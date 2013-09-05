‘Big Brother’ recap: Will Amanda survive a double eviction?

It’s the 500th episode of “Big Brother,” and a double eviction episode. You know, as many times as Spencer has been on the block (a record-breaking seven!), I’m almost rooting for him to win the whole thing, just for kicks. Or at least “Big Brother” should give him a complimentary chair. Really, I’m amazed he’s survived this long as a pawn.
Still, Spencer has faith he won’t go home. Don’t get too comfortable in the chair, Spencer! That’s when you have to worry!
Amanda accuses Gina Marie of being jealous. Gina Marie makes the point that, hello, McCranda is showmance and a threat. “That doesn’t make sense!” Amanda counters. “It’s like talking to a four year old.” What? Gina Marie is pretty logical, if you ask me. Allowing a showmance to survive means settling for third place, barring a stroke of luck. Why so many hamsters have seemed to be okay with this for this long boggles the mind.
But wait! Amanda is not done yet! She has a pitch for Elissa. Yes, Elissa. And Elissa is listening. No, you’re not imagining this. Two people you would never, ever, ever expect to form an alliance just may be doing exactly that.
Elissa’s considering keeping Amanda in the game because she trusts Amanda and McCrae more than she trusts Spencer and Gina Marie. Amanda is SO happy. I will say, this was a smart, strategic move by Amanda, one that must have required a massive amount of sucking it up. Honestly, good for her. The fact that Elissa is able to not have a knee-jerk reaction to it, also impressive. This is kind of genius. Too bad Andy is playing both sides of the fence and their Big Move won’t be very big at all.
Amanda offers all of her jewelry as collateral, and Elissa offers her wedding ring. Okay, that’s pretty serious. Andy walks in on them as they negotiate, and Elissa tells Andy about their final four deal. He looks like he’s going to pass out. If he votes to get rid of Amanda, he’ll be suspect number one! Oh no! Really, how long does Andy plan to pretend he’s in every single alliance in the house?
McCrae tells Amanda not to get her hopes up, though. It is hard to believe this is happening, but it’s kind of refreshing to see these two thinking of the big picture instead of petty grievances.
Of course, Andy tattles and tells the Exterminators about Elissa’s plan. Andy won’t vote Spencer off, so he’ll just have to frame Elissa for voting against Amanda. I don’t think that will work given the jewelry exchange, but whatever. Of course, I’m assuming all of the jewelry swapped is real and wasn’t bought at K-Mart shortly before the show began. Although man, that’s what I would do if I were a hamster on this show.
McCrae worries Andy isn’t going to stay true. Ding ding ding! But Amanda says he’s 100 percent down! Oh, Amanda.
Julie announces to the hamsters that it’s the 500th episode. Yay! And it’s a double eviction. Boo!
Time to plead cases to the increasingly empty house. Spencer, as you might expect, is getting pretty good at this. Maybe his next job should revolve around public speaking. He gives shout outs to the family, love to the hamsters. Amanda tells the hamsters she loves them and wants to stay.
Time for the live vote.
Judd votes to evict Amanda.
McCrae votes to evict Spencer.
Elissa votes to evict Spencer. Gasping from the audience. Really? Wedding ring must be real, people!
Andy votes to evict Amanda.
It’s a TIE. Gina Marie’s vote will break the tie, so Amanda is still going home. Which Gina Marie announces by slapping on her little hat and telling Amanda to get moving.
“I thought I could trust you,” Amanda says… to ANDY. Yeah, Andy. Well, she figured that out pretty quick.
Time to talk to Julie! Amanda tells Julie she doesn’t know what happened, but she thinks Elissa gave her some real collateral. And yet, she wanted the rest of the house to think Andy voted for her by calling him out to protect him. What? She really thinks Elissa went back on her promise?
Julie points out that she was called a bully. Was it all strategy? Oh, no! She hates bullying! She says that from the outside, people can’t tell what’s going on in the house. She was just honest. I think that was honestly bullying. But she does admit that she bullies Elissa.
