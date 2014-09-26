Bill Hader Impersonates Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen, and More

#Kristen Wiig #Jason Sudeikis #Bill Hader #SNL
09.26.14 4 years ago

The perfect start to the weekend: Bill Hader impersonates Kristen Wiig (his “Skeleton Twins” costar), Fred Armisen, and Jason Sudeikis. And Conan loves it.

This reminds me: I'm so psyched for the “SNL” season premiere. Bring it, Chris Pratt!

