her want to say racist things.
Helen looks chagrined, but says she’ll go with the group. I think Helen is just happy Aaryn hasn’t realized it might be the time to backdoor her or Elissa (a big risk, but possibly a big move that could work), so she’ll sell her own underwear just to take the heat off of her.
Then, Candice decides she needs to talk to Helen in order to take the heat off of Howard. This seems logical until she sits down with Helen. Instead of trying to play to Helen’s better nature, she instead decides to tell her everything she’s figured out — including the fact Helen, Elissa, McCrae and Amanda are controlling the game. For someone who is so, so bad at challenges, Candice is no dumb bunny. Helen suddenly realizes it may be time to drag Candice through the mud to the other housemates before Candice does the same to her. Weren’t Candice and Helen in an alliance? I guess that’s all over now.
Of course, Aaryn chooses Candice as a replacement nominee, and I wonder if Candice, not bigger threats Amanda or Howard, could get the boot. If she doesn’t get sent home, though, she intends to gun for Helen and Elissa next week. It’s times like these when I think Aaryn may just be able to slip by with the other floaters simply for not making a fuss.
Who do you think will go home? Did you vote for Amanda? Can Howard survive this week?
I laughed really hard reading this. You were so right about Howard. It was so hard to watch him speaking to the house. I cringed. I’m actually from Hattiesburg, MS and so of us can talk and make a lot of sense. Poor Howard. If I see him around town, I’ll say hello to him ‘ cause as much as the HGs are hating Candice right now, I think he may be the next one out the door. So sad. If only he had been the that Amanda thought he was.
@Lisa, glad you laughed really hard! It’s better than being sad about Howard (I think you’re right, though, that he’s about to get the boot).
Amanda behaves like a dictator. Not only will she control the entire house, but she will make it out as if she is doing what’s best for EVERYONE, when in all honesty she is doing what’s best for HER game. The showmance is complete BS. After the show I promise you she will drop McCrae on his ass (unless he wins the money, of course). Amanda has went from being entertaining to being a bully (along with Helen). At least Aaryn is very blunt with her mean girl personality. Amanda pretends to be the nice girl in the house when she is truly against everyone. If anyone figured out that Amanda’s nice girl behavior was just an act, she’d be evicted. But Amanda is so good at this game that she has everyone fooled.
Poor Howard though! I still have yet to see why Howard is a target in the house.
Yeah, not sure what Amanda is thinking by trying to play the game well. What a jerk! Seriously though, it’s a game for half a million dollars and is built around lying, deceit, and misleading the other house guests into making poor decisions for themselves that are good for you. I never understand being upset with people for that, I personally love watching people like Dr. Will or Dan or Danielle and Jason run circles around the other hapless house guests that think they’re at summer camp or on the bachelor. What you do in the game is no more a reflection on who you are in real life than when you bluff someone in a poker game, so why not play the game to the fullest.
You’re almost as arrogant as Amanda, Mike. If you believe how you behave in the house has no direct connection to who you are outside of the house, I’m assuming you are a fan of Aaryn’s as well.
Ah, Mike, you have yet to understand the difference between playing the game and being a total bitch.
Jack you are so naive. if you were on BB you would be blindsided with the best of them.
You need to realize it’s a game with a very big prize. There is just no way to win without having to lie. Did you see Dan play last season? Do you think he lies and cheats in real life?
The entire game is built around trying to convince people to do what is in the best interests of your game.
Or should Amanda run around the house telling everyone to vote of Mccrae because they should split up the pair of them?
Why is Amanda getting all the backlash though? Helen was the one who spearheaded “saving” Aaryn last week from the block (using quotes because getting rid of Aaryn was pointless last week).
I was so excited about being the first one, that I wrote so instead of some and left out threat. Hey, it’s been along day folks and now I can feel Howard’s pain.
Given the edit that Howard has got to this point vs. the somewhat burying edit he got tonight with not one but two segments making him look ridiculous, I’ve got think that’s the way the house is going this week. On another note, pretty disappointed in America with the Amanda MVP nomination, since I like her and McCrae a heck of a lot more than any showmance America has embraced since the days of Eric and Jessica, but I suppose I shouldn’t be shocked with a strong assertive woman not being loved by America.
A “strong assertive woman”? How about a lying, scheming, bully? The showmance is bullshit. She has McCrae eating out of her palm. I laugh during the shows. He looks like a lost puppy desperate for love. Pathetic. People in the house are buying her bullshit so easily. “Howard is the biggest threat in the house.” Correction, Howard is the biggest. But he is no threat. Luckily, America hasn’t been buying Amanda’s bullshit as easily. It’s obvious Howard is gone this week, but I hope that the house sees through Amanda’s charade soon enough.