Julie asks Amanda if she has regrets. Amanda thinks she could have been nicer to people. No kidding! Her bubby rampage could have not happened. Bubby rampage? I am guessing that did not make the telecast, but now I am very curious.
As for McCrae, she admires his personality. Everyone loves him! The future? He’s planning on moving in with her in Florida. So… this is real? Well, as we know, “Big Brother” creates more lasting relationships than “The Bachelor,” so hey, maybe they’re gonna make it after all.
Messages! Elissa tells her Amanda she voted to keep her. Gina Marie tells her her ass just got exterminated. Andy confesses he voted with the Exterminators, and it isn’t personal. McCrae tells her it will really suck for him if she’s gone and he loves her.
Julie asks Amanda if she’s mad at Andy. Well, she should be. I know Andy is being strategic by playing everyone in the house, but I suspect this will come back to haunt him.
It’s time for another HoH competition. I’m exhausted. I suspect McCrae is going to go hard to win. They challenge is for the hamsters to dig up two bones and deposit them in a dog bowl, retrieve a key and buzz in first.
And McCrae is the first one to find a bone. Elissa is next. Judd is third, followed by… no one? Wait, McCrae has found his second bone. He wins HoH easily.
Well, THIS will be interesting. If he’s smart, he’ll take down someone from the Exterminators. Probably Gina Marie. And, of course, put up someone else from the Exterminators against her. Like Andy.
Not a lot of time for negotiating, especially because everyone is out of breath.
Time for the live nominations ceremony. I am so curious to know what could have been accomplished in a commercial break! Not much, I’m guessing.
McCrae nominates Gina Marie and Elissa. What? Oh, McCrae. You might have had a chance creating an alliance with Elissa. Now, you’re on your own.
And, another commercial break.
Time for the power of veto competition. It’s the BB 500, in which the hamsters must race to a track to move a car through a maze. Andy might be in the lead. Or might not. Julie then announces that this might be neck and neck for everyone. Judd wins it. I doubt he’s going to use the veto, right?
And another commercial break. I bet CBS loves these double eviction episodes.
There is so much swearing, there’s not much to hear during the “negotiations.”
Time for pleading. Elissa tells Judd she had no knowledge if his initial backdooring. Gina Marie tells Judd she didn’t know either, but Elissa did. I guess there was a little bit of negotiating, but none of it useful or current.
Judd decides not to use the veto anyway. So, Elissa is probably going home. I hope Elissa gets her wedding ring back from Amanda in the jury house. Are we going to revisit the jury house next week? Because I am REALLY interested to find out how everyone is doing. And whether Candice has smothered Aaryn in her sleep.
Elissa pleads her case, which is that she’ll do anything and align with anyone. Gina Marie tells everyone she’s loyal to the death. And she’s a hard worker. This isn’t a job interview, Gina Marie.
Spencer gladly votes to evict Elissa. Gladly? Why the hate?
Judd votes to evict Elissa.
Andy ecstatically votes to evict Elissa. Ecstatically? Okay.
Elissa goes to get her bag, then walks out without hugging anyone. “Love you, Elissa,” Judd says drily. This time, not as funny.
Time to talk to Julie! Elissa thinks McCrae voted Amanda off because Andy looked so shocked. Julie looks at her like she’s slow. I guess Amanda will have to clue her in. I am wondering if Amanda and Elissa will become besties in the jury house. It could happen. Maybe.
Elissa was so excited to have this opportunity, and she just wanted to use her head instead of her emotions. She made it to week number ten, which was better than Rachel’s first “BB” attempt, but did her sister offer any advice?” She told me to play with my heart and not get my emotions involved, and try to make deep connections and form alliances, and make two week deals instead of entire season deals.” So, play with your heart AND not get emotionally involved. What does Elissa think playing with her heart means? Like, yanking it out of her check and using it in a ball-throwing challenge?
