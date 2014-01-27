Some people are born with magical faces that can bend and twist and contort into amazing configurations, and Bill Hader clearly inherited that gene. Case in point: his totally random and totally brilliant “Star Wars” impressions on tonight’s “Conan.” And you thought your dying tauntaun imitation was impressive.
Bill Hader is the master of random ‘Star Wars’ impressions
Chris Eggertsen 01.27.14 5 years ago
