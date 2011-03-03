‘Big Love’ star plays Snow White for ABC

03.03.11 7 years ago
What it is with “Big Love” actresses and fairy tales?
Â 
With departed co-star Amanda Seyfried’s “Red Riding Hood” about to hit theaters, Ginnifer Goodwin has signed on to play Snow White in the ABC drama pilot “Once Upon a Time.”
Â 
According to Deadline.com, “Once Upon a Time” is set in a Maine town where fairy tales aren’t just the stuff of… well… fairy tales. Goodwin will play Snow White/Sister Mary Margaret, a beautiful young woman who has a spell cast over her by the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla).
Â 
The pilot was written by the “Lost”/”Tron Legacy” team of Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.
Â 
Goodwin’s long run as Margene on HBO’s “Big Love” is about to come to an end. Other credits for the actress include “Mona Lisa Smile,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and the upcoming “Something Borrowed.”

TAGScastingGINNIFER GOODWINONCE UPON A TIME

