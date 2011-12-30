Big Sean reveals details about Kanye West’s upcoming G.O.O.D. Music compilation

Little has been known about the much-anticipated upcoming G.O.O.D. Music compilation, with a few random tweets from the quasi-label’s head Kanye West, promising that the album will be released sometime in the spring. Now, G.O.O.D. rapper Big Sean has finally dropped some cold, hard facts about the all-star project.

The Detroit MC talked with MTV about his next solo record, his upcoming mixtape “Finally Famous Over Everything,” and, most importantly, the G.O.O.D. Music album.

“We’re gonna do the G.O.O.D. Music album first; we been working on that,” Big Sean revealed. “So, me, Kanye, (Kid) Cudi, CyHi, John Legend, Common, Pusha T, everybody on G.O.O.D., Mr Hudson: We’re all working on a new project; it’s almost done. We’re going to London to finish it up and do the last part of it and working on my album at the same time with ‘Ye and everybody.” With West’s close associations with other mega-stars like Jay-Z and Beyonce, it’s a possibility that they’ll make cameos on the project as well.

In 2010, West released a number of free tracks, under the banner “G.O.O.D. Music Fridays,” that included early versions of songs to be featured on his album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.” The tracks featured G.O.O.D. artists as well as the likes of Nicki Minaj, Mos Def, Justin Bieber, Raekwon, Bon Iver and others.

Big Sean said that the G.O.O.D. Music album will likely be ready for release sometime in the spring, and that his sophomore album would follow later in the year.

Recently, West DJed at a London club and spun some cuts from the almost-finished compilation, as well as some instrumental beats from his upcoming sixth solo album. Looks like 2012 is gonna be a G.O.O.D. year.