Jaime,
Why the hatred for Amanda? Seriously, it’s way overblown to irrational levels.
If everyone is buying Amanda’s bullshit, then Howard would have been on the block last week. Oh wait that didn’t happen! Judd went against wishes on that.
If everyone is buying Amanda’s bullshit, then she would be the one controlling Aaryn. Oh wait! That is Helen.
Even if you think Amanda’s showmance with McCrae is complete BS. Who cares? How many GUYS have played the showmance card to control a woman in the house? Many! Why is it off limits for Amanda to do the same?
And if Amanda wasn’t just playing McCrae, why wouldn’t she be admitting as much in her diary interviews? Wouldn’t she want America to know it’s all just a ruse and she would never be interested in someone like….eek…McCrae?
If you want to hate Amanda that is perfectly within every viewers right to, but don’t try to make up BS false narratives in an attempt to justive your hatred.
Amanda is playing pretty hard and it will probably cost her. If america is tired of her from watching the live feeds, imagine how the hamsters feel. Still, she is making a target for herself and taking the spotlight off others. I don’t think McCrea is as clueless as people think. He could be using Amanda in the same way she is using him. Amanda is protecting him and putting the target on herself. How stupid is that?? The same goes for Helen.
And I certainly don’t think Aaryn is dumb. She has toned things down and letting Elissa look bad. I still think she was wise to be a humble HOH and not cross anyone. Making a big move can wait if she can hang on for another week or so. Buy if she did go against the house and/or backdoored somebody she would probably pay for it next week. Nobody was really offering her anything except Helen.
I think Helen is playing harder than Amanda. Candice was smart to call Helen out on how she’s running the game, but it was BEYOND stupid to do that alone with Helen, you need to do that infront of the ENTIRE house.
Even if Candice was wrong about Aaryn being Helen’s puppet this week (which she isn’t), Helen is going to immediately target her for saying that.
Again, Helen didn’t offer Aaryn anything going forward. Problem is that Howard/Spencer needed to come with a clear alliance/deal for Aaryn beyond this week, or Aaryn needed to propose one herself.
Can we all agree that the MVP is a dumb and they just need to get rid of it already?
The biggest negative is that it doesn’t spark any clear alliances within the house. Because 3 people go up every week, and 1 randomly (especially at this point with America voting), everyone is just trying to do “what the house wants.”
With MVP (possibly) still in the house, leads everyone to attempt to not piss anyone off, thus no big moves, because that creates clear enemies.
Not only can you get nominated by the MVP, but you can also be backdoored by the MVP too now.
So all it does is create an enviroment where everyone is just trying to stay with the “doing what the house wants” whatever that means.
Good point, @JobIn00 — I think the MVP twist isn’t playing out particularly well. It was clever initially, but now everyone’s just too afraid to make big moves.
I go back and forth on the MVP. It would have worked better in a season where none of the players had any name recognition going in. Elissa’s not a celebrity or anything but it should have been obvious that she’d win it and the house guests figured it out in about 5 minutes. That ended up taking the anonymity out of it which would have been huge. On the positive side, giving it to America has made everybody insane. I think giving it back to the players in another week or so might return it to what it intended to do, if anyone can keep a secret.
Even if Elisse didn’t have a pre-existing voting block on her side, the MVP voting still would have been entirely skewed by who CBS wanted to edit in a positive light.
That it adds paranoia is great, but there are far too much downside in it, making it a net big negative.
A billion times better idea? Hide the identify of the HOH for the week!
Have it be a comp where people go into the backyard and have to complete something as fast as possible then hit the buzzer. The HOH winner is revealed in secret.
Nominations would go down with out the horrible “I choose you because (insert blah excuse)” and replacement noms could work exactly like it does with the MVPs does now.
They could still get their letter from home, in the diary room.
The only problem would be that they could possibly becoming a Have-Not for the week, but that possibility isn’t bad when they can be an secret HOH and completely make everyone lose their minds.
Note: This is an awesome idea, thus it will never EVER happen!
@JobIn00 — This is a great idea! And you’re right — it probably will never happen for exactly that reason, but hey, I’ll hold out hope. “BB” needs a big shake-up, and that would do it.
But one of the perks of HOH is your own private room, bed, bathroom and treats.