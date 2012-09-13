Big-budget ‘Godzilla’ update slated for release on May 16, 2014

Can “Monsters” helmer Gareth Edwards give us a modern “Godzilla” movie worth waiting for?

Audiences will find out on May 16, 2014, Warner Bros.’ just-announced release date for the upcoming giant-monster reboot, which originated at Legendary Pictures way back in March 2010 (Edwards was hired the following year) and will be distributed through WB via an existing deal. The film is expected to be released in 3D, though it’s unclear whether it will be of the “native” or post-converted variety.

The “Godzilla” screenplay was originally penned by David Callaham (“The Expendables”), with rewrites by David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight”) and Max Borenstein, an up-and-comer who also scripted Legendary’s upcoming fantasy-adventure film “The Seventh Son” starring Ben Barnes, Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore. The update is being billed as a “gritty, realistic actioner” that will “return the character to its epic roots.”

A surprise teaser for the film was shown at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Interestingly, the new “Godzilla” will hit theaters nearly 16 years to the day after Roland Emmerich’s disappointing 1998 version was released on May 20, 1998. (Incidentally, the Emmerich film made our list of the Biggest Summer Movie Let-Downs of All Time, sad face.)

There is no cast attached to the update at this time.

Are you looking forward to the new “Godzilla”? Sound off below.

