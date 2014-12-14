Bill Cosby expects “black media” to stay neutral over his rape allegations

“Let me say this. I only expect the black media to uphold the standards of excellence in journalism and when you do that you have to go in with a neutral mind,” he tells the NY Post.

“Orange is the New Black” cast join NYC protest against police brutality

Cast members participated in Saturday”s Millions March.

Joss Whedon says it's “nonsense” to convert “Buffy” to widescreen

Whedon took to Twitter to denounce the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” remastered in widescreen, which has surfaced on Pivot network: “Buffy was shot 4×3 cuz TVs were shaped that way. Widescreen Buffy is nonsense. (Firefly was shot wide – Fox cropped it.) #apsectratiowoes”

“SNL” mashes up “The Hobbit” and “The Office”

Watch Martin Freeman reprise his role as Bilbo Baggins in his return to the UK “Office.” PLUS: Watch the “Santa Traps” sketch that was cut for time.

Hayden Panettiere welcomes a daughter

The “Nashville” star and fiancé Wladimir Klitschko welcomed their first child, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, on Tuesday.

“90210” alum AnnaLynne McCord and her “Prison Break” boyfriend break up

McCord and Dominic Purcell were together for three years.