Bill Hader Impersonates Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen, and More

The perfect start to the weekend: Bill Hader impersonates Kristen Wiig (his “Skeleton Twins” costar), Fred Armisen, and Jason Sudeikis. And Conan loves it.
This reminds me: I'm so psyched for the “SNL” season premiere. Bring it, Chris Pratt!
The perfect start to the weekend: Bill Hader impersonates Kristen Wiig (his “Skeleton Twins” costar), Fred Armisen, and Jason Sudeikis. And Conan loves it.
This reminds me: I'm so psyched for the “SNL” season premiere. Bring it, Chris Pratt!
Join The Discussion: Log In With