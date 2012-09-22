Bilbo Baggins holds Sting close in new ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’ poster

Depending on where you are in the world, happy belated Hobbit Day! Warner Bros., MGM, New Line and Peter Jackson celebrated the end of “Hobbit Week” by debuting a new poster for “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” this morning.

The new image finds our hero, Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), holding the legendary sword Sting against his chest. According to Middle Earth lore, the ancient Elven blade was lost during the Fall of Gondolin, but Bilbo discovers it years later during his quest in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit.” It turns out Sting comes in quite handy because it will glow blue when any orcs or goblins are close by. Eventually, Bilbo passes Sting on to his nephew Frodo in “The Lord of the Rings.”

Check out the new poster as well as a gallery of brand new “Hobbit” photos below.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” opens nationwide in 3D and IMAX on Dec. 14.