Bill Clinton, Pierce Brosnan and more set to fete Chaplin Award recipient Barbra Streisand

The Film Society of Lincoln Center recently announced Barbra Streisand as the recipient of its 40th annual Chaplin Award at the Society’s annual gala on April 22. The event launched in 1972 with a tribute to Charlie Chaplin, who returned to the US from exile to accept the honor.
Today the role call of presenters has been revealed, including Pierce Brosnan, Blythe Danner, Richard Dreyfuss, Amy Irving and Kris Kristofferson. Given that Streisand has had a ground-breaking career in both film and music, there will be a large musical component to the tribute as well. Tony Bennett, Kristin Chenoweth, Wynton Marsalis and Liza Minelli have been tapped for performances.
Former President Bill Clinton will present the award.
Tickets to the event will be available to the public. For ticketing and other information, visit filmlinc.com/gala.
In February, Barbra Streisand made an appearance at the Academy Awards where she performed “The Way We Were” to round out the In Memoriam segment as a tribute to her friend and collaborator Marvin Hamlisch, who died in 2012.
Here is a list of past Film Society of Lincoln Center Gala Tribute Honorees:
2012 – Catherine Deneuve
2011 – Sidney Poitier
2010 – Michael Douglas
2009 – Tom Hanks
2008 – Meryl Streep
2007 – Diane Keaton
2006 – Jessica Lange
2005 – Dustin Hoffman
2004 – Michael Caine
2003 – Susan Sarandon
2002 – Francis Ford Coppola
2001 – Jane Fonda
2000 – Al Pacino
1999 – Mike Nichols
1998 – Martin Scorsese
1997 – Sean Connery
1996 – Clint Eastwood
1995 – Shirley MacLaine
1994 – Robert Altman
1993 – Jack Lemmon
1992 – Gregory Peck
1991 – Audrey Hepburn
1990 – James Stewart
1989 – Bette Davis
1988 – Yves Montand
1987 – Alec Guinness
1986 – Elizabeth Taylor
1985 – Federico Fellini
1984 – Claudette Colbert
1983 – Laurence Olivier
1982 – Billy Wilder
1981 – Barbara Stanwyck
1980 – John Huston
1979 – Bob Hope
1978 – George Cukor
1975 – Joanne Woodward & Paul Newman
1974 – Alfred Hitchcock
1973 – Fred Astaire
1972 – Charles Chaplin