Julie shuffles Elissa off, and just like that we’re down to the final four — which is an unlikely group by any measure. If someone had asked me in week one if Gina Marie, Spencer or Andy would last this long, I would have laughed and laughed. McCrae, well, he did win the first HoH. Even without Amanda, I still think he’s a definite threat.
Let’s eavesdrop on the house guests! Who are swearing too much for us to hear anything. Anyway, the hamsters have a lot of time to switch around alliances and make Big Moves. But how much do we care about who’s left?
Who do you think will get cut next week? Who do you think will win? And how do you think things are in the jury house?
Worst Final 5 ever. Love ’em or hate ’em, the 2 most interesting players BY FAR left the game tonight.
Wow! Did Amanda ever get a pass tonight by JC. I’ve heard she has made very racist remarks as well as low blows at Elissa regarding her husband and son. I don’t really care about Elissa, but if Aaryn is going to get chastised by JC, then god dammit every other racist player better get the same goddamn treatment. But no, Aaryn will bear the brunt of it. What a crock of shit.
Good riddance Elissa. She couldn’t care less about the show and was only there because of her sister. I hope she carries through with her threat of bypassing the jury house and going home.
Again, I am pulling for GM for the win.
Hey Mulderism,
Respect, but you know that GM said some horribly racist things as well right? Possibly the worst of the season.
Yes, I am aware of GM’s comments.
So now what?
GM said racist things so she’s out.
Judd said racist things, so he’s out.
Spencer said racist things, so he’s out.
Who’s left? Andy and McCrae. Apparently they haven’t said any racist things. But is this true? Do I really know they have never made a racist comment? Maybe they had a racist THOUGHT but never said it out loud. How can I be sure?
This is a slippery slope. I’m not going to judge a player’s performance based on what they said. I was a fan of Aaryn’s gameplay (as it were) based on how she turned the game around for herself and was a competition beast.
I heard all about Mel Gibson’s racist remarks but I still like Braveheart and Lethal Weapon and will still go see his movies.
Also, respect to you too.
Everbody who is mad at Julie because she won’t yell at every house guest as they get evicted because they made discriminating remarks, keep something is mind: Every time someone is evicted, she prefaces the results by saying “They are now a member of the jury, so I cannot give feedback, or news.” So if she yells at them she’s breaking that rule. Also, you guys cannot wait for the Network episode to air, you have to watch the live feeds. Maybe she doesn’t watch the live feeds—at least it didn’t sound that way when she talked about it on “The Talk”. So maybe she didn’t know about what the others said because the only discriminating remarks that made it to Network were Aaryn’s. So please can we stop bagging on Julie, just because you don’t like her as a person? She knows you don’t like her. Just like Jeff knows you don’t like him. Nobody needs to keep bringing him up either—as has been done repeatedly in previous threads.
Um, you know what? Aaryn was voted out last week. She’s the fourth member of the jury. So why doesn’t “the rule” apply to her?
And you can be goddamn sure that Julie Chen is well aware of what is being said in the live feeds. You think she has to do her own research for the show? That she isn’t provided a daily transcript of what was said? Please…
But yes, you definitely have me pegged as a racist. Well done.
Let me strike the last sentence from my previous post. Forget the “racist” part.
But why do you assume that since I don’t like the way JC handled the Amanda exit interview that I don’t like her? That it’s a personal attack? Nothing could be further from the truth. I want every person that leaves the house to be treated the same. Aaryn has been singled out for her remarks. Amanda didn’t get the same treatment and now I doubt that any of the remaining houseguests will get the Aaryn treatment either.
Mulder…I stand behind my statement that I do not think she watches the Live Feeds. She probably only watches the “Network” broadcast. If she started yelling at everybody for everything they all said, then the people—such as myself—who also do not get cable, or cannot watch the Live Feeds because of the costs won’t know what she’s talking about. But let’s say your theory is true that she is given the “script” before doing the live eviction. How does her yelling at all the House Guests not violate that rule?
