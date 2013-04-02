Bill Clinton, Pierce Brosnan and more set to fete Chaplin Award recipient Barbra Streisand

The Film Society of Lincoln Center recently announced Barbra Streisand as the recipient of its 40th annual Chaplin Award at the Society’s annual gala on April 22. The event launched in 1972 with a tribute to Charlie Chaplin, who returned to the US from exile to accept the honor.

Today the role call of presenters has been revealed, including Pierce Brosnan, Blythe Danner, Richard Dreyfuss, Amy Irving and Kris Kristofferson. Given that Streisand has had a ground-breaking career in both film and music, there will be a large musical component to the tribute as well. Tony Bennett, Kristin Chenoweth, Wynton Marsalis and Liza Minelli have been tapped for performances.

Former President Bill Clinton will present the award.

Tickets to the event will be available to the public. For ticketing and other information, visit filmlinc.com/gala.

In February, Barbra Streisand made an appearance at the Academy Awards where she performed “The Way We Were” to round out the In Memoriam segment as a tribute to her friend and collaborator Marvin Hamlisch, who died in 2012.

Here is a list of past Film Society of Lincoln Center Gala Tribute Honorees:

2012 – Catherine Deneuve

2011 – Sidney Poitier

2010 – Michael Douglas

2009 – Tom Hanks

2008 – Meryl Streep

2007 – Diane Keaton

2006 – Jessica Lange

2005 – Dustin Hoffman

2004 – Michael Caine

2003 – Susan Sarandon

2002 – Francis Ford Coppola

2001 – Jane Fonda

2000 – Al Pacino

1999 – Mike Nichols

1998 – Martin Scorsese

1997 – Sean Connery

1996 – Clint Eastwood

1995 – Shirley MacLaine

1994 – Robert Altman

1993 – Jack Lemmon

1992 – Gregory Peck

1991 – Audrey Hepburn

1990 – James Stewart

1989 – Bette Davis

1988 – Yves Montand

1987 – Alec Guinness

1986 – Elizabeth Taylor

1985 – Federico Fellini

1984 – Claudette Colbert

1983 – Laurence Olivier

1982 – Billy Wilder

1981 – Barbara Stanwyck

1980 – John Huston

1979 – Bob Hope

1978 – George Cukor

1975 – Joanne Woodward & Paul Newman

1974 – Alfred Hitchcock

1973 – Fred Astaire

1972 – Charles Chaplin