Bill Hader is the master of random ‘Star Wars’ impressions

01.27.14 5 years ago

Some people are born with magical faces that can bend and twist and contort into amazing configurations, and Bill Hader clearly inherited that gene. Case in point: his totally random and totally brilliant “Star Wars” impressions on tonight’s “Conan.” And you thought your dying tauntaun imitation was impressive.