The reason I said that about Julie is because on nearly every blog, and Message thread, she is being called names (“Chen-Bot). Sure so far it hasn’t happened on THIS thread, but previous seasons they’ve been said on this web site (both on threads & on the articles written by the staff). As if doing that is going to get her replaced as host.
Those are some pretty lame excuses you are trying to use to excuse Chen’s lack of universal grilling of behavior in the house.
You don’t even NEED to watch the live feeds either, I sure don’t and I’m still aware of all the awfulness inside the house. There have been TONS of stories and TONS of youtube mashups of all the racism and other awfulness in the house. I’m not expecting Julie to watch all the live feeds, but a simple 20-30 min youtube search/viewing and you’ll get an idea of everyone’s awfulness.
No matter how many excuses you want to make for her, Julie is the host and spokesperson for the show on other outlets. She was on Letterman talking about how as a “journalist” (my quotes…not hers) she had to approach Aaryn’s remarks in the house during the interview as she did.
Again, Julie is just continuing to bang the CBS drum that Aaryn is the ONLY racist in the house, and everyone else is fine.
If she really wants to call herself a journalist, then she would have done some research, not difficult with youtube, and found out how others were behaving in the house, not just Aaryn.
And IF (a BIG ridiculous IF) she’s only watching the CBS-show, wouldn’t she have questioned why the disclaimer that they have been putting up for weeks on end says HOUSEGUESTS…plural?
DARIAN HARDER, considering the fact that Julie Chen herself has flat out said that she takes no offense to a term specifically geared towards her “wooden delivery”, why bring it up as if it has a negative connotation?
Correction, as if it has a bigger negative one than it actually does. I recall her poking fun of the
“Chenbot” name in at least one interview too, possibly on Ferguson.
Dude, I don’t get your argument. Are you saying that JC, an employee of CBS and host of BB, doesn’t have access to the Live Feeds? Her only research consists of watching the compilations of clips they put together for the network show? Ridiculous.
It’s common knowledge that Aaryn, GM, Amanda and Spencer have made racist remarks. All four of these houseguests have been fired from their jobs for what they’ve said.
The producers have only seen fit to showcase Aaryn’s remarks. They’ve included her incidents in the show and apparently JC has been talking about it on other shows. Aaryn is the one that is taking the fall.
None of Amanda, GM or Spencer’s remarks were shown on the network show. And after Amanda’s exit interview last night, where she didn’t even get one question from JC, its obvious that BB is giving her a pass.
Aaryn and Amanda are both jury members. Aaryn and Amanda have both said racist remarks. The difference is, Aaryn got ambushed by JC to explain herself and Amanda didn’t get one single question about it.
Double standard? Where’s the journalistic integrity here?
I don’t know who specifically to blame, but I agree that Aaryn has been unfairly singled out and mistreated relative to the rest of the cast by the show.
I’m also pulling for GM for the win.
Down to the Final Five, not Final Four. McCrae and the Exterminators. (Which is my new band name.)
The only reason McCrae put up Elissa would be because he thought Elissa voted to evict Amanda and that Andy voted to keep her, despite the wedding ring pinky swear.
At this point, I think Andy will win it if he stays in. Nobody doesn’t like him, and the hamsters that he helped evict (like Amanda) should respect his game play – “it’s nothing personal”, remember.
a) It’s Bubbe, not Bubby. It means grandmother in Yiddish and it’s shameful that Amanda turned it into a bad thing. You can find the rant on youtube and it’s as bad as you can imagine. We saw part of it on the broadcast when Amanda was wearing the party hat and bathrobe and taunting Elissa.
b) I assume that the extraneous remarks by Andy (ecstatic!) and Spencer (gladly) when they evicted Elissa were because they were just happy as hell that is was her and not them or any other Exterminators. In other words, everything went down perfectly.
