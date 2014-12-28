Big Questions in Entertainment 2015: From ‘Star Wars’ to Madonna to ‘Mad Men’

Now that 2014 is almost over, it's time to start looking ahead to next year. What will the next 12 months bring? Needless to say, there are some big questions facing the world of entertainment in 2015.

Will “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” live up to the hype? Can Madonna score a comeback with “Rebel Heart”? Will the series finales of “Mad Men,” “Parks and Recreation” and others satisfy fan expectations? Ponder all of these questions and more with HitFix staffers as we sound off on – and project likely outcomes for – 2015's most pressing stories in music, movies and TV.

After scrolling through the gallery below, let us know which questions you'll be pondering in 2015.